Clean plugin for webpack

A webpack plugin to remove/clean your build folder(s).

NOTE: Node v10+ and webpack v4+ are supported and tested.

About

By default, this plugin will remove all files inside webpack's output.path directory, as well as all unused webpack assets after every successful rebuild.

Coming from v1 ? Please read about additional v2 information.

Installation

npm install --save-dev clean-webpack-plugin

Usage

const { CleanWebpackPlugin } = require ( 'clean-webpack-plugin' ); const webpackConfig = { plugins : [ new CleanWebpackPlugin(), ], }; module .exports = webpackConfig;

Options and Defaults (Optional)

new CleanWebpackPlugin({ dry : true , verbose : true , cleanStaleWebpackAssets : false , protectWebpackAssets : false , cleanOnceBeforeBuildPatterns : [ '**/*' , '!static-files*' , '!directoryToExclude/**' , ], cleanOnceBeforeBuildPatterns : [], cleanAfterEveryBuildPatterns : [ 'static*.*' , '!static1.js' ], dangerouslyAllowCleanPatternsOutsideProject : true , });

Example Webpack Config

This is a modified version of WebPack's Plugin documentation that includes the Clean Plugin.