Downloads/wk

208

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Please use the maintained project: https://github.com/oceanroleplay/discord.ts

Readme




discord.ts (@typeit/discord)

Create your discord bot by using TypeScript and decorators!


⚠️ DEPRECATION & Maintained project

This repo is no longer maintained due to my studies, but a fork of the project is active and maintained by @oceanroleplay and the community. Please use their version of the project available here: github.com/oceanroleplay/discord.ts.

Known as discordx on NPM

🎻 Introduction

This module is an extension of [discord.js](https://discordjs.guide/), so the internal behavior (methods, properties, ...) is the same.

This library allows you to use TypeScript decorators on discord.js, it simplify your code and improve the readability !

📜 Documentation

https://owencalvin.github.io/discord.ts/

📟 @Slash - Discord commands

Discord has it's own command system now, you can simply declare commands and use Slash commands this way

import { Discord, Slash } from "@typeit/discord";
import { CommandInteraction } from "discord.js";

@Discord()
abstract class AppDiscord {
  @Slash("hello")
  private hello(
    @Option("text")
    text: string,
    interaction: CommandInteraction
  ) {
    // ...
  }
}

There is a whole system that allows you to implement complex Slash commands

  • @Choice
  • @Choices
  • @Option
  • @Permission
  • @Guild
  • @Group
  • @Description
  • @Guard

💡@On / @Once - Discord events

We can declare methods that will be executed whenever a Discord event is triggered.

Our methods must be decorated with the @On(event: string) or @Once(event: string) decorator.

That's simple, when the event is triggered, the method is called:

import { Discord, On, Once } from "@typeit/discord";

@Discord()
abstract class AppDiscord {
  @On("message")
  private onMessage() {
    // ...
  }

  @Once("messageDelete")
  private onMessageDelete() {
    // ...
  }
}

⚔️ Guards

We implemented a guard system thats work pretty like the Koa middleware system

You can use functions that are executed before your event to determine if it's executed. For example, if you want to apply a prefix to the messages, you can simply use the @Guard decorator.

The order of execution of the guards is done according to their position in the list, so they will be executed in order (from top to bottom).

Guards can be set for @Slash, @On, @Once, @Discord and globaly.

import { Discord, On, Client, Guard } from "@typeit/discord";
import { NotBot } from "./NotBot";
import { Prefix } from "./Prefix";

@Discord()
abstract class AppDiscord {
  @On("message")
  @Guard(
    NotBot, // You can use multiple guard functions, they are excuted in the same order!
    Prefix("!")
  )
  async onMessage([message]: ArgsOf<"message">) {
    switch (message.content.toLowerCase()) {
      case "hello":
        message.reply("Hello!");
        break;
      default:
        message.reply("Command not found");
        break;
    }
  }
}

📡 Installation

Use npm or yarn to install @typeit/discord@slash with discord.js

Please refer to the documentation

☎️ Need help?

Simply join the Discord server

You can also find help with the different projects that use discord.ts and in the examples folder

