discord.ts (@typeit/discord)
Create your discord bot by using TypeScript and decorators!
This repo is no longer maintained due to my studies, but a fork of the project is active and maintained by @oceanroleplay and the community. Please use their version of the project available here: github.com/oceanroleplay/discord.ts.
Known as discordx on NPM
This module is an extension of [discord.js](https://discordjs.guide/), so the internal behavior (methods, properties, ...) is the same.
This library allows you to use TypeScript decorators on discord.js, it simplify your code and improve the readability !
https://owencalvin.github.io/discord.ts/
Discord has it's own command system now, you can simply declare commands and use Slash commands this way
import { Discord, Slash } from "@typeit/discord";
import { CommandInteraction } from "discord.js";
@Discord()
abstract class AppDiscord {
@Slash("hello")
private hello(
@Option("text")
text: string,
interaction: CommandInteraction
) {
// ...
}
}
There is a whole system that allows you to implement complex Slash commands
@Choice
@Choices
@Option
@Permission
@Guild
@Group
@Description
@Guard
We can declare methods that will be executed whenever a Discord event is triggered.
Our methods must be decorated with the
@On(event: string) or
@Once(event: string) decorator.
That's simple, when the event is triggered, the method is called:
import { Discord, On, Once } from "@typeit/discord";
@Discord()
abstract class AppDiscord {
@On("message")
private onMessage() {
// ...
}
@Once("messageDelete")
private onMessageDelete() {
// ...
}
}
We implemented a guard system thats work pretty like the Koa middleware system
You can use functions that are executed before your event to determine if it's executed. For example, if you want to apply a prefix to the messages, you can simply use the
@Guard decorator.
The order of execution of the guards is done according to their position in the list, so they will be executed in order (from top to bottom).
Guards can be set for
@Slash,
@On,
@Once,
@Discord and globaly.
import { Discord, On, Client, Guard } from "@typeit/discord";
import { NotBot } from "./NotBot";
import { Prefix } from "./Prefix";
@Discord()
abstract class AppDiscord {
@On("message")
@Guard(
NotBot, // You can use multiple guard functions, they are excuted in the same order!
Prefix("!")
)
async onMessage([message]: ArgsOf<"message">) {
switch (message.content.toLowerCase()) {
case "hello":
message.reply("Hello!");
break;
default:
message.reply("Command not found");
break;
}
}
}
Use npm or yarn to install @typeit/discord@slash with discord.js
Please refer to the documentation
Simply join the Discord server
You can also find help with the different projects that use discord.ts and in the examples folder