Bulma's extension to display a calendar. It can be used on page as large calendar with apointments or in modal/popup for datepicker.
var calendars = new bulmaCalendar('.bulmaCalendar', {
dateFormat: 'dd.MM.yyyy' // 01.01.2021
});
where
dateFormat is a string with a combination of this values:
d: short day (1-31)
dd: long day (00-31)
EEE: short weekday (es: Mon)
EEEE: long weekday (es: Monday)
M: short month (1-12)
MM: long month (01-12)
MMM: short month name (es: Jan, Feb)
MMMM: full month name (es: January)
yy: short year (18)
yyyy: full year (2018)
For more values take a look at the date-fns 2.x format.
var calendars = new bulmaCalendar('.bulmaCalendar', {
lang: 'it' // refer to date-fns locales
});
Here's the options object and the default values as appears on code. For more options, please see the documentation.
var defaultOptions = {
color: 'primary',
isRange: false,
allowSameDayRange: true,
lang: 'en-US',
startDate: undefined,
endDate: undefined,
minDate: null,
maxDate: null,
disabledDates: [],
disabledWeekDays: undefined,
highlightedDates: [],
weekStart: 0,
dateFormat: 'MM/dd/yyyy',
enableMonthSwitch: true,
enableYearSwitch: true,
displayYearsCount: 50,
};
You can find the full Documentation and a demo here