BigInteger.js is an arbitrary-length integer library for Javascript, allowing arithmetic operations on integers of unlimited size, notwithstanding memory and time limitations.
Update (December 2, 2018):
BigInt is being added as a native feature of JavaScript. This library now works as a polyfill: if the environment supports the native
BigInt, this library acts as a thin wrapper over the native implementation.
If you are using a browser, you can download BigInteger.js from GitHub or just hotlink to it:
<script src="https://peterolson.github.io/BigInteger.js/BigInteger.min.js"></script>
If you are using node, you can install BigInteger with npm.
npm install big-integer
Then you can include it in your code:
var bigInt = require("big-integer");
bigInt(number, [base], [alphabet], [caseSensitive])
You can create a bigInt by calling the
bigInt function. You can pass in
a string, which it will parse as an bigInt and throw an
"Invalid integer" error if the parsing fails.
a Javascript number, which it will parse as an bigInt and throw an
"Invalid integer" error if the parsing fails.
another bigInt.
nothing, and it will return
bigInt.zero.
If you provide a second parameter, then it will parse
number as a number in base
base. Note that
base can be any bigInt (even negative or zero). The letters "a-z" and "A-Z" will be interpreted as the numbers 10 to 35. Higher digits can be specified in angle brackets (
< and
>). The default
base is
10.
You can specify a custom alphabet for base conversion with the third parameter. The default
alphabet is
"0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz".
The fourth parameter specifies whether or not the number string should be case-sensitive, i.e. whether
a and
A should be treated as different digits. By default
caseSensitive is
false.
Examples:
var zero = bigInt();
var ninetyThree = bigInt(93);
var largeNumber = bigInt("75643564363473453456342378564387956906736546456235345");
var googol = bigInt("1e100");
var bigNumber = bigInt(largeNumber);
var maximumByte = bigInt("FF", 16);
var fiftyFiveGoogol = bigInt("<55>0", googol);
Note that Javascript numbers larger than
9007199254740992 and smaller than
-9007199254740992 are not precisely represented numbers and will not produce exact results. If you are dealing with numbers outside that range, it is better to pass in strings.
Note that bigInt operations return bigInts, which allows you to chain methods, for example:
var salary = bigInt(dollarsPerHour).times(hoursWorked).plus(randomBonuses)
There are three named constants already stored that you do not have to construct with the
bigInt function yourself:
bigInt.one, equivalent to
bigInt(1)
bigInt.zero, equivalent to
bigInt(0)
bigInt.minusOne, equivalent to
bigInt(-1)
The numbers from -999 to 999 are also already prestored and can be accessed using
bigInt[index], for example:
bigInt[-999], equivalent to
bigInt(-999)
bigInt[256], equivalent to
bigInt(256)
abs()
Returns the absolute value of a bigInt.
bigInt(-45).abs() =>
45
bigInt(45).abs() =>
45
add(number)
Performs addition.
bigInt(5).add(7) =>
12
and(number)
Performs the bitwise AND operation. The operands are treated as if they were represented using two's complement representation.
bigInt(6).and(3) =>
2
bigInt(6).and(-3) =>
4
bitLength()
Returns the number of digits required to represent a bigInt in binary.
bigInt(5) =>
3 (since 5 is
101 in binary, which is three digits long)
compare(number)
Performs a comparison between two numbers. If the numbers are equal, it returns
0. If the first number is greater, it returns
1. If the first number is lesser, it returns
-1.
bigInt(5).compare(5) =>
0
bigInt(5).compare(4) =>
1
bigInt(4).compare(5) =>
-1
compareAbs(number)
Performs a comparison between the absolute value of two numbers.
bigInt(5).compareAbs(-5) =>
0
bigInt(5).compareAbs(4) =>
1
bigInt(4).compareAbs(-5) =>
-1
compareTo(number)
Alias for the
compare method.
divide(number)
Performs integer division, disregarding the remainder.
