title: Contacts
This plugin defines a global
navigator.contacts object, which provides access to the device contacts database.
Although the object is attached to the global scoped
navigator, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(navigator.contacts);
}
⚠️ WARNING: Collection and use of contact data raises
important privacy issues. Your app's privacy policy should discuss
how the app uses contact data and whether it is shared with any other
parties.
Contact information is considered sensitive because it reveals the people with whom a person communicates. Therefore, in addition to the app's privacy policy, you should strongly consider providing a just-in-time notice before the app accesses or uses contact data, if the device operating system doesn't do so already. That notice should provide the same information noted above, as well as obtaining the user's permission (e.g., by presenting choices for OK and No Thanks).
Note that some app marketplaces may require the app to provide a just-in-time notice and obtain the user's permission before accessing contact data. A clear and easy-to-understand user experience surrounding the use of contact data helps avoid user confusion and perceived misuse of contact data.
For more information, please see the Privacy Guide.
This plugin is being deprecated. No more work will be done on this plugin by the Cordova development community. You can continue to use this plugin and it should work as-is in the future but any more arising issues will not be fixed by the Cordova community.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-contacts
Older versions of cordova can still install via the deprecated id (stale v0.2.16)
cordova plugin add org.apache.cordova.contacts
It is also possible to install via repo url directly (unstable)
cordova plugin add https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-contacts.git
Since iOS 10 it's mandatory to provide an usage description in the
info.plist if trying to access privacy-sensitive data. When the system prompts the user to allow access, this usage description string will displayed as part of the permission dialog box, but if you didn't provide the usage description, the app will crash before showing the dialog. Also, Apple will reject apps that access private data but don't provide an usage description.
This plugins requires the following usage description:
NSContactsUsageDescription describes the reason that the app accesses the user's contacts.
To add this entry into the
info.plist, you can use the
edit-config tag in the
config.xml like this:
<edit-config target="NSContactsUsageDescription" file="*-Info.plist" mode="merge">
<string>need contacts access to search friends</string>
</edit-config>
Prior to Windows 10: Any contacts returned from
find and
pickContact methods are readonly, so your application cannot modify them.
find method available only on Windows Phone 8.1 devices.
Windows 10 and above: Contacts may be saved and will be saved to app-local contacts storage. Contacts may also be deleted.
Create www/manifest.webapp as described in Manifest Docs. Add relevant permisions. There is also a need to change the webapp type to "privileged" - Manifest Docs. WARNING: All privileged apps enforce Content Security Policy which forbids inline script. Initialize your application in another way.
"type": "privileged",
"permissions": {
"contacts": {
"access": "readwrite",
"description": "Describe why there is a need for such permission"
}
}
Windows 8 Contacts are readonly. Via the Cordova API Contacts are not queryable/searchable, you should inform the user to pick a contact as a call to contacts.pickContact which will open the 'People' app where the user must choose a contact. Any contacts returned are readonly, so your application cannot modify them.
The
navigator.contacts.create method is synchronous, and returns a new
Contact object.
This method does not retain the Contact object in the device contacts
database, for which you need to invoke the
Contact.save method.
var myContact = navigator.contacts.create({"displayName": "Test User"});
The
navigator.contacts.find method executes asynchronously, querying the
device contacts database and returning an array of
Contact objects.
The resulting objects are passed to the
contactSuccess callback
function specified by the contactSuccess parameter.
The contactFields parameter should always be an array and specifies the
fields to be used as a search qualifier. A zero-length contactFields
parameter is invalid and results in
ContactError.INVALID_ARGUMENT_ERROR.
A contactFields value of
["*"] searches all contact fields.
The contactFindOptions.filter string can be used as a search filter when querying the contacts database. If provided, a case-insensitive, partial value match is applied to each field specified in the contactFields parameter. If there's a match for any of the specified fields, the contact is returned. Use contactFindOptions.desiredFields parameter to control which contact properties must be returned back.
