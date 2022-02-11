English | Português | 简体中文 | Українською | Spanish
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
npm install antd
yarn add antd
import { Button, DatePicker } from 'antd';
const App = () => (
<>
<Button type="primary">PRESS ME</Button>
<DatePicker placeholder="select date" />
</>
);
And import style manually:
import 'antd/dist/antd.css'; // or 'antd/dist/antd.less'
antd is written in TypeScript with complete definitions, check Use in TypeScript to get started.
Dozens of languages supported in
antd, see i18n.
Use Gitpod, a free online dev environment for GitHub.
Or clone locally:
$ git clone git@github.com:ant-design/ant-design.git
$ cd ant-design
$ npm install
$ npm start
Open your browser and visit http://127.0.0.1:8001 , see more at Development.
Read our contributing guide and let's build a better antd together.
We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues. If you'd like to improve code, check out the Development Instructions and have a good time! :)
If you are a collaborator, please follow our Pull Request principle to create a Pull Request with collaborator template.