BEM class names generator

Friendly BEM class names generator. Great for React.

Bem-cn (aka BEM Class Name) is extra small (minified+gzipped less than 1.6Kb) and extremely simple client-side library and Node.js module.

Important! Only bem-cn@3.x+ compatible with react@16+ . Please do not use version 2.x or lower. More details about the problem.

Inspired by b_.

Justification

I spent a lot of time finding BEM class name generator, that meets my needs:

Simple usage with React

Support modifiers without value

Mix multiple blocks

Friendly API

When my efforts had led to naught I've created this micro library.

Install

With Node.js:

npm i --save bem-cn yarn add bem-cn

Works with webpack and browserify:

var { block } = require ( 'bem-cn' ); import { block } from 'bem-cn' ;

API

const b = block( 'button' ); b(); b( 'icon' ); b({ type : 'text' }); b({ onlykey : true }); b({ without : false }); b( 'icon' , { name : 'check' }); b( 'icon' ).mix( 'another' ); b( 'icon' ).mix([ 'one' , 'two' ]); b.state({ hidden : true }); b.state({ hidden : false }); b.state({ hidden : true , error : true }); b.is({ loading : true }); b.has({ content : true });

import { setup } from 'bem-cn' ; const block = setup({ el : '~~' , mod : '--' , modValue : '-' }); const b = block( 'block' ); b( 'element' ); b({ mod : 'value' });

const block = setup({ ns : 'ns-' }); const b = block( 'block' ); b(); b( 'element' ); b({ mod : 'value' });

Try it with React

import block from 'bem-cn' ; import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; const b = block( 'popup' ); const Popup = React.createClass({ render() { const { skin, children } = this .props; return ( < div className = {b()} > < span className = {b( ' icon ')} /> < div className = {b( ' content ', { skin })}> {children} </ div > </ div > ); } }); ReactDOM.render( < Popup skin = "bright" > Hello! </ Popup > , target); /* < div class = "popup" > < span class = "popup__icon" > </ span > < div class = "popup__content popup__content_skin_bright" > Hello! </ div > </ div > */

Troubleshooting

Maigrate to version 3.x

PropTypes warnings

bem-cn@2.x or lower has specific chainable API. As a result, each call returns function for a further call. But most components are expecting property className as a string and using propTypes object for check this. In this case, you will see a warning. There are the couple of ways to avoid these warnings below.

Use final call without arguments to get a string

<CustomComponent className={b( 'icon' )()} />

Use explicit call of method toString() :

<CustomComponent className={b( 'icon' ).toString()} />

Use less specific propTypes rules:

let CustomComponent = React.createClass({ propTypes : { className : React.PropTypes.oneOfType([ React.PropTypes.string, React.PropTypes.func ]) }, });

ES3 browsers