bigInt(59).divide(5) =>
11
divmod(number)
Performs division and returns an object with two properties:
quotient and
remainder. The sign of the remainder will match the sign of the dividend.
bigInt(59).divmod(5) =>
{quotient: bigInt(11), remainder: bigInt(4) }
bigInt(-5).divmod(2) =>
{quotient: bigInt(-2), remainder: bigInt(-1) }
eq(number)
Alias for the
equals method.
equals(number)
Checks if two numbers are equal.
bigInt(5).equals(5) =>
true
bigInt(4).equals(7) =>
false
geq(number)
Alias for the
greaterOrEquals method.
greater(number)
Checks if the first number is greater than the second.
bigInt(5).greater(6) =>
false
bigInt(5).greater(5) =>
false
bigInt(5).greater(4) =>
true
greaterOrEquals(number)
Checks if the first number is greater than or equal to the second.
bigInt(5).greaterOrEquals(6) =>
false
bigInt(5).greaterOrEquals(5) =>
true
bigInt(5).greaterOrEquals(4) =>
true
gt(number)
Alias for the
greater method.
isDivisibleBy(number)
Returns
true if the first number is divisible by the second number,
false otherwise.
bigInt(999).isDivisibleBy(333) =>
true
bigInt(99).isDivisibleBy(5) =>
false
isEven()
Returns
true if the number is even,
false otherwise.
bigInt(6).isEven() =>
true
bigInt(3).isEven() =>
false
isNegative()
Returns
true if the number is negative,
false otherwise.
Returns
false for
0 and
-0.
bigInt(-23).isNegative() =>
true
bigInt(50).isNegative() =>
false
isOdd()
Returns
true if the number is odd,
false otherwise.
bigInt(13).isOdd() =>
true
bigInt(40).isOdd() =>
false
isPositive()
Return
true if the number is positive,
false otherwise.
Returns
false for
0 and
-0.
bigInt(54).isPositive() =>
true
bigInt(-1).isPositive() =>
false
isPrime(strict?)
Returns
true if the number is prime,
false otherwise.
Set "strict" boolean to true to force GRH-supported lower bound of 2*log(N)^2.
bigInt(5).isPrime() =>
true
bigInt(6).isPrime() =>
false
isProbablePrime([iterations], [rng])
Returns
true if the number is very likely to be prime,
false otherwise.
Supplying
iterations is optional - it determines the number of iterations of the test (default:
5). The more iterations, the lower chance of getting a false positive.
This uses the Miller Rabin test.
bigInt(5).isProbablePrime() =>
true
bigInt(49).isProbablePrime() =>
false
bigInt(1729).isProbablePrime() =>
false
Note that this function is not deterministic, since it relies on random sampling of factors, so the result for some numbers is not always the same - unless you pass a predictable random number generator as
rng. The behavior and requirements are the same as with
randBetween.
bigInt(1729).isProbablePrime(1, () => 0.1) =>
false
bigInt(1729).isProbablePrime(1, () => 0.2) =>
true
If the number is composite then the Miller–Rabin primality test declares the number probably prime with a probability at most
4 to the power
−iterations.
If the number is prime, this function always returns
true.
isUnit()
Returns
true if the number is
1 or
-1,
false otherwise.
bigInt.one.isUnit() =>
true
bigInt.minusOne.isUnit() =>
true
bigInt(5).isUnit() =>
false
isZero()
Return
true if the number is
0 or
-0,
false otherwise.
bigInt.zero.isZero() =>
true
bigInt("-0").isZero() =>
true
bigInt(50).isZero() =>
false
leq(number)
Alias for the
lesserOrEquals method.
lesser(number)
Checks if the first number is lesser than the second.
bigInt(5).lesser(6) =>
true
bigInt(5).lesser(5) =>
false
bigInt(5).lesser(4) =>
false
lesserOrEquals(number)
Checks if the first number is less than or equal to the second.
