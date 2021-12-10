Axios adapter that allows to easily mock requests

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install axios-mock-adapter --save-dev

It's also available as a UMD build:

axios-mock-adapter works on Node as well as in a browser, it works with axios v0.9.0 and above.

Example

Mocking a GET request

var axios = require ( "axios" ); var MockAdapter = require ( "axios-mock-adapter" ); var mock = new MockAdapter(axios); mock.onGet( "/users" ).reply( 200 , { users : [{ id : 1 , name : "John Smith" }], }); axios.get( "/users" ).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); });

Mocking a GET request with specific parameters

var axios = require ( "axios" ); var MockAdapter = require ( "axios-mock-adapter" ); var mock = new MockAdapter(axios); mock.onGet( "/users" , { params : { searchText : "John" } }).reply( 200 , { users : [{ id : 1 , name : "John Smith" }], }); axios .get( "/users" , { params : { searchText : "John" } }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); });

When using params , you must match all key/value pairs passed to that option.

To add a delay to responses, specify a delay amount (in milliseconds) when instantiating the adapter

var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { delayResponse : 2000 });

You can restore the original adapter (which will remove the mocking behavior)

mock.restore();

You can also reset the registered mock handlers with resetHandlers

mock.resetHandlers();

You can reset both registered mock handlers and history items with reset

mock.reset();

reset is different from restore in that restore removes the mocking from the axios instance completely, whereas reset only removes all mock handlers that were added with onGet, onPost, etc. but leaves the mocking in place.

Mock a low level network error

mock.onGet( "/users" ).networkError(); mock.onGet( "/users" ).networkErrorOnce();

Mock a network timeout

mock.onGet( "/users" ).timeout(); mock.onGet( "/users" ).timeoutOnce();

Passing a function to reply

mock.onGet( "/users" ).reply( function ( config ) { return [ 200 , { users : [{ id : 1 , name : "John Smith" }], }, ]; });

Passing a function to reply that returns an axios request, essentially mocking a redirect

mock.onPost( "/foo" ).reply( function ( config ) { return axios.get( "/bar" ); });

Using a regex

mock.onGet( /\/users\/\d+/ ).reply( function ( config ) { return [ 200 , {}]; });

Using variables in regex

const usersUri = "/users" ; const url = new RegExp ( ` ${usersUri} /*` ); mock.onGet(url).reply( 200 , users);

Specify no path to match by verb alone

mock.onPost().reply( 500 );

Chaining is also supported

mock.onGet( "/users" ).reply( 200 , users).onGet( "/posts" ).reply( 200 , posts);

.replyOnce() can be used to let the mock only reply once

mock .onGet( "/users" ) .replyOnce( 200 , users) .onGet( "/users" ) .replyOnce( 500 );

Mocking any request to a given url

mock.onAny( "/foo" ).reply( 200 );

.onAny can be useful when you want to test for a specific order of requests

const responses = [ [ "GET" , "/foo" , 200 , { foo : "bar" }], [ "POST" , "/bar" , 200 ], [ "PUT" , "/baz" , 200 ], ]; mock.onAny().reply( ( config ) => { const [method, url, ...response] = responses.shift(); if (config.url === url && config.method.toUpperCase() === method) return response; return [ 500 , {}]; });

Requests that do not map to a mock handler are rejected with a HTTP 404 response. Since handlers are matched in order, a final onAny() can be used to change the default behaviour

mock.onGet( "/foo" ).reply( 200 ).onAny().reply( 500 );

Mocking a request with a specific request body/data

mock.onPut( "/product" , { id : 4 , name : "foo" }).reply( 204 );

Using an asymmetric matcher, for example Jest matchers

mock .onPost( "/product" , { id : 1 }, expect.objectContaining({ Authorization : expect.stringMatching( /^Basic / ), }) ) .reply( 204 );

Using a custom asymmetric matcher (any object that has a asymmetricMatch property)

mock .onPost( "/product" , { asymmetricMatch : function ( actual ) { return [ "computer" , "phone" ].includes(actual[ "type" ]); }, }) .reply( 204 );

.passThrough() forwards the matched request over network

mock .onPost( /^\/api/ ) .reply( 201 ) .onGet( /^\/api/ ) .passThrough();

Recall that the order of handlers is significant

mock .onGet( "/foo" ) .reply( 200 ) .onPut( "/bar" , { xyz : "abc" }) .reply( 204 ) .onAny() .passThrough();

Note that passThrough requests are not subject to delaying by delayResponse .

If you set onNoMatch option to passthrough all requests would be forwarded over network by default

var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { onNoMatch : "passthrough" }); mock.onAny( "/foo" ).reply( 200 );

Using onNoMatch option with throwException to throw an exception when a request is made without match any handler. It's helpful to debug your test mocks.

var mock = new MockAdapter(axiosInstance, { onNoMatch : "throwException" }); mock.onAny( "/foo" ).reply( 200 ); axios.get( "/unexistent-path" );

As of 1.7.0, reply function may return a Promise:

mock.onGet( "/product" ).reply( function ( config ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { if ( Math .random() > 0.1 ) { resolve([ 200 , { id : 4 , name : "foo" }]); } else { resolve([ 500 , { success : false }]); } }, 1000 ); }); });

Composing from multiple sources with Promises:

var normalAxios = axios.create(); var mockAxios = axios.create(); var mock = new MockAdapter(mockAxios); mock .onGet( "/orders" ) .reply( () => Promise .all([ normalAxios.get( "/api/v1/orders" ).then( ( resp ) => resp.data), normalAxios.get( "/api/v2/orders" ).then( ( resp ) => resp.data), { id : "-1" , content : "extra row 1" }, { id : "-2" , content : "extra row 2" }, ]).then( ( sources ) => [ 200 , sources.reduce( ( agg, source ) => agg.concat(source)), ]) );

History

The history property allows you to enumerate existing axios request objects. The property is an object of verb keys referencing arrays of request objects.

This is useful for testing.

describe( "Feature" , () => { it( "requests an endpoint" , (done) => { var mock = new AxiosMockAdapter(axios); mock.onPost( "/endpoint" ).replyOnce( 200 ); feature .request() .then( () => { expect(mock.history.post.length).toBe( 1 ); expect(mock.history.post[ 0 ].data).toBe( JSON .stringify({ foo : "bar" })); }) .then(done) .catch(done.fail); }); });

You can clear the history with resetHistory