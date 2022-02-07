openbase logo
@typegoose/typegoose

by typegoose
9.3.1 (see all)

Typegoose - Define Mongoose models using TypeScript classes.

Overview

4.6/55
Reviews
Readme

Typegoose

(These badges are from typegoose:master)
Node.js Tests codecov.io npm

Define Mongoose models using TypeScript classes

Migration

Migration Guides:
(Date format: dd-mm-yyyy)

  • 8 to 9 (released on 22-09-2021)
  • 7 to 8 (released on 28-07-2021)
  • 6 to 7 (released on 01-04-2020)
  • 5 to 6 (released on 30-09-2019)

Basic usage

import { prop, getModelForClass } from '@typegoose/typegoose';
import * as mongoose from 'mongoose';

class User {
  @prop()
  public name?: string;

  @prop({ type: () => [String] })
  public jobs?: string[];
}

const UserModel = getModelForClass(User); // UserModel is a regular Mongoose Model with correct types

(async () => {
  await mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost:27017/', { useNewUrlParser: true, useUnifiedTopology: true, dbName: 'test' });

  const { _id: id } = await UserModel.create({ name: 'JohnDoe', jobs: ['Cleaner'] } as User); // an "as" assertion, to have types for all properties
  const user = await UserModel.findById(id).exec();

  console.log(user); // prints { _id: 59218f686409d670a97e53e0, name: 'JohnDoe', __v: 0 }
})();

Motivation

A common problem when using Mongoose with TypeScript is that you have to define both the Mongoose model and the TypeScript interface. If the model changes, you also have to keep the TypeScript interface file in sync or the TypeScript interface would not represent the real data structure of the model.

Typegoose aims to solve this problem by defining only a TypeScript interface (class), which needs to be enhanced with special Typegoose decorators (like @prop).

Under the hood it uses the Reflect & reflect-metadata API to retrieve the types of the properties, so redundancy can be significantly reduced.

Instead of writing this:

// This is a representation of how typegoose's compile output would look like
interface Car {
  model?: string;
}

interface Job {
  title?: string;
  position?: string;
}

interface User {
  name?: string;
  age!: number;
  preferences?: string[];
  mainJob?: Job;
  jobs?: Job[];
  mainCar?: Car | string;
  cars?: (Car | string)[];
}

const JobSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
  title: String;
  position: String;
});

const CarModel = mongoose.model('Car', {
  model: string,
});

const UserModel = mongoose.model('User', {
  name: { type: String },
  age: { type: Number, required: true },
  preferences: [{ type: String }],
  mainJob: { type: JobSchema },
  jobs: [{ type: JobSchema }],
  mainCar: { type: Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: 'Car' },
  cars: [{ type: Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref: 'Car' }],
});

You can just write this:

class Job {
  @prop()
  public title?: string;

  @prop()
  public position?: string;
}

class Car {
  @prop()
  public model?: string;
}

class User {
  @prop()
  public name?: string;

  @prop({ required: true })
  public age!: number; // This is a single Primitive

  @prop({ type: () => [String] })
  public preferences?: string[]; // This is a Primitive Array

  @prop()
  public mainJob?: Job; // This is a single SubDocument

  @prop({ type: () => Job })
  public jobs?: Job[]; // This is a SubDocument Array

  @prop({ ref: () => Car })
  public mainCar?: Ref<Car>; // This is a single Reference

  @prop({ ref: () => Car })
  public cars?: Ref<Car>[]; // This is a Reference Array
}

Extra Examples

Requirements & Install

Typegoose's Quick Start Guide

Testing

yarn install
yarn run test

Versioning

This Project should comply with Semver. It uses the Major.Minor.Fix standard (or in NPM terms, Major.Minor.Patch).

Join Our Discord Server

To ask questions or just talk with us, join our Discord Server.

Documentation

Known Issues

Here are the known-issues

FAQ

Here is the FAQ

Notes

  • Please don't add +1 or similar comments to issues. Use the reactions instead.

Martin Devillers, Miami, Florida
January 1, 2021
Hi there! I’m a quirky software engineer with a life-long passion for technology, solving problems and helping people.
January 1, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I am using both Typegoose and TypeGraphQl in my latest project so I don't have to write a separate database model, GraphQL schema and whatnot. I simply annotate my domain model with the right annotations and things work pretty well out of the box. There's still some gotcha's and the lines between what's Mongoose and what's POJO sometimes cross, leading to unexpected results, but once you figured those out this library is pretty solid.

0
R. Frega, Rio de Janeiro
10 months ago
10 months ago
Shahriar Shojib, Dhaka, Bangladesh
December 24, 2020
December 24, 2020
Syd Amir, Hamedan
November 11, 2020
November 11, 2020
Zach
August 31, 2020
August 31, 2020

