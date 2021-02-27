Chai HTTP

HTTP integration testing with Chai assertions.

Features

integration test request composition

test http apps or external services

assertions for common http tasks

chai expect and should interfaces

Installation

This is an addon plugin for the Chai Assertion Library. Install via npm.

npm install chai-http

Plugin

Use this plugin as you would all other Chai plugins.

const chai = require ( 'chai' ); const chaiHttp = require ( 'chai-http' ); chai.use(chaiHttp);

To use Chai HTTP on a web page, just include the dist/chai-http.js file:

< script src = "chai.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai-http.js" > </ script > < script > chai.use(chaiHttp); </ script >

Integration Testing

Chai HTTP provides an interface for live integration testing via superagent. To do this, you must first construct a request to an application or url.

Upon construction you are provided a chainable api that allows you to specify the http VERB request (get, post, etc) that you wish to invoke.

Application / Server

You may use a function (such as an express or connect app) or a node.js http(s) server as the foundation for your request. If the server is not running, chai-http will find a suitable port to listen on for a given test.

Note: This feature is only supported on Node.js, not in web browsers.

chai.request(app) .get( '/' )

When passing an app to request ; it will automatically open the server for incoming requests (by calling listen() ) and, once a request has been made the server will automatically shut down (by calling .close() ). If you want to keep the server open, perhaps if you're making multiple requests, you must call .keepOpen() after .request() , and manually close the server down:

const requester = chai.request(app).keepOpen() Promise .all([ requester.get( '/a' ), requester.get( '/b' ), ]) .then( responses => { }) .then( () => requester.close())

URL

You may also use a base url as the foundation of your request.

chai.request( 'http://localhost:8080' ) .get( '/' )

Setting up requests

Once a request is created with a given VERB (get, post, etc), you chain on these additional methods to create your request:

Method Purpose .set(key, value) Set request headers .send(data) Set request data (default type is JSON) .type(dataType) Change the type of the data sent from the .send() method (xml, form, etc) .attach(field, file, attachment) Attach a file .auth(username, password) Add auth headers for Basic Authentication .query(parmasObject) Chain on some GET parameters

Examples:

.set()

chai.request(app) .put( '/user/me' ) .set( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ) .send({ password : '123' , confirmPassword : '123' })

.send()

chai.request(app) .put( '/user/me' ) .send({ password : '123' , confirmPassword : '123' })

.type()

chai.request(app) .post( '/user/me' ) .type( 'form' ) .send({ '_method' : 'put' , 'password' : '123' , 'confirmPassword' : '123' })

.attach()

chai.request(app) .post( '/user/avatar' ) .attach( 'imageField' , fs.readFileSync( 'avatar.png' ), 'avatar.png' )

.auth()

chai.request(app) .get( '/protected' ) .auth( 'user' , 'pass' ) chai.request(app) .get( '/protected' ) .auth(accessToken, { type : 'bearer' })

.query()

chai.request(app) .get( '/search' ) .query({ name : 'foo' , limit : 10 })

Dealing with the response - traditional

In the following examples we use Chai's Expect assertion library:

const { expect } = chai;

To make the request and assert on its response, the end method can be used:

chai.request(app) .put( '/user/me' ) .send({ password : '123' , confirmPassword : '123' }) .end( ( err, res ) => { expect(err).to.be.null; expect(res).to.have.status( 200 ); });

Caveat

Because the end function is passed a callback, assertions are run asynchronously. Therefore, a mechanism must be used to notify the testing framework that the callback has completed. Otherwise, the test will pass before the assertions are checked.

For example, in the Mocha test framework, this is accomplished using the done callback, which signal that the callback has completed, and the assertions can be verified:

it( 'fails, as expected' , function ( done ) { chai.request( 'http://localhost:8080' ) .get( '/' ) .end( ( err, res ) => { expect(res).to.have.status( 123 ); done(); }); }); it( 'succeeds silently!' , () => { chai.request( 'http://localhost:8080' ) .get( '/' ) .end( ( err, res ) => { expect(res).to.have.status( 123 ); }); });

When done is passed in, Mocha will wait until the call to done() , or until the timeout expires. done also accepts an error parameter when signaling completion.

