Because I had so much trouble finding a good auto-linking implementation out in the wild, I decided to roll my own. It seemed that everything I found out there was either an implementation that didn't cover every case, or was just limited in one way or another.
So, this utility attempts to handle everything. It:
href
attribute inside anchor (<a>) tags (or any other tag/attribute),
and will not accidentally wrap the inner text of an anchor tag with a
new one (which would cause doubly-nested anchor tags).
Hope that this utility helps you as well!
See Upgrading from v2.x -> v3.x (Breaking Changes) at the bottom of this readme
npm install autolinker --save
yarn add autolinker
bower install Autolinker.js --save
Simply clone this repository or download a zip of the project, and link to
either
dist/Autolinker.js or
dist/Autolinker.min.js with a script tag.
import Autolinker from 'autolinker';
const Autolinker = require( 'autolinker' );
// note: npm wants an all-lowercase package name, but the utility is a class and
// should be aliased with a capital letter
<!-- 'Autolinker.js' or 'Autolinker.min.js' - non-minified is better for
debugging, minified is better for users' download time -->
<script src="path/to/autolinker/dist/Autolinker.min.js"></script>
Using the static link() method:
var linkedText = Autolinker.link( textToAutolink[, options] );
Using as a class:
var autolinker = new Autolinker( [ options ] );
var linkedText = autolinker.link( textToAutoLink );
Note: if using the same options to autolink multiple pieces of html/text, it is slightly more efficient to create a single Autolinker instance, and run the link() method repeatedly (i.e. use the "class" form above).
var linkedText = Autolinker.link( "Check out google.com" );
// Produces: "Check out <a href="http://google.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">google.com</a>"
var linkedText = Autolinker.link( "Check out google.com", {
newWindow: false
} );
// Produces: "Check out <a href="http://google.com">google.com</a>"
The following are the options which may be specified for linking. These are specified by providing an Object as the second parameter to Autolinker.link(). These include:
newWindow : boolean
true to have the links should open in a new window when clicked,
false
otherwise. Defaults to
true.
urls : boolean/Object
true to have URLs auto-linked,
false to skip auto-linking of URLs. Defaults
to
true.
This option also accepts an Object form with 3 properties to allow for
more customization of what exactly gets linked. All default to
true:
true to match URLs found prefixed with a scheme,
i.e.
http://google.com, or
other+scheme://google.com,
false to
prevent these types of matches.
true to match urls found prefixed with
'www.',
i.e.
www.google.com.
false to prevent these types of matches. Note
that if the URL had a prefixed scheme, and
schemeMatches is true, it
will still be linked.
true to match URLs with known top level domains (.com, .net,
etc.) that are not prefixed with a scheme or
'www.'. Ex:
google.com,
asdf.org/?page=1, etc.
false to prevent these types of matches.
Example usage:
urls: { schemeMatches: true, wwwMatches: true, tldMatches: false }
email : boolean
true to have email addresses auto-linked,
false to skip auto-linking of
email addresses. Defaults to
true.
phone : boolean
true to have phone numbers auto-linked,
false to skip auto-linking of
phone numbers. Defaults to
true.
mention : string
A string for the service name to have mentions (@username) auto-linked to. Supported values at this time are 'twitter', 'soundcloud' and 'instagram'. Pass
false to skip
auto-linking of mentions. Defaults to
false.
hashtag : boolean/string
A string for the service name to have hashtags auto-linked to. Supported values at this time are 'twitter', 'facebook' and 'instagram'. Pass
false to skip
auto-linking of hashtags. Defaults to
false.
stripPrefix : boolean
true to have the
'http://' (or
'https://') and/or the
'www.'
stripped from the beginning of displayed links,
false otherwise.
Defaults to
true.
This option also accepts an Object form with 2 properties to allow for
more customization of what exactly is prevented from being displayed.
