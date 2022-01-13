Automaticly Increment properties
(mongoose)
const schema = new mongoose.Schema({
somefield: Number
});
schema.plugin(AutoIncrementSimple, [{ field: 'somefield' }]);
const model = mongoose.model('SomeModel', schema);
const doc = await model.create({ somefield: 10 });
await doc.save(); // somefield will be 11
(typegoose)
@plugin(AutoIncrementSimple, [{ field: "someIncrementedField" }])
class SomeClass {
@prop() // does not need to be empty
public someIncrementedField: number;
}
const SomeModel = getModelForClass(SomeClass);
const doc = await SomeModel.create({ someIncrementedField: 10 });
await doc.save(); // someIncrementedField will be 11
const schema = new mongoose.Schema({
_id: Number,
somefield: Number
});
schema.plugin(AutoIncrementID, {});
const model = mongoose.model('SomeModel', schema);
const doc = await model.create({ somefield: 10 }); // _id will be 1
(typegoose)
@plugin(AutoIncrementID, {})
class SomeClass {
@prop()
public _id: number;
@prop() // does not need to be empty
public someIncrementedField: number;
}
const SomeModel = getModelForClass(SomeClass);
const doc = await SomeModel.create({ someIncrementedField: 10 }); // _id will be 1
I started
@typegoose/auto-increment because
mongoose-auto-increment and
mongoose-auto-increment-reworked are archived and didnt get any update for at least 2 years, and there were many issues about them in typegoose so i thought it will be easy to make an up-to-date automatic incrementing plugin
npm i -s @typegoose/auto-increment
You also need to install
mongoose, because this plugin is made for
mongoose
npm run test /
npm run test:watch
Major.Minor.Fix (or how npm expresses it
Major.Minor.Patch)
(This Project should comply with Semver)
The options can either be an object or an array of objects (single field / multiple fields)
Note: This function will only increment if the document is not new, this is to apply the default value
string
This option is always required to get which field to increment
number default
1
This option is optional, default is to increment by
1
The options can only be one single object
This plugin variant uses a model and a collection to store tracking(/counter) infomation to keep track of the ID in case the latest one gets deleted
Note: the model used to keep track of the counter, will use the connection that the assigned schema uses Note: when the model is completly new, the first document will be "1", see here as on why
if the hook should be skipped, use
AutoIncrementIDSkipSymbol
const doc = new Model();
doc[AutoIncrementIDSkipSymbol] = true;
await doc.save();
Note:
AutoIncrementIDSkipSymbol can also be set inside hooks, but hooks might be called before others
number default
1
This option is optional, default is to increment by
1
string
This option is optional, defaults to
_id
string
Set the Collection the tracker should use to store tracking infomation
This option is optional, defaults to
identitycounters
string
Set the ModelName to use for the tracker model
This option is optional, defaults to
identitycounter
number default
0
Set the starting number of the counter (the first document will be this number)
