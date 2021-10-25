AssertionError and AssertionResult classes.

What is AssertionError?

Assertion Error is a module that contains two classes: AssertionError , which is an instance of an Error , and AssertionResult which is not an instance of Error.

These can be useful for returning from a function - if the function "succeeds" return an AssertionResult and if the function fails return (or throw) an AssertionError .

Both AssertionError and AssertionResult implement the Result interface:

interface Result { name: "AssertionError" | "AssertionResult" ; ok: boolean ; toJSON(...args: unknown[]): Record< string , unknown>; }

So if a function returns AssertionResult | AssertionError it is easy to check which one is returned by checking either .name or .ok , or check instanceof Error .

Installation

assertion-error is available on npm.

$ npm install

Deno

assertion_error is available on Deno.land