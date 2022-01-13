Typegoose Automatic Increment

Automaticly Increment properties

Basic Usage

Simple

(mongoose)

const schema = new mongoose.Schema({ somefield: Number }); schema.plugin(AutoIncrementSimple, [{ field: 'somefield' }]); const model = mongoose.model( 'SomeModel' , schema); const doc = await model.create({ somefield: 10 }); await doc.save();

(typegoose)

(AutoIncrementSimple, [{ field: "someIncrementedField" }]) class SomeClass { () public someIncrementedField: number ; } const SomeModel = getModelForClass(SomeClass); const doc = await SomeModel.create({ someIncrementedField: 10 }); await doc.save();

For Identification

const schema = new mongoose.Schema({ _id: Number , somefield: Number }); schema.plugin(AutoIncrementID, {}); const model = mongoose.model( 'SomeModel' , schema); const doc = await model.create({ somefield: 10 });

(typegoose)

(AutoIncrementID, {}) class SomeClass { () public _id: number ; () public someIncrementedField: number ; } const SomeModel = getModelForClass(SomeClass); const doc = await SomeModel.create({ someIncrementedField: 10 });

Motivation

I started @typegoose/auto-increment because mongoose-auto-increment and mongoose-auto-increment-reworked are archived and didnt get any update for at least 2 years, and there were many issues about them in typegoose so i thought it will be easy to make an up-to-date automatic incrementing plugin

Requirements

Node 12.22.0+

TypeScript 4.4+ (older versions could work, but are not tested)

mongoose 6.1+

Install

npm i -s @typegoose/auto-increment

You also need to install mongoose , because this plugin is made for mongoose

Testing

npm run test / npm run test:watch

Versioning

Major.Minor.Fix (or how npm expresses it Major.Minor.Patch )

(This Project should comply with Semver)

Documentation

AutoIncrementSimple - Options

The options can either be an object or an array of objects (single field / multiple fields)

Note: This function will only increment if the document is not new, this is to apply the default value

field

string

This option is always required to get which field to increment

incrementBy

number default 1

This option is optional, default is to increment by 1

AutoIncrementID - Options

The options can only be one single object

This plugin variant uses a model and a collection to store tracking(/counter) infomation to keep track of the ID in case the latest one gets deleted

Note: the model used to keep track of the counter, will use the connection that the assigned schema uses Note: when the model is completly new, the first document will be "1", see here as on why

if the hook should be skipped, use AutoIncrementIDSkipSymbol

const doc = new Model(); doc[AutoIncrementIDSkipSymbol] = true ; await doc.save();

Note: AutoIncrementIDSkipSymbol can also be set inside hooks, but hooks might be called before others

incrementBy

number default 1

This option is optional, default is to increment by 1

field

string

This option is optional, defaults to _id

trackerCollection

string

Set the Collection the tracker should use to store tracking infomation

This option is optional, defaults to identitycounters

trackerModelName

string

Set the ModelName to use for the tracker model

This option is optional, defaults to identitycounter

startAt

number default 0

Set the starting number of the counter (the first document will be this number)

Notes