Object Relational mapper for DynamoDB, inspired by typeorm.

TypeDORM is an ORM built from ground up using typescript and latest javascript features to provide an easy gateway when doing complex highly relational data modeling in dynamoDB. TypeDORM is built with single-table-design first in mind, but should work as smoothly with regular entity table <-> design pattern. TypeDORM would have not existed without TypeORM and dynamodb-toolbox, big shout-out to these projects and their awesome contributors.

TypeDORM borrows decorator based syntax from TypeORM and provides fully type safe ORM to with dynamodb. TypeDORM currently only support Data Mapper.

Features

Single-Table design pattern first class support

DataMapper development pattern

Attribute level per entity transformation, enabled via class-transformer

Full type safety

Declarative relational schema

Entity manager - easy to use findOne , find , count , exists , create , update , and delete operations

, , , , , , and operations Transaction manager - easy to use write and read operations

and operations Batch manager - powerful write and read operations

and operations Scan Manager - powerful find , count , parallelScan and scan operations

, , and operations Safer parallel scan with configurable concurrency control

Multiple connections support

Code follows all possible best practices when modeling for dynamodb

Supports specifying non key attribute as unique, built in pagination support for querying

Supports updating Primary key attributes

Auto Generated values for attributes

Auto update attribute values on UPDATE operations

Most type safe, powerful and flexible update expression generator engine

Dynamic & Static default values for attributes

Complex update, key condition and condition expression all made easy to work with

Powerful expression builder to auto generate expressions from input

Typescript and javascript support

And many more to come.

Getting Started

Installation

Install core and common modules from npm. npm install @typedorm/core @typedorm/common --save Install aws-sdk for nodejs, TypeDORM uses documentClient to interact with dynamodb. npm install aws-sdk --save Install reflect-metadata shim npm install reflect-metadata --save and import it as the first thing in node entry file as import 'reflect-metadata'

Typescript configuration

If you are using TypeDORM with typescript, make sure you also have below options enabled in tsconfig.json

"emitDecoratorMetadata": true, "experimentalDecorators": true,

Developing with TypeDORM

Creating Table

First thing to do when working with TypeDORM is to setup dynamodb table config. Currently this needs to be manually setup and have also have it configured in deployed table instance(s).

This guide shows how to setup single-table-design

my-table.ts

import {Table, INDEX_TYPE} from '@typedorm/common' ; const myGlobalTable = new Table({ name: 'test-table' , partitionKey: 'PK' , sortKey: 'SK' , indexes: { GSI1: { type : INDEX_TYPE.GSI, partitionKey: 'GSI1PK' , sortKey: 'GSI1SK' , }, GSI2: { type : INDEX_TYPE.GSI, partitionKey: 'GSI2PK' , sortKey: 'GSI2SK' , }, LSI1: { type : INDEX_TYPE.LSI, sortKey: 'LSI1SK' , }, }, });

Note: These indexes must match exactly to what is created in dynamo table instance hosted.

Creating an entity

organisation.entity.ts

import {Attribute, Entity, AutoGenerateAttribute} from '@typedorm/common' ; import {AUTO_GENERATE_ATTRIBUTE_STRATEGY} from '@typedorm/common' ; ({ name: 'organisation' , primaryKey: { partitionKey: 'ORG#{{id}}' , sortKey: 'ORG#{{id}}' , }, indexes: { GSI1: { partitionKey: 'ORG#{{id}}#STATUS#{{status}}' , sortKey: 'ORG#{{id}}#ACTIVE#{{active}}' , type : INDEX_TYPE.GSI, }, LSI1: { sortKey: 'TICKETS#UPDATED_AT#{{updatedAt}}' , type : INDEX_TYPE.LSI } }, }) export class Organisation{ ({ strategy: AUTO_GENERATE_ATTRIBUTE_STRATEGY.UUID4, }) id: string ; () name: string ; () status: string ; () active: boolean ; ({ strategy: AUTO_GENERATE_ATTRIBUTE_STRATEGY.EPOCH, autoUpdate: true }) updatedAt: number ; }

Initialize default connection

import {createConnection} from '@typedorm/core' ; createConnection({ table: myGlobalTable, entities: [Organisation], }); createConnection({ table: myGlobalTable, entities: 'path-to-entities/*.entity.ts' , });

Working with entity manager

import {getEntityManager} from '@typedorm/core' ; const org = new Organisation(); org.name = 'My awesome org' ; org.status = 'onboarding' ; org.active = true ; const entityManger = getEntityManager(); const response = await entityManger.create(org); const org = await entityManger.findOne(Organisation, { id: response.id, status: 'onboarding' , active: true , }); await entityManger.delete(Organisation, { id: response.id, status: 'onboarding' , active: true , });

DynamoDB is different, different than most other no-sql databases, and therefore data in dynamodb should be stored the way dynamodb expects to get the most benefits out of it. While doing this development experience suffers and all data can become a huge mess very quickly, this is specially true with single-table-design patten. To resolve this, TypeDORM let's declaratively define schema and later takes control from there to provide best development experience possible.

To find out more about how the data looks like when it is stored in dynamo have a look at this detailed guide.

Current Limitations

TypeDORM, at the moment WILL NOT create/update table configuration and must be done separately by the developer.

Contributions

Please submit an issue for any bugs or ideas here, or you can reach out to me on twitter @whimzy_live.