bigInt(5).lesserOrEquals(6) =>
true
bigInt(5).lesserOrEquals(5) =>
true
bigInt(5).lesserOrEquals(4) =>
false
lt(number)
Alias for the
lesser method.
minus(number)
Alias for the
subtract method.
bigInt(3).minus(5) =>
-2
mod(number)
Performs division and returns the remainder, disregarding the quotient. The sign of the remainder will match the sign of the dividend.
bigInt(59).mod(5) =>
4
bigInt(-5).mod(2) =>
-1
modInv(mod)
Finds the multiplicative inverse of the number modulo
mod.
bigInt(3).modInv(11) =>
4
bigInt(42).modInv(2017) =>
1969
modPow(exp, mod)
Takes the number to the power
exp modulo
mod.
bigInt(10).modPow(3, 30) =>
10
multiply(number)
Performs multiplication.
bigInt(111).multiply(111) =>
12321
neq(number)
Alias for the
notEquals method.
next()
Adds one to the number.
bigInt(6).next() =>
7
not()
Performs the bitwise NOT operation. The operands are treated as if they were represented using two's complement representation.
bigInt(10).not() =>
-11
bigInt(0).not() =>
-1
notEquals(number)
Checks if two numbers are not equal.
bigInt(5).notEquals(5) =>
false
bigInt(4).notEquals(7) =>
true
or(number)
Performs the bitwise OR operation. The operands are treated as if they were represented using two's complement representation.
bigInt(13).or(10) =>
15
bigInt(13).or(-8) =>
-3
over(number)
Alias for the
divide method.
bigInt(59).over(5) =>
11
plus(number)
Alias for the
add method.
bigInt(5).plus(7) =>
12
pow(number)
Performs exponentiation. If the exponent is less than
0,
pow returns
0.
bigInt.zero.pow(0) returns
1.
bigInt(16).pow(16) =>
18446744073709551616
prev(number)
Subtracts one from the number.
bigInt(6).prev() =>
5
remainder(number)
Alias for the
mod method.
shiftLeft(n)
Shifts the number left by
n places in its binary representation. If a negative number is provided, it will shift right. Throws an error if
n is outside of the range
[-9007199254740992, 9007199254740992].
bigInt(8).shiftLeft(2) =>
32
bigInt(8).shiftLeft(-2) =>
2
shiftRight(n)
Shifts the number right by
n places in its binary representation. If a negative number is provided, it will shift left. Throws an error if
n is outside of the range
[-9007199254740992, 9007199254740992].
bigInt(8).shiftRight(2) =>
2
bigInt(8).shiftRight(-2) =>
32
square()
Squares the number
bigInt(3).square() =>
9
subtract(number)
Performs subtraction.
bigInt(3).subtract(5) =>
-2
times(number)
Alias for the
multiply method.
bigInt(111).times(111) =>
12321
toArray(radix)
Converts a bigInt into an object with the properties "value" and "isNegative." "Value" is an array of integers modulo the given radix. "isNegative" is a boolean that represents the sign of the result.
bigInt("1e9").toArray(10) => {
value: [1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0],
isNegative: false
}
bigInt("1e9").toArray(16) => {
value: [3, 11, 9, 10, 12, 10, 0, 0],
isNegative: false
}
bigInt(567890).toArray(100) => {
value: [56, 78, 90],
isNegative: false
}
Negative bases are supported.
bigInt(12345).toArray(-10) => {
value: [2, 8, 4, 6, 5],
isNegative: false
}
Base 1 and base -1 are also supported.
bigInt(-15).toArray(1) => {
value: [1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1],
isNegative: true
}
bigInt(-15).toArray(-1) => {
value: [1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1,
0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0],
isNegative: false
}
Base 0 is only allowed for the number zero.
bigInt(0).toArray(0) => {
value: [0],
isNegative: false
}
bigInt(1).toArray(0) =>
Error: Cannot convert nonzero numbers to base 0.
toJSNumber()
Converts a bigInt into a native Javascript number. Loses precision for numbers outside the range
[-9007199254740992, 9007199254740992].
bigInt("18446744073709551616").toJSNumber() =>
18446744073709552000
xor(number)
Performs the bitwise XOR operation. The operands are treated as if they were represented using two's complement representation.
bigInt(12).xor(5) =>
9
bigInt(12).xor(-5) =>
-9
fromArray(digits, base = 10, isNegative?)
