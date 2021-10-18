title: Device

description: Get device information.

This plugin defines a global device object, which describes the device's hardware and software. Although the object is in the global scope, it is not available until after the deviceready event.

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { console .log(device.cordova); }

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-device

Properties

device.cordova

device.model

device.platform

device.uuid

device.version

device.manufacturer

device.isVirtual

device.serial

Get the version of Cordova running on the device.

Supported Platforms

Android

Browser

iOS

Windows

OSX

The device.model returns the name of the device's model or product. The value is set by the device manufacturer and may be different across versions of the same product.

Supported Platforms

Android

Browser

iOS

Windows

OSX

Quick Example

var model = device.model;

Android Quirks

Gets the product name instead of the model name, which is often the production code name. For example, the Nexus One returns Passion , and Motorola Droid returns voles .

Get the device's operating system name.

var string = device.platform;

Supported Platforms

Android

Browser

iOS

Windows

OSX

Quick Example

var devicePlatform = device.platform;

Get the device's Universally Unique Identifier (UUID).

var string = device.uuid;

Description

The details of how a UUID is generated are determined by the device manufacturer and are specific to the device's platform or model.

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

OSX

Quick Example

var deviceID = device.uuid;

Android Quirk

The uuid on Android is a 64-bit integer (expressed as a hexadecimal string). The behaviour of this uuid is different on two different OS versions-

For < Android 8.0 (API level 26)

In versions of the platform lower than Android 8.0, the uuid is randomly generated when the user first sets up the device and should remain constant for the lifetime of the user's device.

For Android 8.0 or higher

The above behaviour was changed in Android 8.0. Read it in detail here.

On Android 8.0 and higher versions, the uuid will be unique to each combination of app-signing key, user, and device. The value is scoped by signing key and user. The value may change if a factory reset is performed on the device or if an APK signing key changes.

Read more here https://developer.android.com/reference/android/provider/Settings.Secure#ANDROID_ID.

iOS Quirk

The uuid on iOS uses the identifierForVendor property. It is unique to the device across the same vendor, but will be different for different vendors and will change if all apps from the vendor are deleted and then reinstalled. Refer here for details. The UUID will be the same if app is restored from a backup or iCloud as it is saved in preferences. Users using older versions of this plugin will still receive the same previous UUID generated by another means as it will be retrieved from preferences.

OSX Quirk

The uuid on OSX is generated automatically if it does not exist yet and is stored in the standardUserDefaults in the CDVUUID property.

Get the operating system version.

var string = device.version;

Supported Platforms

Android 2.1+

Browser

iOS

Windows

OSX

Quick Example

var deviceVersion = device.version;

Get the device's manufacturer.

var string = device.manufacturer;

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows

Quick Example

var deviceManufacturer = device.manufacturer;

whether the device is running on a simulator.

var isSim = device.isVirtual;

Supported Platforms

Android 2.1+

Browser

iOS

Windows

OSX

OSX and Browser Quirk

The isVirtual property on OS X and Browser always returns false.

Get the device hardware serial number (SERIAL).

var string = device.serial;

Supported Platforms

Android

OSX

Android Quirk