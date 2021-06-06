BezierEasing provides Cubic Bezier Curve easing which generalizes easing functions (ease-in, ease-out, ease-in-out, ...any other custom curve) exactly like in CSS Transitions.
Implementing efficient lookup is not easy because it implies projecting the X coordinate to a Bezier Curve. This micro library uses fast heuristics (involving dichotomic search, newton-raphson, sampling) to focus on performance and precision.
It is heavily based on implementations available in Firefox and Chrome (for the CSS transition-timing-function property).
var easing = BezierEasing(0, 0, 1, 0.5);
// easing allows to project x in [0.0,1.0] range onto the bezier-curve defined by the 4 points (see schema below).
console.log(easing(0.0)); // 0.0
console.log(easing(0.5)); // 0.3125
console.log(easing(1.0)); // 1.0
(this schema is from the CSS spec)
BezierEasing(P1.x, P1.y, P2.x, P2.y)
It is the equivalent to CSS Transitions'
transition-timing-function.
In the same way you can define in CSS
cubic-bezier(0.42, 0, 0.58, 1),
with BezierEasing, you can define it using
BezierEasing(0.42, 0, 0.58, 1) which have the `` function taking an X and computing the Y interpolated easing value (see schema).
MIT License.
npm test
Implementation based on this article.
You need a
node installed.
Install the deps:
npm install
The library is in
index.js.
Ensure any modication will:
npm test)
npm run benchmark – don't rely 100% on its precision but it still helps to notice big gaps)
npm run visual