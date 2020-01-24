I've begun to rewrite Typed into a much larger project that addresses problem spaces not covered here. It's still quite early, and has little to no documentation, but the intention is to build the project up and hopefully even a community around it! If you're interested in helping please let me know!
There are many single purpose packages that make up
Typed.
@typed/either -- Well-typed and functional
Either
@typed/functions -- Collection of functions for working with functions
@typed/future -- Well-typed and functional
Future
@typed/lenses -- Well-typed functional lenses
@typed/list -- Immutable
List for TypeScript
@typed/logic -- Well-typed functions for performing logic
@typed/math -- Well-typed functions for performing math
@typed/maybe -- Well-typed and functional
Maybe
@typed/objects -- Collection of object-related functions
@typed/prelude -- Re-exports other
@typed packages
@typed/strings -- Collection of string manipulation functions