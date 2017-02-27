openbase logo
@types/cachefactory

by Jason Dobry
3.0.0 (see all)

CacheFactory is a very simple and useful synchronous key-value store for the browser.

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for CacheFactory (https://github.com/jmdobry/CacheFactory). CacheFactory provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/cachefactory installed!

Readme

CacheFactory Bower NPM Tests Downloads Coverage

Table of Contents

Installation

NPM

npm install --save cachefactory

Bower

bower install --save cachefactory

Quick Start

import { CacheFactory } from 'cachefactory';

const cacheFactory = new CacheFactory();
let cache;

// Check whether cache metadata has been initialized
// on every page refresh.
if (!cacheFactory.exists('my-cache')) {
  // Create the cache metadata. Any previously saved
  // data will be loaded.
  cache = cacheFactory.createCache('my-cache', {
    // Delete items from the cache when they expire
    deleteOnExpire: 'aggressive',

    // Check for expired items every 60 seconds
    recycleFreq: 60 * 1000
  });
}

cache.put('/books/1', { title: 'BookOne', id: 1 });

Documentation

License

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2015-2017 CacheFactory project authors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