Both default to
true:
true to prevent the scheme part of a URL match
from being displayed to the user. Example:
'http://google.com'
will be displayed as
'google.com'.
false to not strip the
scheme. NOTE: Only an
'http://' or
'https://' scheme will be
removed, so as not to remove a potentially dangerous scheme (such
as
'file://' or
'javascript:').
true to prevent the
'www.' part of a URL match
from being displayed to the user. Ex:
'www.google.com' will be
displayed as
'google.com'.
false to not strip the
'www'.
stripTrailingSlash : boolean
true to remove the trailing slash from URL matches,
false to keep
the trailing slash. Example when
true:
http://google.com/ will be
displayed as
http://google.com. Defaults to
true.
truncate : number/Object
A number for how many characters long URLs/emails/Twitter handles/Twitter hashtags should be truncated to inside the text of a link. If the match is over the number of characters, it will be truncated to this length by replacing the end of the string with a two period ellipsis ('..').
Example: a url like 'http://www.yahoo.com/some/long/path/to/a/file' truncated to 25 characters may look like this: 'yahoo.com/some/long/pat..'
In the object form, both
length and
location may be specified to perform
truncation. Available options for
location are: 'end' (default), 'middle',
or 'smart'. Example usage:
truncate: { length: 32, location: 'middle' }
The 'smart' truncation option is for URLs where the algorithm attempts to strip out unnecessary parts of the URL (such as the 'www.', then URL scheme, hash, etc.) before trying to find a good point to insert the ellipsis if it is still too long. For details, see source code of: TruncateSmart
className : string
A CSS class name to add to the generated anchor tags. This class will be added to all links, as well as this class plus "url"/"email"/"phone"/"hashtag"/"mention"/"twitter"/"instagram" suffixes for styling url/email/phone/hashtag/mention links differently.
For example, if this config is provided as "myLink", then:
decodePercentEncoding: boolean
true to decode percent-encoded characters in URL matches,
false to keep
the percent-encoded characters.
Example when
true:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Jos%C3%A9 will
be displayed as
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_José.
Defaults to
true.
replaceFn : Function
A function to use to programmatically make replacements of matches in the input string, one at a time. See the section Custom Replacement Function for more details.
sanitizeHtml : boolean
true to HTML-encode the start and end brackets of existing HTML tags found
in the input string. This will escape
< and
> characters to
< and
>, respectively.
Setting this to
true will prevent XSS (Cross-site Scripting) attacks,
but will remove the significance of existing HTML tags in the input string. If
you would like to maintain the significance of existing HTML tags while also
making the output HTML string safe, leave this option as
false and use a
tool like https://github.com/cure53/DOMPurify (or others) on the input string
before running Autolinker.
Defaults to
false.
For example, if you wanted to disable links from opening in new windows, you could do:
var linkedText = Autolinker.link( "Check out google.com", {
newWindow: false
} );
// Produces: "Check out <a href="http://google.com">google.com</a>"
And if you wanted to truncate the length of URLs (while also not opening in a new window), you could do:
var linkedText = Autolinker.link( "http://www.yahoo.com/some/long/path/to/a/file", {
truncate: 25,
newWindow: false
} );
// Produces: "<a href="http://www.yahoo.com/some/long/path/to/a/file">yahoo.com/some/long/pat..</a>"
One could update an entire DOM element that has unlinked text to auto-link them as such:
var myTextEl = document.getElementById( 'text' );
myTextEl.innerHTML = Autolinker.link( myTextEl.innerHTML );
Using the same pre-configured Autolinker instance in multiple locations of a codebase (usually by dependency injection):
var autolinker = new Autolinker( { newWindow: false, truncate: 25 } );
//...
autolinker.link( "Check out http://www.yahoo.com/some/long/path/to/a/file" );
// Produces: "Check out <a href="http://www.yahoo.com/some/long/path/to/a/file">yahoo.com/some/long/pat..</a>"
//...
autolinker.link( "Go to www.google.com" );
// Produces: "Go to <a href="http://www.google.com">google.com</a>"
If you're just interested in retrieving the list of Matches without producing a transformed string, you can use the parse() method.
