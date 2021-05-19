JS Client wrapper for Typeform API
# install with yarn
yarn add @typeform/api-client
# install with npm
npm install @typeform/api-client --save
// If using ESM syntax
import { createClient } from '@typeform/api-client'
// If using CJS syntax
const { createClient } = require('@typeform/api-client')
const typeformAPI = createClient({ token: '<your token>' })
// will retrieve all forms
typeformAPI
.forms
.list()
.then(response => {
// do what do you want with your typeforms
})
createClient({token})
const typeformClient = createClient({ token: '<your token>' })
// If what you are trying to acces doesn't require a token, you can construct the client without any argument
const typeformAPI = createClient()
Client returns the following properties:
forms
images
teams
workspaces
themes
responses
webhooks
Each one of them encapsulates the operations related to it (like listing, updating, deleting the resource).
forms.list({ page: 1, pageSize = 10, search = '', page })
forms.get({ uid })
forms.create({ data = {} })
forms.update({ uid, data = {}, override = false })
forms.delete({ uid })
forms.messages.get({ uid })
forms.messages.update({ uid })
images.list()
images.get({ id, size, backgroundSize, choiceSize })
size: default, thumbnail, mobile
backgroundSize: default, thumbnail, mobile, tablet
choiceSize: default, thumbnail, supersize, supermobile, supersizefit, supermobilefit
images.add({ image, url, fileName })
image: Base64 code for the image. Note that base64 encoders may add descriptors to the code (such as
data:image/png;base64,). Do not include these descriptors in your image string---include only the base64 code. Use this or
url (below)
url: URL of the image. Use this or
image (above)
fileName: File name for the image
images.delete({ id })
themes.list({ page, pageSize })
page: default
1
pageSize: default 10`
themes.get({ id })
themes.create({ background, colors, font, hasTransparentButton, name })
themes.update({ background, colors, font, hasTransparentButton, name })
themes.delete({ id })
workspaces.add({ name })
name: Name of the new workspace.
workspaces.addMembers({ id, members })
id: Unique ID for the workspace.
members:
string or an
array that should be the email of the user
workspaces.delete({ id })
id: Unique ID for the workspace.
workspaces.get({ id })
id: Unique ID for the workspace.
workspaces.list({ page, pageSize, search })
page: The page of results to retrieve. Default
1 is the first page of results.
pageSize: Number of results to retrieve per page. Default is 10. Maximum is 200.
search: Returns items that contain the specified string.
workspaces.removeMembers({ id, members })
members:
string or an
array that should be the email of the user
workspaces.update({ id, data })
id: Unique ID for the workspace.
data: Patch operation to perform in an array structure. See more details in the documentation
responses.delete({ uid, ids })
uid: Unique ID for the form.
ids: Tokens of the responses to delete. You can list up to 1000 tokens. Accepts either a string or an array of strings.
responses.list({ uid, pageSize, since, until, after, before, ids, completed, sort, query, fields })
uid: Unique ID for the form.
pageSize: Maximum number of responses. Default value is 25. Maximum value is 1000.
since: Limit request to responses submitted since the specified date and time. In ISO 8601 format, UTC time, to the second, with T as a delimiter between the date and time.
until: Limit request to responses submitted until the specified date and time. In ISO 8601 format, UTC time, to the second, with T as a delimiter between the date and time.
after: Limit request to responses submitted after the specified token. If you use the
after parameter, the responses will be sorted in the order that our system processed them (instead of the default order,
submitted_at).
before: Limit request to responses submitted before the specified token. If you use the
before parameter, the responses will be sorted in the order that our system processed them (instead of the default order,
submitted_at).
ids: Limit request to the specified ids. Accepts either a string or an array of strings.
completed:
true if form was submitted. Otherwise,
false.
sort: Order of responses. Currently, responses are automatically sorted by
submitted_at,desc---the date they were submitted, from newest to oldest. We plan to add more options for sort order soon.
query: Limit request to only responses that that include the specified string. You can specify any string as the
query value. The string will be escaped, and the query will include Hidden Fields.
fields: Limit request to only responses for the specified fields. Accepts either a string or an array of strings.
webhooks.create({ uid, tag, url, enabled = false, secret, verifySSL })
uid: Unique ID for the form.
tag: Unique name you want to use for the webhook.
url: Webhook URL.
enabled:
true if you want to send responses to the webhook immediately. Otherwise,
false.
secret: If specified, will be used to sign the webhook payload with HMAC SHA256, so that you can verify that it came from Typeform. (Recommended to add security)
verifySSL:
true if you want Typeform to verify SSL certificates when delivering payloads.
webhooks.delete({ uid, tag })
uid: Unique ID for the form.
tag: Unique name of the webhook.
webhooks.get({ uid, tag })
uid: Unique ID for the form.
tag: tag of the webhook created
webhooks.list({ uid })
uid: Unique ID for the form.
webhooks.update({ uid, tag, url, enabled = false, secret, verifySSL })
uid: Unique ID for the form.
tag: Unique name you want to use for the webhook.
url: Webhook URL.
enabled:
true if you want to send responses to the webhook immediately. Otherwise,
false.
secret: If specified, will be used to sign the webhook payload with HMAC SHA256, so that you can verify that it came from Typeform.
verifySSL:
true if you want Typeform to verify SSL certificates when delivering payloads.
typeformClient
.forms
.update({
uid: 'asdf',
data: [
{
"op": "replace",
"path": "/title",
"value": 'new title'
}
]
})
.then(response => {
//...
})
typeformClient
.forms
.update({
uid: 'asdf',
override: true,
data: {
"title": newTitle,
"theme": {
"href": "https://api.typeform.com/themes/6lPNE6"
}
}
})
.then(response => {
//...
})
Note:
The theme property applies a
theme to the form. If you don't specify a value for the 'theme' property, Typeform applies a new copy of the default theme to the form, even if you already have a copy of the default theme applied to this form.
typeformClient
.images
.add({
image: "bGRqZmxzZGpmbHNoZmtoc2RrZmpoc2tqZA==",
mediaType: "image/gif",
fileName: "newimage.gif"
})
.then(response => {
//...
})
typeformClient
.images
.get({ id: 'asdf', size: 'thumbnail' })
.then(response => {
//...
})
To run unit tests.
yarn install
# Runs unit tests
yarn test:unit
