@typeform/api-client

by Typeform
1.7.0 (see all)

Typeform API js client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Typeform JavaScript SDK

Build Status

JS Client wrapper for Typeform API

Table of contents

Installation

# install with yarn
yarn add @typeform/api-client

# install with npm
npm install @typeform/api-client --save

Usage

Initialize

  1. Import client library
  // If using ESM syntax
  import { createClient } from '@typeform/api-client'
  // If using CJS syntax
  const { createClient } = require('@typeform/api-client')
  1. Create an instance with your personal token
  const typeformAPI = createClient({ token: '<your token>' })
  1. Use any of the methods available in the reference
  // will retrieve all forms
  typeformAPI
    .forms
    .list()
    .then(response => {
      // do what do you want with your typeforms
    })

Reference

createClient({token})

  • Creates a new instance of Typeform's JS client
  • Returns an instance with the methods described below
  const typeformClient = createClient({ token: '<your token>' })

  // If what you are trying to acces doesn't require a token, you can construct the client without any argument
  const typeformAPI = createClient()

Client returns the following properties:

  • forms
  • images
  • teams
  • workspaces
  • themes
  • responses
  • webhooks

Each one of them encapsulates the operations related to it (like listing, updating, deleting the resource).

Forms

forms.list({ page: 1, pageSize = 10, search = '', page })

  • Get a list of your typeforms
  • Returns a list of typeforms with the payload referenced here.

forms.get({ uid })

  • Get a typeform by UID
  • Returns a typeform with the payload referenced here.

forms.create({ data = {} })

forms.update({ uid, data = {}, override = false })

  • Update a typeform by UID
  • Returns a typeform with the payload referenced here.

forms.delete({ uid })

  • Deletes a typeform by UID

forms.messages.get({ uid })

  • Get custom messages of the typeform with the given UID

forms.messages.update({ uid })

  • Updates custom messages of the typeform with the given UID

Images

images.list()

  • Get your images collection

images.get({ id, size, backgroundSize, choiceSize })

  • Get custom image by ID
  • size: default, thumbnail, mobile
  • backgroundSize: default, thumbnail, mobile, tablet
  • choiceSize: default, thumbnail, supersize, supermobile, supersizefit, supermobilefit

images.add({ image, url, fileName })

  • Add an image to Typeform
  • image: Base64 code for the image. Note that base64 encoders may add descriptors to the code (such as data:image/png;base64,). Do not include these descriptors in your image string---include only the base64 code. Use this or url (below)
  • url: URL of the image. Use this or image (above)
  • fileName: File name for the image

images.delete({ id })

  • Deletes an image with the given ID

Themes

themes.list({ page, pageSize })

  • Gets your themes collection
  • page: default 1
  • pageSize: default 10`

themes.get({ id })

  • Gets a theme for the given ID

themes.create({ background, colors, font, hasTransparentButton, name })

  • Creates a theme with the given configuration
  • See more details of the payload in the documentation

themes.update({ background, colors, font, hasTransparentButton, name })

  • Updates a theme with the given configuration
  • See more details of the payload in the documentation

themes.delete({ id })

  • Deletes the theme with the given ID

Workspaces

workspaces.add({ name })

  • Create a workspace.
  • name: Name of the new workspace.

workspaces.addMembers({ id, members })

  • Add members to a workspace for the given ID
  • id: Unique ID for the workspace.
  • members: string or an array that should be the email of the user
  • Adding multiple members at once is possible using an array of emails

workspaces.delete({ id })

  • Delete a workspace.
  • id: Unique ID for the workspace.

workspaces.get({ id })

  • Retrieve a workspace.
  • id: Unique ID for the workspace.

workspaces.list({ page, pageSize, search })

  • Retrieve all workspaces in your account.
  • page: The page of results to retrieve. Default 1 is the first page of results.
  • pageSize: Number of results to retrieve per page. Default is 10. Maximum is 200.
  • search: Returns items that contain the specified string.

workspaces.removeMembers({ id, members })

  • Remove members from a workspace for the given ID
  • members: string or an array that should be the email of the user
  • Removing multiple members at once is possible using an array of emails

workspaces.update({ id, data })

  • Update a workspace.
  • id: Unique ID for the workspace.
  • data: Patch operation to perform in an array structure. See more details in the documentation

Responses

responses.delete({ uid, ids })