For example:
var matches = Autolinker.parse( "Hello google.com, I am asdf@asdf.com", {
urls: true,
email: true
} );
console.log( matches.length ); // 2
console.log( matches[ 0 ].getType() ); // 'url'
console.log( matches[ 0 ].getUrl() ); // 'google.com'
console.log( matches[ 1 ].getType() ); // 'email'
console.log( matches[ 1 ].getEmail() ); // 'asdf@asdf.com'
A custom replacement function (replaceFn) may be provided to replace url/email/phone/mention/hashtag matches on an individual basis, based on the return from this function.
var input = "..."; // string with URLs, Email Addresses, Mentions (Twitter, Instagram), and Hashtags
var linkedText = Autolinker.link( input, {
replaceFn : function( match ) {
console.log( "href = ", match.getAnchorHref() );
console.log( "text = ", match.getAnchorText() );
switch( match.getType() ) {
case 'url' :
console.log( "url: ", match.getUrl() );
return true; // let Autolinker perform its normal anchor tag replacement
case 'email' :
var email = match.getEmail();
console.log( "email: ", email );
if( email === "my@own.address" ) {
return false; // don't auto-link this particular email address; leave as-is
} else {
return; // no return value will have Autolinker perform its normal anchor tag replacement (same as returning `true`)
}
case 'phone' :
console.log( "Phone Number: ", match.getPhoneNumber() );
return '<a href="http://newplace.to.link.phone.numbers.to/">' + match.getPhoneNumber() + '</a>';
case 'mention' :
console.log( "Mention: ", match.getMention() );
console.log( "Mention Service Name: ", match.getServiceName() );
return '<a href="http://newplace.to.link.mention.handles.to/">' + match.getMention() + '</a>';
case 'hashtag' :
console.log( "Hashtag: ", match.getHashtag() );
return '<a href="http://newplace.to.link.hashtag.handles.to/">' + match.getHashtag() + '</a>';
}
}
} );
var input = "..."; // string with URLs, Email Addresses, Mentions (Twitter, Instagram), and Hashtags
var linkedText = Autolinker.link( input, {
replaceFn : function( match ) {
console.log( "href = ", match.getAnchorHref() );
console.log( "text = ", match.getAnchorText() );
var tag = match.buildTag(); // returns an `Autolinker.HtmlTag` instance for an <a> tag
tag.setAttr( 'rel', 'nofollow' ); // adds a 'rel' attribute
tag.addClass( 'external-link' ); // adds a CSS class
tag.setInnerHtml( 'Click here!' ); // sets the inner html for the anchor tag
return tag;
}
} );
The
replaceFn is provided one argument:
A replacement of the match is made based on the return value of the function. The following return values may be provided:
undefined), or
true (boolean): Delegate back to
Autolinker to replace the match as it normally would.
false (boolean): Do not replace the current match at all - leave as-is.
Autolinker compiles into ES5, and uses ES5 library methods. If you need to run Autolinker on old browsers (i.e. Internet Explorer 8 or below), you will need some polyfills.
I recommend using the core-js ES5 polyfill. You may also be able to get away with adding the following two polyfills, but that may or may not be true in the future:
if( typeof Array.prototype.forEach !== 'function' ) {
Array.prototype.forEach = function( callback, thisArg ) {
for( var i = 0; i < this.length; i++ ) {
callback.apply( thisArg || this, [ this[ i ], i, this ] );
}
};
}
if( typeof Object.assign !== 'function' ) {
Object.assign = function( target ) {
var srcObjs = Array.prototype.slice.call( arguments, 1 );
for( var i = 0, len = srcObjs.length; i < len; i++ ) {
var currentSrcObj = srcObjs[ i ];
for( var prop in currentSrcObj ) {
if( currentSrcObj.hasOwnProperty( prop ) ) {
target[ prop ] = currentSrcObj[ prop ];
}
}
}
return target;
};
}
HtmlParser class has been removed in favor of an internal
parseHtml()
function which replaces the old regexp-based implementation with a state
machine parser that is guaranteed to run in linear time. If you were using
the
HtmlParser class directly, I recommend switching to htmlparser2, which implements the HTML semantics
better. The internal
parseHtml() function that Autolinker now uses is
fairly geared towards Autolinker's purposes, and may not be useful in a
general HTML parsing sense.
