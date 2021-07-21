Elegant Console Logger for Node.js and Browser
👌 Easy to use
💅 Fancy output with fallback for minimal environments
🔌 Pluggable reporters
💻 Consistent command line interface (CLI) experience
🏷 Tag support
🚏 Redirect
console and
stdout/stderr to consola and easily restore redirect.
🌐 Browser support
⏯ Pause/Resume support
👻 Mocking support
👮♂️ Spam prevention by throttling logs
Using yarn:
yarn add consola
Using npm:
npm i consola
const consola = require('consola')
// See types section for all available types
consola.success('Built!')
consola.info('Reporter: Some info')
consola.error(new Error('Foo'))
Will display in the terminal:
NOTE: Alternatively, you can import consola from source. But don't forget to whitelist it for transpilation:
import consola from 'consola/src/node'
import consola from 'consola/src/browser'
<type>(logObject)
<type>(args...)
Log to all reporters.
Example:
consola.info('Message')
A list of available types can be found here.
addReporter(reporter)
add
Register a custom reporter instance.
removeReporter(reporter?)
remove,
clear
Remove a registered reporter.
If no arguments are passed all reporters will be removed.
setReporters(reporter|reporter[])
Replace all reporters.
create(options)
Create a new
Consola instance and inherit all parent options for defaults.
withDefaults(defaults)
Create a new
Consola instance with provided defaults
withTag(tag)
withScope
Create a new
Consola instance with that tag.
wrapConsole()
restoreConsole()
Globally redirect all
console.log, etc calls to consola handlers.
wrapStd()
restoreStd()
Globally redirect all stdout/stderr outputs to consola.
wrapAll()
restoreAll()
Wrap both, std and console.
console uses std in the underlying so calling
wrapStd redirects console too.
Benefit of this function is that things like
console.info will be correctly redirected to the corresponding type.
pauseLogs()
resumeLogs()
pause/
resume
Globally pause and resume logs.
Consola will enqueue all logs when paused and then sends them to the reported when resumed.
mockTypes
mock
Mock all types. Useful for using with tests.
The first argument passed to
mockTypes should be a callback function accepting
(typeName, type) and returning the mocked value:
consola.mockTypes((typeName, type) => jest.fn())
Please note that with the example above, everything is mocked independently for each type. If you need one mocked fn create it outside:
const fn = jest.fn()
consola.mockTypes(() => fn)
If callback function returns a falsy value, that type won't be mocked.
For example if you just need to mock
consola.fatal:
consola.mockTypes((typeName) => typeName === 'fatal' && jest.fn())
NOTE: Any instance of consola that inherits the mocked instance, will apply provided callback again.
This way, mocking works for
withTag scoped loggers without need to extra efforts.
reporters
An array of active reporters.
level
The level to display logs. Any logs at or above this level will be displayed. List of available levels here.
You can set the log level using the
CONSOLA_LEVEL environment variable, which must have the numeric log level as its value.
logObject
The
logObject is a free-to-extend object which will be passed to reporters.
Standard fields:
message
additional
args
date
tag
Extra fields:
badge
Choose between one of the built-in reporters or bring in your own one.
By default
FancyReporter is registered for modern terminals or
BasicReporter will be used if running in limited environments such as CIs.
Available reporters:
A reporter (class or object) exposes
log(logObj) method.
To get more info about how to write your own reporter, take a look into the linked implementations above.
Types are used to actually log messages to the reporters. Each type is attached to a logging level.
A list of all available default types is here.
Consola has a global instance and is recommended to use everywhere. In case more control is needed, create a new instance.
import consola from 'consola'
const logger = consola.create({
// level: 4,
reporters: [
new consola.JSONReporter()
],
defaults: {
additionalColor: 'white'
}
})
describe('your-consola-mock-test', () => {
beforeAll(() => {
// Redirect std and console to consola too
// Calling this once is sufficient
consola.wrapAll()
})
beforeEach(() => {
// Re-mock consola before each test call to remove
// calls from before
consola.mockTypes(() => jest.fn())
})
test('your test', async () => {
// Some code here
// Let's retrieve all messages of `consola.log`
// Get the mock and map all calls to their first argument
const consolaMessages = consola.log.mock.calls.map(c => c[0])
expect(consolaMessages).toContain('your message')
})
})
{
virtualConsole: new jsdom.VirtualConsole().sendTo(consola)
}
MIT - Made with 💖 By Nuxt.js team!