Supported values for both contactFields and contactFindOptions.desiredFields parameters are enumerated in
ContactFieldType object.
contactFields: Contact fields to use as a search qualifier. (DOMString[]) [Required]
contactSuccess: Success callback function invoked with the array of Contact objects returned from the database. [Required]
contactError: Error callback function, invoked when an error occurs. [Optional]
contactFindOptions: Search options to filter navigator.contacts. [Optional]
Keys include:
filter: The search string used to find navigator.contacts. (DOMString) (Default:
"")
multiple: Determines if the find operation returns multiple navigator.contacts. (Boolean) (Default:
false)
desiredFields: Contact fields to be returned back. If specified, the resulting
Contact object only features values for these fields. (DOMString[]) [Optional]
hasPhoneNumber(Android only): Filters the search to only return contacts with a phone number informed. (Boolean) (Default:
false)
function onSuccess(contacts) {
alert('Found ' + contacts.length + ' contacts.');
};
function onError(contactError) {
alert('onError!');
};
// find all contacts with 'Bob' in any name field
var options = new ContactFindOptions();
options.filter = "Bob";
options.multiple = true;
options.desiredFields = [navigator.contacts.fieldType.id];
options.hasPhoneNumber = true;
var fields = [navigator.contacts.fieldType.displayName, navigator.contacts.fieldType.name];
navigator.contacts.find(fields, onSuccess, onError, options);
contactFields is not supported and will be ignored.
find method will always attempt to match the name, email address, or phone number of a contact.
The
navigator.contacts.pickContact method launches the Contact Picker to select a single contact.
The resulting object is passed to the
contactSuccess callback
function specified by the contactSuccess parameter.
contactSuccess: Success callback function invoked with the single Contact object. [Required]
contactError: Error callback function, invoked when an error occurs. [Optional]
navigator.contacts.pickContact(function(contact){
console.log('The following contact has been selected:' + JSON.stringify(contact));
},function(err){
console.log('Error: ' + err);
});
This plugin launches an external Activity for picking contacts. See the
Android Lifecycle Guide
for an explanation of how this affects your application. If the plugin returns
its result in the
resume event, then you must first wrap the returned object
in a
Contact object before using it. Here is an example:
function onResume(resumeEvent) {
if(resumeEvent.pendingResult) {
if(resumeEvent.pendingResult.pluginStatus === "OK") {
var contact = navigator.contacts.create(resumeEvent.pendingResult.result);
successCallback(contact);
} else {
failCallback(resumeEvent.pendingResult.result);
}
}
}
The
Contact object represents a user's contact. Contacts can be
created, stored, or removed from the device contacts database.
Contacts can also be retrieved (individually or in bulk) from the
database by invoking the
navigator.contacts.find method.
NOTE: Not all of the contact fields listed above are supported on every device platform. Please check each platform's Quirks section for details.
id: A globally unique identifier. (DOMString)
displayName: The name of this Contact, suitable for display to end users. (DOMString)
name: An object containing all components of a persons name. (ContactName)
nickname: A casual name by which to address the contact. (DOMString)
phoneNumbers: An array of all the contact's phone numbers. (ContactField[])
emails: An array of all the contact's email addresses. (ContactField[])
addresses: An array of all the contact's addresses. (ContactAddress[])
ims: An array of all the contact's IM addresses. (ContactField[])
organizations: An array of all the contact's organizations. (ContactOrganization[])
birthday: The birthday of the contact. (Date)
note: A note about the contact. (DOMString)
photos: An array of the contact's photos. (ContactField[])
categories: An array of all the user-defined categories associated with the contact. (ContactField[])
urls: An array of web pages associated with the contact. (ContactField[])
clone: Returns a new
Contact object that is a deep copy of the calling object, with the
id property set to
null.
remove: Removes the contact from the device contacts database, otherwise executes an error callback with a
ContactError object.
save: Saves a new contact to the device contacts database, or updates an existing contact if a contact with the same id already exists.