If you are still on v0.x, first follow the instructions in the Upgrading from v0.x -> v1.x section below.
The codebase has been converted to TypeScript, and uses ES6 exports. You can
now use the
import statement to pull in the
Autolinker class and related
entities such as
Match:
// ES6/TypeScript/Webpack
import Autolinker, { Match } from 'autolinker';
The
require() interface is still supported as well for Node.js:
// Node.js
const Autolinker = require( 'autolinker' );
You will no longer need the
@types/autolinker package as this package now
exports its own types
You will no longer be able to override the regular expressions in the
Matcher classes by assigning to the prototype (for instance, something like
PhoneMatcher.prototype.regex = ...). This is due to how TypeScript creates
properties for class instances in the constructor rather than on prototypes.
The idea of providing your own regular expression for these classes is a
brittle notion anyway, as the
Matcher classes rely on capturing groups in
the RegExp being in the right place, or even multiple capturing groups for
the same piece of information to support a different format. These capturing
groups and associated code are subject to change as the regular expression
needs to be updated, and will not involve a major version release of
Autolinker.
In the future you will be able to override the default
Matcher classes
entirely to provide your own implementation, but please raise an issue (or
+1 an issue) if you think the library should support a currently-unsupported
format.
twitter option removed, replaced with
mention (which accepts 'twitter',
'instagram' and 'soundcloud' values)
twitter option) now defaults to
being turned off. Previously, Twitter handle matching was on by
default.
replaceFn option now called with just one argument: the
Match
object (previously was called with two arguments:
autolinker and
match)
replaceFn)
TwitterMatch replaced with
MentionMatch, and
MentionMatch.getType() now returns
'mention'
instead of
'twitter'
replaceFn)
TwitterMatch.getTwitterHandle() ->
MentionMatch.getMention()
Pull requests definitely welcome. To setup the project, make sure you have Node.js installed. Then open up a command prompt and type the following:
npm install -g yarn # if you don't have yarn already
cd Autolinker.js # where you cloned the project
yarn install
To run the tests:
yarn test
yarn test command to build/test
For this you will need Ruby installed (note: Ruby comes pre-installed on MacOS), with the JSDuck gem.
See https://github.com/senchalabs/jsduck#getting-it for installation instructions on Windows/Mac/Linux
JSDuck is used to build the project's API/documentation site. See [Documentation Generator Notes](#Documentation Generator Notes) for more info.
Run:
yarn serve
Then open your browser to: http://localhost:8080/docs/examples/index.html
You should be able to make a change to source files, and refresh the page to see the changes.
Note: If anyone wants to submit a PR converting
gulp watch to
webpack with
the live development server, that would be much appreciated :)
This project uses JSDuck for its documentation generation, which produces the page at http://gregjacobs.github.io/Autolinker.js.
Unfortunately, JSDuck is a very old project that is no longer maintained. As
such, it doesn't support TypeScript or anything from ES6 (the
class keyword,
arrow functions, etc). However, I have yet to find a better documentation
generator that creates such a useful API site. (Suggestions for a new one are
welcome though - please raise an issue.)
Since ES6 is not supported, we must generate the documentation from the ES5 output. As such, a few precautions must be taken care of to make sure the documentation comes out right:
@cfg documentation tags must exist above a class property that has a
default value, or else it won't end up in the ES5 output. For example:
// Will correctly end up in the ES5 output
/**
* @cfg {String} title
*/
readonly title: string = '';
// Will not end up in ES5 output, and thus, won't end up in the generated // documentation
/**
* @cfg {String} title
*/
readonly title: string;
2. The `@constructor` tag must be replaced with `@method constructor`
## Changelog
