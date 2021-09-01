A webpack plugin to remove/clean your build folder(s).
NOTE: Node v10+ and webpack v4+ are supported and tested.
By default, this plugin will remove all files inside webpack's
output.path directory, as well as all unused webpack assets after every successful rebuild.
Coming from
v1? Please read about additional v2 information.
npm install --save-dev clean-webpack-plugin
const { CleanWebpackPlugin } = require('clean-webpack-plugin');
const webpackConfig = {
plugins: [
/**
* All files inside webpack's output.path directory will be removed once, but the
* directory itself will not be. If using webpack 4+'s default configuration,
* everything under <PROJECT_DIR>/dist/ will be removed.
* Use cleanOnceBeforeBuildPatterns to override this behavior.
*
* During rebuilds, all webpack assets that are not used anymore
* will be removed automatically.
*
* See `Options and Defaults` for information
*/
new CleanWebpackPlugin(),
],
};
module.exports = webpackConfig;
new CleanWebpackPlugin({
// Simulate the removal of files
//
// default: false
dry: true,
// Write Logs to Console
// (Always enabled when dry is true)
//
// default: false
verbose: true,
// Automatically remove all unused webpack assets on rebuild
//
// default: true
cleanStaleWebpackAssets: false,
// Do not allow removal of current webpack assets
//
// default: true
protectWebpackAssets: false,
// **WARNING**
//
// Notes for the below options:
//
// They are unsafe...so test initially with dry: true.
//
// Relative to webpack's output.path directory.
// If outside of webpack's output.path directory,
// use full path. path.join(process.cwd(), 'build/**/*')
//
// These options extend del's pattern matching API.
// See https://github.com/sindresorhus/del#patterns
// for pattern matching documentation
// Removes files once prior to Webpack compilation
// Not included in rebuilds (watch mode)
//
// Use !negative patterns to exclude files
//
// default: ['**/*']
cleanOnceBeforeBuildPatterns: [
'**/*',
'!static-files*',
'!directoryToExclude/**',
],
cleanOnceBeforeBuildPatterns: [], // disables cleanOnceBeforeBuildPatterns
// Removes files after every build (including watch mode) that match this pattern.
// Used for files that are not created directly by Webpack.
//
// Use !negative patterns to exclude files
//
// default: []
cleanAfterEveryBuildPatterns: ['static*.*', '!static1.js'],
// Allow clean patterns outside of process.cwd()
//
// requires dry option to be explicitly set
//
// default: false
dangerouslyAllowCleanPatternsOutsideProject: true,
});
This is a modified version of WebPack's Plugin documentation that includes the Clean Plugin.
const { CleanWebpackPlugin } = require('clean-webpack-plugin'); // installed via npm
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin'); // installed via npm
const webpack = require('webpack'); // to access built-in plugins
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
entry: './path/to/my/entry/file.js',
output: {
/**
* With zero configuration,
* clean-webpack-plugin will remove files inside the directory below
*/
path: path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'dist'),
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(js|jsx)$/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
},
],
},
plugins: [
new webpack.ProgressPlugin(),
new CleanWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template: './src/index.html' }),
],
};