openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@types/cordova-plugin-battery-status

by apache
1.2.3 (see all)

Apache Cordova Plugin battery-status

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for cordova-plugin-battery-status (https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-battery-status). cordova-plugin-battery-status provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/cordova-plugin-battery-status installed!

Readme

title: Battery Status

description: Get events for device battery level.

cordova-plugin-battery-status

Android Testsuite Chrome Testsuite iOS Testsuite Lint Test

This plugin provides an implementation of an old version of the Battery Status Events API. It adds the following three events to the window object:

  • batterystatus
  • batterycritical
  • batterylow

Applications may use window.addEventListener to attach an event listener for any of the above events after the deviceready event fires.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-battery-status

Status object

All events in this plugin return an object with the following properties:

  • level: The battery charge percentage (0-100). (Number)
  • isPlugged: A boolean that indicates whether the device is plugged in. (Boolean)

batterystatus event

Fires when the battery charge percentage changes by at least 1 percent, or when the device is plugged in or unplugged. Returns an object containing battery status.

Example

window.addEventListener("batterystatus", onBatteryStatus, false);

function onBatteryStatus(status) {
    console.log("Level: " + status.level + " isPlugged: " + status.isPlugged);
}

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows
  • Browser (Chrome, Firefox, Opera)

Quirks: Android

Warning: the Android implementation is greedy and prolonged use will drain the device's battery.

batterylow event

Fires when the battery charge percentage reaches the low charge threshold. This threshold value is device-specific. Returns an object containing battery status.

Example

window.addEventListener("batterylow", onBatteryLow, false);

function onBatteryLow(status) {
    alert("Battery Level Low " + status.level + "%");
}

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows
  • Browser (Chrome, Firefox, Opera)

batterycritical event

Fires when the battery charge percentage reaches the critical charge threshold. This threshold value is device-specific. Returns an object containing battery status.

Example

window.addEventListener("batterycritical", onBatteryCritical, false);

function onBatteryCritical(status) {
    alert("Battery Level Critical " + status.level + "%\nRecharge Soon!");
}

Supported Platforms

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Windows
  • Browser (Chrome, Firefox, Opera)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial