@typed/math

by Tylor Steinberger
6.4.0

Reliable, standards-oriented software for browsers & Node.

335

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Parity-6.0.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Typed CircleCI Total alerts Language grade: JavaScript lerna

Reliable, standards-oriented software for browsers & Node. Designed for TypeScript and progressive web applications.

Typed is a TypeScript toolkit composed of many à-la-carte single purposed libraries to help build applications that work in both browsers & Node. All Typed libraries are side-effect free, and provides a tree-shakable API around curried functions and expressive data-types.

Only modern environments are supported out of the box. The last 2 major versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge are supported, as well as the latest stable and long-term-support releases for Node. Lets keep the web improving. Pull requests are always welcomed for documenting any polyfill setup required for supporting any other platforms 😄

Packages

Community

We are committed to promoting an open and inclusive environment for all. As of right now there's no other official community channels besides Github issues, but if/as that expands the same code of conduct will be upheld.

License Licence

These set of packages are released freely for all OSS under the Parity Public License 6.0.0 . Feel free to visit License Zero for info on how you or your company can obtain a license to distribute this software in close-sourced software.

