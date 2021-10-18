title: Device Motion
With the W3C Device Orientation API, Android, iOS, and Windows devices may not need this plugin anymore.
However, on iOS 13+, potential issues with permissions and secure contexts can arise. Therefore it is recommended to use this plugin as it uses a native implementation.
This plugin provides access to the device's accelerometer. The accelerometer is a motion sensor that detects the change (delta) in movement relative to the current device orientation, in three dimensions along the x, y, and z axis.
Access is via a global
navigator.accelerometer object.
Although the object is attached to the global scoped
navigator, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(navigator.accelerometer);
}
Report issues with this plugin on the Apache Cordova issue tracker
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device-motion
Get the current acceleration along the x, y, and z axes.
These acceleration values are returned to the
accelerometerSuccess
callback function.
navigator.accelerometer.getCurrentAcceleration(accelerometerSuccess, accelerometerError);
function onSuccess(acceleration) {
alert('Acceleration X: ' + acceleration.x + '\n' +
'Acceleration Y: ' + acceleration.y + '\n' +
'Acceleration Z: ' + acceleration.z + '\n' +
'Timestamp: ' + acceleration.timestamp + '\n');
}
function onError() {
alert('onError!');
}
navigator.accelerometer.getCurrentAcceleration(onSuccess, onError);
Values for X, Y, Z motion are all randomly generated in order to simulate the accelerometer.
The accelerometer is called with the
SENSOR_DELAY_UI flag, which limits the maximum readout frequency to something between 20 and 60 Hz, depending on the device. Values for period corresponding to higher frequencies will result in duplicate samples. More details can be found in the Android API Guide.
iOS doesn't recognize the concept of getting the current acceleration at any given point.
You must watch the acceleration and capture the data at given time intervals.
Thus, the
getCurrentAcceleration function yields the last value reported from a
watchAccelerometer call.
Retrieves the device's current
Acceleration at a regular interval, executing
the
accelerometerSuccess callback function each time. Specify the interval in
milliseconds via the
acceleratorOptions object's
frequency parameter.
The returned watch ID references the accelerometer's watch interval,
and can be used with
navigator.accelerometer.clearWatch to stop watching the
accelerometer.
var watchID = navigator.accelerometer.watchAcceleration(accelerometerSuccess,
accelerometerError,
accelerometerOptions);
function onSuccess(acceleration) {
alert('Acceleration X: ' + acceleration.x + '\n' +
'Acceleration Y: ' + acceleration.y + '\n' +
'Acceleration Z: ' + acceleration.z + '\n' +
'Timestamp: ' + acceleration.timestamp + '\n');
}
function onError() {
alert('onError!');
}
var options = { frequency: 3000 }; // Update every 3 seconds
var watchID = navigator.accelerometer.watchAcceleration(onSuccess, onError, options);
The API calls the success callback function at the interval requested, but restricts the range of requests to the device between 40ms and 1000ms. For example, if you request an interval of 3 seconds, (3000ms), the API requests data from the device every 1 second, but only executes the success callback every 3 seconds.
Stop watching the
Acceleration referenced by the
watchID parameter.
navigator.accelerometer.clearWatch(watchID);
navigator.accelerometer.watchAcceleration.
var watchID = navigator.accelerometer.watchAcceleration(onSuccess, onError, options);
// ... later on ...
navigator.accelerometer.clearWatch(watchID);
Contains
Accelerometer data captured at a specific point in time.
Acceleration values include the effect of gravity (9.81 m/s^2), so that when a
device lies flat and facing up, x, y, and z values returned should be
0,
0, and
9.81.