  • Delete responses to a form.
  • uid: Unique ID for the form.
  • ids: Tokens of the responses to delete. You can list up to 1000 tokens. Accepts either a string or an array of strings.

responses.list({ uid, pageSize, since, until, after, before, ids, completed, sort, query, fields })

  • Returns form responses and date and time of form landing and submission.
  • uid: Unique ID for the form.
  • pageSize: Maximum number of responses. Default value is 25. Maximum value is 1000.
  • since: Limit request to responses submitted since the specified date and time. In ISO 8601 format, UTC time, to the second, with T as a delimiter between the date and time.
  • until: Limit request to responses submitted until the specified date and time. In ISO 8601 format, UTC time, to the second, with T as a delimiter between the date and time.
  • after: Limit request to responses submitted after the specified token. If you use the after parameter, the responses will be sorted in the order that our system processed them (instead of the default order, submitted_at).
  • before: Limit request to responses submitted before the specified token. If you use the before parameter, the responses will be sorted in the order that our system processed them (instead of the default order, submitted_at).
  • ids: Limit request to the specified ids. Accepts either a string or an array of strings.
  • completed: true if form was submitted. Otherwise, false.
  • sort: Order of responses. Currently, responses are automatically sorted by submitted_at,desc---the date they were submitted, from newest to oldest. We plan to add more options for sort order soon.
  • query: Limit request to only responses that that include the specified string. You can specify any string as the query value. The string will be escaped, and the query will include Hidden Fields.
  • fields: Limit request to only responses for the specified fields. Accepts either a string or an array of strings.
  • For parameter details check the documentation

Webhooks

webhooks.create({ uid, tag, url, enabled = false, secret, verifySSL })

  • Create a webhook.
  • uid: Unique ID for the form.
  • tag: Unique name you want to use for the webhook.
  • url: Webhook URL.
  • enabled: true if you want to send responses to the webhook immediately. Otherwise, false.
  • secret: If specified, will be used to sign the webhook payload with HMAC SHA256, so that you can verify that it came from Typeform. (Recommended to add security)
  • verifySSL: true if you want Typeform to verify SSL certificates when delivering payloads.

webhooks.delete({ uid, tag })

  • Delete a webhook.
  • uid: Unique ID for the form.
  • tag: Unique name of the webhook.

webhooks.get({ uid, tag })

  • Get details for a webhook with the given tag
  • uid: Unique ID for the form.
  • tag: tag of the webhook created

webhooks.list({ uid })

  • Retrieve all webhooks for the specified typeform.
  • uid: Unique ID for the form.

webhooks.update({ uid, tag, url, enabled = false, secret, verifySSL })

  • Update a webhook.
  • uid: Unique ID for the form.
  • tag: Unique name you want to use for the webhook.
  • url: Webhook URL.
  • enabled: true if you want to send responses to the webhook immediately. Otherwise, false.
  • secret: If specified, will be used to sign the webhook payload with HMAC SHA256, so that you can verify that it came from Typeform.
  • verifySSL: true if you want Typeform to verify SSL certificates when delivering payloads.

Examples

Update specific typeform property, as referenced here

  typeformClient
    .forms
    .update({
      uid: 'asdf',
      data: [
        {
          "op": "replace",
          "path": "/title",
          "value": 'new title'
        }
      ]
    })
    .then(response => {
      //...
    })

Update the whole typeform

  typeformClient
    .forms
    .update({
      uid: 'asdf',
      override: true,
      data: {
        "title": newTitle,
        "theme": {
          "href": "https://api.typeform.com/themes/6lPNE6"
        }
      }
    })
    .then(response => {
      //...
    })

Note: The theme property applies a theme to the form. If you don't specify a value for the 'theme' property, Typeform applies a new copy of the default theme to the form, even if you already have a copy of the default theme applied to this form.

Uploading an image

  typeformClient
    .images
    .add({
      image: "bGRqZmxzZGpmbHNoZmtoc2RrZmpoc2tqZA==",
      mediaType: "image/gif",
      fileName: "newimage.gif"
    })
    .then(response => {
      //...
    })

Getting the thumbnail of an image

  typeformClient
    .images
    .get({ id: 'asdf', size: 'thumbnail' })
    .then(response => {
      //...
    })

Testing

To run unit tests.

yarn install

# Runs unit tests
yarn test:unit

Suggestions or feedback

Fill out this conversation 🙂

