This is a stub types definition for cordova-plugin-device (https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-device). cordova-plugin-device provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/cordova-plugin-device installed!

Readme

title: Device

description: Get device information.

cordova-plugin-device

Android Testsuite Chrome Testsuite iOS Testsuite Lint Test

This plugin defines a global device object, which describes the device's hardware and software. Although the object is in the global scope, it is not available until after the deviceready event.

document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
    console.log(device.cordova);
}

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device

Properties

  • device.cordova
  • device.model
  • device.platform
  • device.uuid
  • device.version
  • device.manufacturer
  • device.isVirtual
  • device.serial

device.cordova

Get the version of Cordova running on the device.

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • Browser
  • iOS
  • Windows
  • OSX

device.model

The device.model returns the name of the device's model or product. The value is set by the device manufacturer and may be different across versions of the same product.

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • Browser
  • iOS
  • Windows
  • OSX

Quick Example

// Android:    Nexus One       returns "Passion" (Nexus One code name)
//             Motorola Droid  returns "voles"
// BlackBerry: Torch 9800      returns "9800"
// Browser:    Google Chrome   returns "Chrome"
//             Safari          returns "Safari"
// iOS:     for the iPad Mini, returns iPad2,5; iPhone 5 is iPhone 5,1. See http://theiphonewiki.com/wiki/index.php?title=Models
// OSX:                        returns "x86_64"
//
var model = device.model;

Android Quirks

  • Gets the product name instead of the model name, which is often the production code name. For example, the Nexus One returns Passion, and Motorola Droid returns voles.

device.platform

Get the device's operating system name.

var string = device.platform;

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • Browser
  • iOS
  • Windows
  • OSX

Quick Example

// Depending on the device, a few examples are:
//   - "Android"
//   - "BlackBerry 10"
//   - "browser"
//   - "iOS"
//   - "WinCE"
//   - "Tizen"
//   - "Mac OS X"
var devicePlatform = device.platform;

device.uuid

Get the device's Universally Unique Identifier (UUID).

var string = device.uuid;

Description

The details of how a UUID is generated are determined by the device manufacturer and are specific to the device's platform or model.

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • iOS
  • Windows
  • OSX

Quick Example

// Android: Returns a random 64-bit integer (as a string, again!)
//
// BlackBerry: Returns the PIN number of the device
//             This is a nine-digit unique integer (as a string, though!)
//
// iPhone: (Paraphrased from the UIDevice Class documentation)
//         Returns the [UIDevice identifierForVendor] UUID which is unique and the same for all apps installed by the same vendor. However the UUID can be different if the user deletes all apps from the vendor and then reinstalls it.
// Windows Phone 7 : Returns a hash of device+current user,
// if the user is not defined, a guid is generated and will persist until the app is uninstalled
// Tizen: returns the device IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity or IMEI is a number
// unique to every GSM and UMTS mobile phone.
var deviceID = device.uuid;

Android Quirk

The uuid on Android is a 64-bit integer (expressed as a hexadecimal string). The behaviour of this uuid is different on two different OS versions-

For < Android 8.0 (API level 26)

In versions of the platform lower than Android 8.0, the uuid is randomly generated when the user first sets up the device and should remain constant for the lifetime of the user's device.

For Android 8.0 or higher

The above behaviour was changed in Android 8.0. Read it in detail here.

On Android 8.0 and higher versions, the uuid will be unique to each combination of app-signing key, user, and device. The value is scoped by signing key and user. The value may change if a factory reset is performed on the device or if an APK signing key changes.

Read more here https://developer.android.com/reference/android/provider/Settings.Secure#ANDROID_ID.

iOS Quirk

The uuid on iOS uses the identifierForVendor property. It is unique to the device across the same vendor, but will be different for different vendors and will change if all apps from the vendor are deleted and then reinstalled. Refer here for details. The UUID will be the same if app is restored from a backup or iCloud as it is saved in preferences. Users using older versions of this plugin will still receive the same previous UUID generated by another means as it will be retrieved from preferences.

OSX Quirk

The uuid on OSX is generated automatically if it does not exist yet and is stored in the standardUserDefaults in the CDVUUID property.

device.version

Get the operating system version.

var string = device.version;

Supported Platforms

  • Android 2.1+
  • Browser
  • iOS
  • Windows
  • OSX

Quick Example

// Android:    Froyo OS would return "2.2"
//             Eclair OS would return "2.1", "2.0.1", or "2.0"
//             Version can also return update level "2.1-update1"
//
// BlackBerry: Torch 9800 using OS 6.0 would return "6.0.0.600"
//
// Browser:    Returns version number for the browser
//
// iPhone:     iOS 3.2 returns "3.2"
//
// Windows Phone 7: returns current OS version number, ex. on Mango returns 7.10.7720
// Windows 8: return the current OS version, ex on Windows 8.1 returns 6.3.9600.16384
// Tizen: returns "TIZEN_20120425_2"
// OSX:        El Capitan would return "10.11.2"
//
var deviceVersion = device.version;

device.manufacturer

Get the device's manufacturer.

var string = device.manufacturer;

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • iOS
  • Windows

Quick Example

// Android:    Motorola XT1032 would return "motorola"
// BlackBerry: returns "BlackBerry"
// iPhone:     returns "Apple"
//
var deviceManufacturer = device.manufacturer;

device.isVirtual

whether the device is running on a simulator.

var isSim = device.isVirtual;

Supported Platforms

  • Android 2.1+
  • Browser
  • iOS
  • Windows
  • OSX

OSX and Browser Quirk

The isVirtual property on OS X and Browser always returns false.

device.serial

Get the device hardware serial number (SERIAL).

var string = device.serial;

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • OSX

Android Quirk

As of Android 9, the underlying native API that powered the uuid property is deprecated and will always return UNKNOWN without proper permissions. Cordova have never implemented handling the required permissions. As of Android 10, all non-resettable device identifiers are no longer readable by normal applications and will always return UNKNOWN. More information can be read here.

