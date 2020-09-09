Easily add ANSI colors to your text and symbols in the terminal. A faster drop-in replacement for chalk, kleur and turbocolor (without the dependencies and rendering bugs).

Please consider following this project's author, Brian Woodward, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save ansi-colors

Why use this?

ansi-colors is the fastest Node.js library for terminal styling. A more performant drop-in replacement for chalk, with no dependencies.

Usage

const c = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); console .log(c.red( 'This is a red string!' )); console .log(c.green( 'This is a red string!' )); console .log(c.cyan( 'This is a cyan string!' )); console .log(c.yellow( 'This is a yellow string!' ));

Chained colors

console .log(c.bold.red( 'this is a bold red message' )); console .log(c.bold.yellow.italic( 'this is a bold yellow italicized message' )); console .log(c.green.bold.underline( 'this is a bold green underlined message' ));

Nested colors

console .log(c.yellow( `foo ${c.red.bold( 'red' )} bar ${c.cyan( 'cyan' )} baz` ));

Nested styling bug

ansi-colors does not have the nested styling bug found in colorette, chalk, and kleur.

const { bold, red } = require ( 'ansi-styles' ); console .log(bold( `foo ${red.dim( 'bar' )} baz` )); const colorette = require ( 'colorette' ); console .log(colorette.bold( `foo ${colorette.red(colorette.dim( 'bar' ))} baz` )); const kleur = require ( 'kleur' ); console .log(kleur.bold( `foo ${kleur.red.dim( 'bar' )} baz` )); const chalk = require ( 'chalk' ); console .log(chalk.bold( `foo ${chalk.red.dim( 'bar' )} baz` ));

Results in the following

(sans icons and labels)

Toggle color support

Easily enable/disable colors.

const c = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); c.enabled = false ; c.enabled = require ( 'color-support' ).hasBasic; console .log(c.red( 'I will only be colored red if the terminal supports colors' ));

Strip ANSI codes

Use the .unstyle method to strip ANSI codes from a string.

console .log(c.unstyle(c.blue.bold( 'foo bar baz' )));

Available styles

Note that bright and bright-background colors are not always supported.

Colors Background Colors Bright Colors Bright Background Colors black bgBlack blackBright bgBlackBright red bgRed redBright bgRedBright green bgGreen greenBright bgGreenBright yellow bgYellow yellowBright bgYellowBright blue bgBlue blueBright bgBlueBright magenta bgMagenta magentaBright bgMagentaBright cyan bgCyan cyanBright bgCyanBright white bgWhite whiteBright bgWhiteBright gray grey

( gray is the U.S. spelling, grey is more commonly used in the Canada and U.K.)

Style modifiers

dim

bold

hidden

italic

underline

inverse

strikethrough

reset

Aliases

Create custom aliases for styles.

const colors = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); colors.alias( 'primary' , colors.yellow); colors.alias( 'secondary' , colors.bold); console .log(colors.primary.secondary( 'Foo' ));

Themes

A theme is an object of custom aliases.

const colors = require ( 'ansi-colors' ); colors.theme({ danger : colors.red, dark : colors.dim.gray, disabled : colors.gray, em : colors.italic, heading : colors.bold.underline, info : colors.cyan, muted : colors.dim, primary : colors.blue, strong : colors.bold, success : colors.green, underline : colors.underline, warning : colors.yellow }); console .log(colors.danger.strong.em( 'Error!' )); console .log(colors.warning( 'Heads up!' )); console .log(colors.info( 'Did you know...' )); console .log(colors.success.bold( 'It worked!' ));

Performance

Libraries tested

ansi-colors v3.0.4

chalk v2.4.1

Mac

MacBook Pro, Intel Core i7, 2.3 GHz, 16 GB.

Load time

Time it takes to load the first time require() is called:

ansi-colors - 1.915ms

chalk - 12.437ms

Benchmarks

ansi-colors x 173 ,851 ops/sec ±0.42% (91 runs sampled) chalk x 9 ,944 ops/sec ±2.53% (81 runs sampled))) ansi-colors x 20 ,791 ops/sec ±0.60% (88 runs sampled) chalk x 2 ,111 ops/sec ±2.34% (83 runs sampled) ansi-colors x 59 ,304 ops/sec ±0.98% (92 runs sampled) chalk x 4 ,590 ops/sec ±2.08% (82 runs sampled)

Windows

Windows 10, Intel Core i7-7700k CPU @ 4.2 GHz, 32 GB

Load time

Time it takes to load the first time require() is called:

ansi-colors - 1.494ms

chalk - 11.523ms

Benchmarks

ansi-colors x 193 ,088 ops/sec ±0.51% (95 runs sampled)) chalk x 9 ,612 ops/sec ±3.31% (77 runs sampled))) ansi-colors x 26 ,093 ops/sec ±1.13% (94 runs sampled) chalk x 2 ,267 ops/sec ±2.88% (80 runs sampled)) ansi-colors x 67 ,747 ops/sec ±0.49% (93 runs sampled) chalk x 4 ,446 ops/sec ±3.01% (82 runs sampled))

About

Contributing Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command: $ npm install && npm test

Building docs (This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.) To generate the readme, run the following command: $ npm install -g verbose/verb

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

ansi-wrap: Create ansi colors by passing the open and close codes. | homepage

strip-color: Strip ANSI color codes from a string. No dependencies. | homepage

Contributors

Commits Contributor 48 jonschlinkert 42 doowb 6 lukeed 2 Silic0nS0ldier 1 dwieeb 1 jorgebucaran 1 madhavarshney 1 chapterjason

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2019, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on July 01, 2019.