Dealing with the response - Promises

If Promise is available, request() becomes a Promise capable library - and chaining of then s becomes possible:

chai.request(app) .put( '/user/me' ) .send({ password : '123' , confirmPassword : '123' }) .then( ( res ) => { expect(res).to.have.status( 200 ); }) .catch( ( err ) => { throw err; });

Note: Some older web browsers do not have native promise support. You can use any spec compliant library, such as:

kriskowal/q

stefanpenner/es6-promise

petkaantonov/bluebird

then/promise You will need to set the library you use to global.Promise , before requiring in chai-http. For example:

if (!global.Promise) { global.Promise = require ( 'q' ); } const chai = require ( 'chai' ); chai.use( require ( 'chai-http' ));

Retaining cookies with each request

Sometimes you need to keep cookies from one request, and send them with the next (for example, when you want to login with the first request, then access an authenticated-only resource later). For this, .request.agent() is available:

const agent = chai.request.agent(app) agent .post( '/session' ) .send({ username : 'me' , password : '123' }) .then( ( res ) => { expect(res).to.have.cookie( 'sessionid' ); return agent.get( '/user/me' ) .then( ( res ) => { expect(res).to.have.status( 200 ); }); });

Note: The server started by chai.request.agent(app) will not automatically close following the test(s). You should call agent.close() after your tests to ensure your program exits.

Assertions

The Chai HTTP module provides a number of assertions for the expect and should interfaces.

@param {Number} status number

Assert that a response has a supplied status.

expect(res).to.have.status( 200 );

@param {String} header key (case insensitive)

{String} header key (case insensitive) @param {String|RegExp} header value (optional)

Assert that a Response or Request object has a header. If a value is provided, equality to value will be asserted. You may also pass a regular expression to check.

Note: When running in a web browser, the same-origin policy only allows Chai HTTP to read certain headers, which can cause assertions to fail.

expect(req).to.have.header( 'x-api-key' ); expect(req).to.have.header( 'content-type' , 'text/plain' ); expect(req).to.have.header( 'content-type' , /^text/);

Assert that a Response or Request object has headers.

Note: When running in a web browser, the same-origin policy only allows Chai HTTP to read certain headers, which can cause assertions to fail.

expect(req).to.have.headers;

Assert that a string represents valid ip address.

expect( '127.0.0.1' ).to.be.an.ip; expect( '2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334' ).to.be.an.ip;

Assert that a Response or Request object has a given content-type.

expect(req).to.be.json; expect(req).to.be.html; expect(req).to.be.text;

Assert that a Response or Request object has a given charset.

expect(req).to.have.charset( 'utf-8' );

Assert that a Response object has a redirect status code.

expect(res).to.redirect; expect(res).to.not.redirect;

@param {String|RegExp} location url

Assert that a Response object redirects to the supplied location.

expect(res).to.redirectTo( 'http://example.com' ); expect(res).to.redirectTo( /^\/search\/results\?orderBy=desc$/ );

@param {String} parameter name

{String} parameter name @param {String} parameter value

Assert that a Request object has a query string parameter with a given key, (optionally) equal to value

expect(req).to.have.param( 'orderby' ); expect(req).to.have.param( 'orderby' , 'date' ); expect(req).to.not.have.param( 'limit' );

@param {String} parameter name

{String} parameter name @param {String} parameter value

Assert that a Request or Response object has a cookie header with a given key, (optionally) equal to value

expect(req).to.have.cookie( 'session_id' ); expect(req).to.have.cookie( 'session_id' , '1234' ); expect(req).to.not.have.cookie( 'PHPSESSID' ); expect(res).to.have.cookie( 'session_id' ); expect(res).to.have.cookie( 'session_id' , '1234' ); expect(res).to.not.have.cookie( 'PHPSESSID' );

Releasing

chai-http is released with semantic-release using the plugins:

commit-analyzer to determine the next version from commit messages.

to determine the next version from commit messages. release-notes-generator to summarize release in

to summarize release in changelog to update the CHANGELOG.md file.

to update the CHANGELOG.md file. github to publish a GitHub release.

to publish a GitHub release. git to commit release assets.

to commit release assets. npm to publish to npm.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) Jake Luer jake@alogicalparadox.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.