function onSuccess(contact) {
alert("Save Success");
};
function onError(contactError) {
alert("Error = " + contactError.code);
};
// create a new contact object
var contact = navigator.contacts.create();
contact.displayName = "Plumber";
contact.nickname = "Plumber"; // specify both to support all devices
// populate some fields
var name = new ContactName();
name.givenName = "Jane";
name.familyName = "Doe";
contact.name = name;
// save to device
contact.save(onSuccess,onError);
// clone the contact object
var clone = contact.clone();
clone.name.givenName = "John";
console.log("Original contact name = " + contact.name.givenName);
console.log("Cloned contact name = " + clone.name.givenName);
function onSuccess() {
alert("Removal Success");
};
function onError(contactError) {
alert("Error = " + contactError.code);
};
// remove the contact from the device
contact.remove(onSuccess,onError);
// Example to create a contact with 3 phone numbers and then remove
// 2 phone numbers. This example is for illustrative purpose only
var myContact = navigator.contacts.create({"displayName": "Test User"});
var phoneNumbers = [];
phoneNumbers[0] = new ContactField('work', '768-555-1234', false);
phoneNumbers[1] = new ContactField('mobile', '999-555-5432', true); // preferred number
phoneNumbers[2] = new ContactField('home', '203-555-7890', false);
myContact.phoneNumbers = phoneNumbers;
myContact.save(function (contact_obj) {
var contactObjToModify = contact_obj.clone();
contact_obj.remove(function(){
var phoneNumbers = [contactObjToModify.phoneNumbers[0]];
contactObjToModify.phoneNumbers = phoneNumbers;
contactObjToModify.save(function(c_obj){
console.log("All Done");
}, function(error){
console.log("Not able to save the cloned object: " + error);
});
}, function(contactError) {
console.log("Contact Remove Operation failed: " + contactError);
});
});
displayName: Not supported on iOS, returning
null unless there is no
ContactName specified, in which case it returns the composite name, nickname or
"", respectively.
birthday: Must be input as a JavaScript
Date object, the same way it is returned.
photos: Returns a File URL to the image, which is stored in the application's temporary directory. Contents of the temporary directory are removed when the application exits.
categories: This property is currently not supported, returning
null.
null.
photos: Returns a File URL to the image, which is stored in the application's temporary directory.
birthdays: Not supported, returning
null.
categories: Not supported, returning
null.
remove: Method is only supported in Windows 10 or above.
categories: Partially supported. Fields pref and type are returning
null
ims: Not supported
photos: Not supported
displayName: When creating a contact, the value provided for the display name parameter differs from the display name retrieved when finding the contact.
urls: When creating a contact, users can input and save more than one web address, but only one is available when searching the contact.
phoneNumbers: The pref option is not supported. The type is not supported in a find operation. Only one
phoneNumber is allowed for each type.
emails: The pref option is not supported. Home and personal references same email entry. Only one entry is allowed for each type.
addresses: Supports only work, and home/personal type. The home and personal type reference the same address entry. Only one entry is allowed for each type.
organizations: Only one is allowed, and does not support the pref, type, and department attributes.
note: Not supported, returning
null.
ims: Not supported, returning
null.
birthdays: Not supported, returning
null.
categories: Not supported, returning
null.
remove: Method is not supported
The
ContactAddress object stores the properties of a single address
of a contact. A
Contact object may include more than one address in
a
ContactAddress[] array.
pref: Set to
true if this
ContactAddress contains the user's preferred value. (boolean)
type: A string indicating what type of field this is, home for example. (DOMString)
formatted: The full address formatted for display. (DOMString)
streetAddress: The full street address. (DOMString)
locality: The city or locality. (DOMString)
region: The state or region. (DOMString)
postalCode: The zip code or postal code. (DOMString)
country: The country name. (DOMString)
// display the address information for all contacts
function onSuccess(contacts) {
for (var i = 0; i < contacts.length; i++) {
for (var j = 0; j < contacts[i].addresses.length; j++) {
alert("Pref: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].pref + "\n" +
"Type: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].type + "\n" +
"Formatted: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].formatted + "\n" +
"Street Address: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].streetAddress + "\n" +
"Locality: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].locality + "\n" +
"Region: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].region + "\n" +
"Postal Code: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].postalCode + "\n" +
"Country: " + contacts[i].addresses[j].country);
}
}
};
function onError(contactError) {
alert('onError!');
};
// find all contacts
var options = new ContactFindOptions();
options.filter = "";
options.multiple = true;
var filter = ["displayName", "addresses"];
navigator.contacts.find(filter, onSuccess, onError, options);
pref: Not supported on iOS devices, returning
false.
