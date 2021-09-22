MongoDB session store for Connect and Express written in Typescript.
Breaking change in V4 and rewritten the whole project using Typescript. Please checkout the migration guide and changelog for details.
npm install connect-mongo
yarn add connect-mongo
mongodb if you do not have it installed already because
mongodb is not a
peerDependencies instead.
5.0
>= 4.0
3.2+
For extended compatibility, see previous versions v3.x. But please note that we are not maintaining v3.x anymore.
Express
4.x,
5.0 and Connect
3.x:
const session = require('express-session');
const MongoStore = require('connect-mongo');
app.use(session({
secret: 'foo',
store: MongoStore.create(options)
}));
import session from 'express-session'
import MongoStore from 'connect-mongo'
app.use(session({
secret: 'foo',
store: MongoStore.create(options)
}));
In many circumstances,
connect-mongo will not be the only part of your application which need a connection to a MongoDB database. It could be interesting to re-use an existing connection.
Alternatively, you can configure
connect-mongo to establish a new connection.
MongoDB connection strings are the best way to configure a new connection. For advanced usage, more options can be configured with
mongoOptions property.
// Basic usage
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({ mongoUrl: 'mongodb://localhost/test-app' })
}));
// Advanced usage
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({
mongoUrl: 'mongodb://user12345:foobar@localhost/test-app?authSource=admin&w=1',
mongoOptions: advancedOptions // See below for details
})
}));
In this case, you just have to give your
MongoClient instance to
connect-mongo.
/*
** There are many ways to create MongoClient.
** You should refer to the driver documentation.
*/
// Database name present in the connection string will be used
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({ clientPromise })
}));
// Explicitly specifying database name
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({
clientPromise,
dbName: 'test-app'
})
}));
Known issues in GitHub Issues page.
close() immediately after creating the session store may cause error when the async index creation is in process when
autoRemove: 'native'. You may want to manually manage the autoRemove index. #413
The following error can be safely ignored from official reply.
(node:16580) Warning: Accessing non-existent property 'MongoError' of module exports inside circular dependency
(Use `node --trace-warnings ...` to show where the warning was created)
v4 cannot decrypt the session encrypted from v3.2 due to a bug. Please take a look on this issue for possible workaround. #420
A
MongoStore instance will emit the following events:
|Event name
|Description
|Payload
create
|A session has been created
sessionId
touch
|A session has been touched (but not modified)
sessionId
update
|A session has been updated
sessionId
set
|A session has been created OR updated (for compatibility purpose)
sessionId
destroy
|A session has been destroyed manually
sessionId
When the session cookie has an expiration date,
connect-mongo will use it.
Otherwise, it will create a new one, using
ttl option.
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({
mongoUrl: 'mongodb://localhost/test-app',
ttl: 14 * 24 * 60 * 60 // = 14 days. Default
})
}));
Note: Each time a user interacts with the server, its session expiration date is refreshed.
By default,
connect-mongo uses MongoDB's TTL collection feature (2.2+) to have mongodb automatically remove expired sessions. But you can change this behavior.
connect-mongo will create a TTL index for you at startup. You MUST have MongoDB 2.2+ and administration permissions.
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({
mongoUrl: 'mongodb://localhost/test-app',
autoRemove: 'native' // Default
})
}));
Note: If you use
connect-mongo in a very concurrent environment, you should avoid this mode and prefer setting the index yourself, once!
In some cases you can't or don't want to create a TTL index, e.g. Azure Cosmos DB.
connect-mongo will take care of removing expired sessions, using defined interval.
