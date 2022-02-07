Typegoose

Define Mongoose models using TypeScript classes

Migration

Migration Guides:

Basic usage

import { prop, getModelForClass } from '@typegoose/typegoose' ; import * as mongoose from 'mongoose' ; class User { () public name?: string ; ({ type : () => [ String ] }) public jobs?: string []; } const UserModel = getModelForClass(User); ( async () => { await mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/' , { useNewUrlParser: true , useUnifiedTopology: true , dbName: 'test' }); const { _id: id } = await UserModel.create({ name: 'JohnDoe' , jobs: [ 'Cleaner' ] } as User); const user = await UserModel.findById(id).exec(); console .log(user); })();

Motivation

A common problem when using Mongoose with TypeScript is that you have to define both the Mongoose model and the TypeScript interface. If the model changes, you also have to keep the TypeScript interface file in sync or the TypeScript interface would not represent the real data structure of the model.

Typegoose aims to solve this problem by defining only a TypeScript interface (class), which needs to be enhanced with special Typegoose decorators (like @prop ).

Under the hood it uses the Reflect & reflect-metadata API to retrieve the types of the properties, so redundancy can be significantly reduced.

Instead of writing this:

interface Car { model?: string ; } interface Job { title?: string ; position?: string ; } interface User { name?: string ; age!: number ; preferences?: string []; mainJob?: Job; jobs?: Job[]; mainCar?: Car | string ; cars?: (Car | string )[]; } const JobSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ title: String ; position: String ; }); const CarModel = mongoose.model( 'Car' , { model: string , }); const UserModel = mongoose.model( 'User' , { name: { type : String }, age: { type : Number , required: true }, preferences: [{ type : String }], mainJob: { type : JobSchema }, jobs: [{ type : JobSchema }], mainCar: { type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: 'Car' }, cars: [{ type : Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: 'Car' }], });

You can just write this:

class Job { () public title?: string ; () public position?: string ; } class Car { () public model?: string ; } class User { () public name?: string ; ({ required: true }) public age!: number ; ({ type : () => [ String ] }) public preferences?: string []; () public mainJob?: Job; ({ type : () => Job }) public jobs?: Job[]; ({ ref: () => Car }) public mainCar?: Ref<Car>; ({ ref: () => Car }) public cars?: Ref<Car>[]; }

Extra Examples

Requirements & Install

Typegoose's Quick Start Guide

Testing

yarn install yarn run test

Versioning

This Project should comply with Semver. It uses the Major.Minor.Fix standard (or in NPM terms, Major.Minor.Patch ).

Documentation

Notes