Constructs a bigInt from an array of digits in base
base. The optional
isNegative flag will make the number negative.
bigInt.fromArray([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], 10) =>
12345
bigInt.fromArray([1, 0, 0], 2, true) =>
-4
gcd(a, b)
Finds the greatest common denominator of
a and
b.
bigInt.gcd(42,56) =>
14
isInstance(x)
Returns
true if
x is a BigInteger,
false otherwise.
bigInt.isInstance(bigInt(14)) =>
true
bigInt.isInstance(14) =>
false
lcm(a,b)
Finds the least common multiple of
a and
b.
bigInt.lcm(21, 6) =>
42
max(a,b)
Returns the largest of
a and
b.
bigInt.max(77, 432) =>
432
min(a,b)
Returns the smallest of
a and
b.
bigInt.min(77, 432) =>
77
randBetween(min, max, [rng])
Returns a random number between
min and
max, optionally using
rng to generate randomness.
bigInt.randBetween("-1e100", "1e100") => (for example)
8494907165436643479673097939554427056789510374838494147955756275846226209006506706784609314471378745
rng should take no arguments and return a
number between 0 and 1. It defaults to
Math.random.
bigInt.randBetween("-1e100", "1e100", () => 0.5) => (always)
50000005000000500000050000005000000500000050000005000000500000050000005000000500000050000005000000
toString(radix = 10, [alphabet])
Converts a bigInt to a string. There is an optional radix parameter (which defaults to 10) that converts the number to the given radix. Digits in the range
10-35 will use the letters
a-z.
bigInt("1e9").toString() =>
"1000000000"
bigInt("1e9").toString(16) =>
"3b9aca00"
You can use a custom base alphabet with the second parameter. The default
alphabet is
"0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz".
bigInt("5").toString(2, "aA") =>
"AaA"
Note that arithmetical operators will trigger the
valueOf function rather than the
toString function. When converting a bigInteger to a string, you should use the
toString method or the
String function instead of adding the empty string.
bigInt("999999999999999999").toString() =>
"999999999999999999"
String(bigInt("999999999999999999")) =>
"999999999999999999"
bigInt("999999999999999999") + "" =>
1000000000000000000
Bases larger than 36 are supported. If a digit is greater than or equal to 36, it will be enclosed in angle brackets.
bigInt(567890).toString(100) =>
"<56><78><90>"
Negative bases are also supported.
bigInt(12345).toString(-10) =>
"28465"
Base 1 and base -1 are also supported.
bigInt(-15).toString(1) =>
"-111111111111111"
bigInt(-15).toString(-1) =>
"101010101010101010101010101010"
Base 0 is only allowed for the number zero.
bigInt(0).toString(0) =>
0
bigInt(1).toString(0) =>
Error: Cannot convert nonzero numbers to base 0.
valueOf()
Converts a bigInt to a native Javascript number. This override allows you to use native arithmetic operators without explicit conversion:
bigInt("100") + bigInt("200") === 300; //true
To contribute, just fork the project, make some changes, and submit a pull request. Please verify that the unit tests pass before submitting.
The unit tests are contained in the
spec/spec.js file. You can run them locally by opening the
spec/SpecRunner.html or file or running
npm test. You can also run the tests online from GitHub.
There are performance benchmarks that can be viewed from the
benchmarks/index.html page. You can run them online from GitHub.
This project is public domain. For more details, read about the Unlicense.