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({
mongoUrl: 'mongodb://localhost/test-app',
autoRemove: 'interval',
autoRemoveInterval: 10 // In minutes. Default
})
}));
You are in production environnement and/or you manage the TTL index elsewhere.
app.use(session({
store: MongoStore.create({
mongoUrl: 'mongodb://localhost/test-app',
autoRemove: 'disabled'
})
}));
If you are using express-session >= 1.10.0 and don't want to resave all the session on database every single time that the user refreshes the page, you can lazy update the session, by limiting a period of time.
app.use(express.session({
secret: 'keyboard cat',
saveUninitialized: false, // don't create session until something stored
resave: false, //don't save session if unmodified
store: MongoStore.create({
mongoUrl: 'mongodb://localhost/test-app',
touchAfter: 24 * 3600 // time period in seconds
})
}));
by doing this, setting
touchAfter: 24 * 3600 you are saying to the session be updated only one time in a period of 24 hours, does not matter how many request's are made (with the exception of those that change something on the session data)
When working with sensitive session data it is recommended to use encryption
const store = MongoStore.create({
mongoUrl: 'mongodb://localhost/test-app',
crypto: {
secret: 'squirrel'
}
})
One of the following options should be provided. If more than one option are provided, each option will take precedence over others according to priority.
|Priority
|Option
|Description
|1
mongoUrl
|A connection string for creating a new MongoClient connection. If database name is not present in the connection string, database name should be provided using
dbName option.
|2
clientPromise
|A Promise that is resolved with MongoClient connection. If the connection was established without database name being present in the connection string, database name should be provided using
dbName option.
|3
client
|An existing MongoClient connection. If the connection was established without database name being present in the connection string, database name should be provided using
dbName option.
|Option
|Default
|Description
mongoOptions
{ useUnifiedTopology: true }
|Options object for
MongoClient.connect() method. Can be used with
mongoUrl option.
dbName
|A name of database used for storing sessions. Can be used with
mongoUrl, or
clientPromise options. Takes precedence over database name present in the connection string.
collectionName
'sessions'
|A name of collection used for storing sessions.
ttl
1209600
|The maximum lifetime (in seconds) of the session which will be used to set
session.cookie.expires if it is not yet set. Default is 14 days.
autoRemove
'native'
|Behavior for removing expired sessions. Possible values:
'native',
'interval' and
'disabled'.
autoRemoveInterval
10
|Interval (in minutes) used when
autoRemove option is set to
interval.
touchAfter
0
|Interval (in seconds) between session updates.
stringify
true
|If
true, connect-mongo will serialize sessions using
JSON.stringify before setting them, and deserialize them with
JSON.parse when getting them. This is useful if you are using types that MongoDB doesn't support.
serialize
|Custom hook for serializing sessions to MongoDB. This is helpful if you need to modify the session before writing it out.
unserialize
|Custom hook for unserializing sessions from MongoDB. This can be used in scenarios where you need to support different types of serializations (e.g., objects and JSON strings) or need to modify the session before using it in your app.
writeOperationOptions
|Options object to pass to every MongoDB write operation call that supports it (e.g.
update,
remove). Useful for adjusting the write concern. Only exception: If
autoRemove is set to
'interval', the write concern from the
writeOperationOptions object will get overwritten.
transformId
|Transform original
sessionId in whatever you want to use as storage key.
crypto
|Crypto related options. See below.
|Option
|Default
|Description
secret
false
|Enables transparent crypto in accordance with OWASP session management recommendations.
algorithm
'aes-256-gcm'
|Allows for changes to the default symmetric encryption cipher. See
crypto.getCiphers() for supported algorithms.
hashing
'sha512'
|May be used to change the default hashing algorithm. See
crypto.getHashes() for supported hashing algorithms.
encodeas
'hex'
|Specify to change the session data cipher text encoding.
key_size
32
|When using varying algorithms the key size may be used. Default value
32 is based on the
AES blocksize.
iv_size
16
|This can be used to adjust the default IV size if a different algorithm requires a different size.
at_size
16
|When using newer
AES modes such as the default
GCM or
CCM an authentication tag size can be defined.
yarn install
docker-compose up -d
# Run these 2 lines in 2 shell
yarn watch:build
yarn watch:test
yarn link
cd example
yarn link "connect-mongo"
yarn install
yarn start
Since I cannot access the setting page. I can only do it manually.
CHANGELOG.md and README. Commit and push.
yarn build && yarn test && npm publish
git tag vX.Y.Z && git push --tags
The MIT License