formatted: Currently not supported.
false on Android 2.X devices.
pref: Not supported on BlackBerry devices, returning
false.
type: Partially supported. Only one each of Work and Home type addresses can be stored per contact.
formatted: Partially supported. Returns a concatenation of all BlackBerry address fields.
streetAddress: Supported. Returns a concatenation of BlackBerry address1 and address2 address fields.
locality: Supported. Stored in BlackBerry city address field.
region: Supported. Stored in BlackBerry stateProvince address field.
postalCode: Supported. Stored in BlackBerry zipPostal address field.
country: Supported.
The
ContactError object is returned to the user through the
contactError callback function when an error occurs.
ContactError.UNKNOWN_ERROR (code 0)
ContactError.INVALID_ARGUMENT_ERROR (code 1)
ContactError.TIMEOUT_ERROR (code 2)
ContactError.PENDING_OPERATION_ERROR (code 3)
ContactError.IO_ERROR (code 4)
ContactError.NOT_SUPPORTED_ERROR (code 5)
ContactError.OPERATION_CANCELLED_ERROR (code 6)
ContactError.PERMISSION_DENIED_ERROR (code 20)
The
ContactField object is a reusable component that represents
contact fields generically. Each
ContactField object contains a
value,
type, and
pref property. A
Contact object stores
several properties in
ContactField[] arrays, such as phone numbers
and email addresses.
In most instances, there are no pre-determined values for a
ContactField object's type attribute. For example, a phone
number can specify type values of home, work, mobile,
iPhone, or any other value that is supported by a particular device
platform's contact database. However, for the
Contact photos
field, the type field indicates the format of the returned image:
url when the value attribute contains a URL to the photo
image, or base64 when the value contains a base64-encoded image
string.
type: A string that indicates what type of field this is, home for example. (DOMString)
value: The value of the field, such as a phone number or email address. (DOMString)
pref: Set to
true if this
ContactField contains the user's preferred value. (boolean)
// create a new contact
var contact = navigator.contacts.create();
// store contact phone numbers in ContactField[]
var phoneNumbers = [];
phoneNumbers[0] = new ContactField('work', '212-555-1234', false);
phoneNumbers[1] = new ContactField('mobile', '917-555-5432', true); // preferred number
phoneNumbers[2] = new ContactField('home', '203-555-7890', false);
contact.phoneNumbers = phoneNumbers;
// save the contact
contact.save();
false.
false.
false.
type: Partially supported. Used for phone numbers.
value: Supported.
pref: Not supported, returning
false.
Contains different kinds of information about a
Contact object's name.
formatted: The complete name of the contact. (DOMString)
familyName: The contact's family name. (DOMString)
givenName: The contact's given name. (DOMString)
middleName: The contact's middle name. (DOMString)
honorificPrefix: The contact's prefix (example Mr. or Dr.) (DOMString)
honorificSuffix: The contact's suffix (example Esq.). (DOMString)
function onSuccess(contacts) {
for (var i = 0; i < contacts.length; i++) {
alert("Formatted: " + contacts[i].name.formatted + "\n" +
"Family Name: " + contacts[i].name.familyName + "\n" +
"Given Name: " + contacts[i].name.givenName + "\n" +
"Middle Name: " + contacts[i].name.middleName + "\n" +
"Suffix: " + contacts[i].name.honorificSuffix + "\n" +
"Prefix: " + contacts[i].name.honorificSuffix);
}
};
function onError(contactError) {
alert('onError!');
};
var options = new ContactFindOptions();
options.filter = "";
options.multiple = true;
filter = ["displayName", "name"];
navigator.contacts.find(filter, onSuccess, onError, options);
honorificPrefix,
givenName,
middleName,
familyName, and
honorificSuffix.
