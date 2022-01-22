This module defines two services, these are
tmhDynamicLocale and
tmhDynamicLocaleCache.
The service
tmhDynamicLocale provides has one method
set(newLocale) to
change the locale.
tmhDynamicLocale.set('it');
Keep in mind that the locale will be changed asynchronously
After the locale is changed, the event
'$localeChangeSuccess' will be
triggered.
Calling
tmhDynamicLocale.set will return a promise that will be resolved
when the locale is loaded and will resolve to the new locale.
The service
tmhDynamicLocaleCache is a
$cache of all the loaded locales,
where the key is the locale id and the value is the locale object.
This module expects for the angular locales to be present at
angular/i18n/angular-locale_{{locale}}.js.
If the locales are at another URL, this can be changed at
tmhDynamicLocaleProvider using
localeLocationPattern(string).
It is possible to specify a storage location for the locale using
tmhDynamicLocaleProvider.useStorage(storageName), the name of the
storage must follow the same signature as
$cookieStore. The default
storage location is to use a
$cache, this default storage is not persistent.
It is possible to ask the storage to be
$cookieStore using the shortcut
tmhDynamicLocaleProvider.useCookieStorage(), internally this is
exactly as performing
tmhDynamicLocaleProvider.useStorage('$cookieStore')
Also it is possible to set a default language using
tmhDynamicLocaleProvider.defaultLocale(locale).
Using npm:
npm install angular-dynamic-locale
Using bower:
bower install angular-dynamic-locale
Add the js file to your html:
<script src="myPath/tmhDynamicLocale.js"></script>
Add the module to your dependencies:
angular.module('myApp', ['tmh.dynamicLocale', ...])
Inject
tmhDynamicLocale to your controller and set the desired locale:
angular.module('myApp').controller('myController', [..., 'tmhDynamicLocale',
function(..., tmhDynamicLocale) {
tmhDynamicLocale.set('en');
}
])
Also, here's an example of how you may optionally override the default path (
angular/i18n/angular-locale_{{locale}}.js) to the stored Angular i18n locale files in your project:
angular.module('myApp', ['tmh.dynamicLocale'])
.config(function(tmhDynamicLocaleProvider) {
tmhDynamicLocaleProvider.localeLocationPattern('/base/node_modules/angular-i18n/angular-locale_{{locale}}.js');
});
Lastly, if you need to set a default locale, you can do it like this:
angular.module('myApp', ['tmh.dynamicLocale'])
.config(function(tmhDynamicLocaleProvider) {
tmhDynamicLocaleProvider.defaultLocale('en');
});
Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)
Install global dependencies
grunt-cli and
bower:
$ npm install -g grunt-cli bower
Install local dependencies:
$ npm install
$ grunt karma:unit
to run the test once
or
$ grunt karma:autotest
to run the tests continuously