@types/cordova-plugin-device-orientation

title: Device Orientation
With the W3C Device Orientation API, Android, iOS, and Windows devices may not need this plugin anymore.
However, on iOS 13+, potential issues with permissions and secure contexts can arise. Therefore it is recommended to use this plugin as it uses a native implementation.
This plugin provides access to the device's compass. The compass is a sensor that detects the direction or heading that the device is pointed, typically from the top of the device. It measures the heading in degrees from 0 to 359.99, where 0 is north.
Access is via a global
navigator.compass object.
Although the object is attached to the global scoped
navigator, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(navigator.compass);
}
Report issues on the Apache Cordova issue tracker
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device-orientation
Get the current compass heading. The compass heading is returned via a
CompassHeading
object using the
compassSuccess callback function.
navigator.compass.getCurrentHeading(compassSuccess, compassError);
function onSuccess(heading) {
alert('Heading: ' + heading.magneticHeading);
};
function onError(error) {
alert('CompassError: ' + error.code);
};
navigator.compass.getCurrentHeading(onSuccess, onError);
Gets the device's current heading at a regular interval. Each time the heading
is retrieved, the
headingSuccess callback function is executed.
The returned watch ID references the compass watch interval. The watch
ID can be used with
navigator.compass.clearWatch to stop watching the navigator.compass.
var watchID = navigator.compass.watchHeading(compassSuccess, compassError, [compassOptions]);
compassOptions may contain the following keys:
function onSuccess(heading) {
var element = document.getElementById('heading');
element.innerHTML = 'Heading: ' + heading.magneticHeading;
};
function onError(compassError) {
alert('Compass error: ' + compassError.code);
};
var options = {
frequency: 3000
}; // Update every 3 seconds
var watchID = navigator.compass.watchHeading(onSuccess, onError, options);
Values for current heading are randomly generated in order to simulate the compass.
Only one
watchHeading can be in effect at one time in iOS. If a
watchHeading uses a filter, calling
getCurrentHeading or
watchHeading uses the existing filter value to specify heading
changes. Watching heading changes with a filter is more efficient than
with time intervals.
filter.
Stop watching the compass referenced by the watch ID parameter.
navigator.compass.clearWatch(watchID);
navigator.compass.watchHeading.
var watchID = navigator.compass.watchHeading(onSuccess, onError, options);
// ... later on ...
navigator.compass.clearWatch(watchID);
A
CompassHeading object is returned to the
compassSuccess callback function.
magneticHeading: The heading in degrees from 0-359.99 at a single moment in time. (Number)
trueHeading: The heading relative to the geographic North Pole in degrees 0-359.99 at a single moment in time. A negative value indicates that the true heading can't be determined. (Number)
headingAccuracy: The deviation in degrees between the reported heading and the true heading. (Number)
timestamp: The time at which this heading was determined. (DOMTimeStamp)
The
trueHeading property is not supported, but reports the same value as
magneticHeading.
The
headingAccuracy property is always 0 because there is no difference between the
magneticHeading and
trueHeading.
trueHeading property is only returned for location services enabled via
navigator.geolocation.watchLocation().
A
CompassError object is returned to the
compassError callback function when an error occurs.
CompassError.COMPASS_INTERNAL_ERR
CompassError.COMPASS_NOT_SUPPORTED