formatted: This is the only name property, and is identical to
displayName, and
nickname
familyName: not supported
givenName: not supported
middleName: not supported
honorificPrefix: not supported
honorificSuffix: not supported
formatted: Partially supported. Returns a concatenation of BlackBerry firstName and lastName fields.
familyName: Supported. Stored in BlackBerry lastName field.
givenName: Supported. Stored in BlackBerry firstName field.
middleName: Not supported, returning
null.
honorificPrefix: Not supported, returning
null.
honorificSuffix: Not supported, returning
null.
honorificPrefix,
givenName,
middleName,
familyName, and
honorificSuffix.
The
ContactOrganization object stores a contact's organization
properties. A
Contact object stores one or more
ContactOrganization objects in an array.
pref: Set to
true if this
ContactOrganization contains the user's preferred value. (boolean)
type: A string that indicates what type of field this is, home for example. _(DOMString)
name: The name of the organization. (DOMString)
department: The department the contract works for. (DOMString)
title: The contact's title at the organization. (DOMString)
function onSuccess(contacts) {
for (var i = 0; i < contacts.length; i++) {
for (var j = 0; j < contacts[i].organizations.length; j++) {
alert("Pref: " + contacts[i].organizations[j].pref + "\n" +
"Type: " + contacts[i].organizations[j].type + "\n" +
"Name: " + contacts[i].organizations[j].name + "\n" +
"Department: " + contacts[i].organizations[j].department + "\n" +
"Title: " + contacts[i].organizations[j].title);
}
}
};
function onError(contactError) {
alert('onError!');
};
var options = new ContactFindOptions();
options.filter = "";
options.multiple = true;
filter = ["displayName", "organizations"];
navigator.contacts.find(filter, onSuccess, onError, options);
pref: Not supported on iOS devices, returning
false.
type: Not supported on iOS devices, returning
null.
name: Partially supported. The first organization name is stored in the iOS kABPersonOrganizationProperty field.
department: Partially supported. The first department name is stored in the iOS kABPersonDepartmentProperty field.
title: Partially supported. The first title is stored in the iOS kABPersonJobTitleProperty field.
pref: Not supported, returning
false.
type: Not supported, returning
null.
false.
pref: Not supported by BlackBerry devices, returning
false.
type: Not supported by BlackBerry devices, returning
null.
name: Partially supported. The first organization name is stored in the BlackBerry company field.
department: Not supported, returning
null.
title: Partially supported. The first organization title is stored in the BlackBerry jobTitle field.
pref: Not supported
type: Not supported
department: Not supported
Fields name and title stored in org and jobTitle.
The
ContactFieldType object is an enumeration of possible field types, such as
'phoneNumbers' or
'emails', that could be used to control which contact properties must be returned back from
contacts.find() method (see
contactFindOptions.desiredFields), or to specify fields to search in (through
contactFields parameter). Possible values are:
navigator.contacts.fieldType.addresses
navigator.contacts.fieldType.birthday
navigator.contacts.fieldType.categories
navigator.contacts.fieldType.country
navigator.contacts.fieldType.department
navigator.contacts.fieldType.displayName
navigator.contacts.fieldType.emails
navigator.contacts.fieldType.familyName
navigator.contacts.fieldType.formatted
navigator.contacts.fieldType.givenName
navigator.contacts.fieldType.honorificPrefix
navigator.contacts.fieldType.honorificSuffix
navigator.contacts.fieldType.id
navigator.contacts.fieldType.ims
navigator.contacts.fieldType.locality
navigator.contacts.fieldType.middleName
navigator.contacts.fieldType.name
navigator.contacts.fieldType.nickname
navigator.contacts.fieldType.note
navigator.contacts.fieldType.organizations
navigator.contacts.fieldType.phoneNumbers
navigator.contacts.fieldType.photos
navigator.contacts.fieldType.postalCode
navigator.contacts.fieldType.region
navigator.contacts.fieldType.streetAddress
navigator.contacts.fieldType.title
navigator.contacts.fieldType.urls