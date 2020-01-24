openbase logo
fun

@typed/functions

by Tylor Steinberger
3.0.0 (see all)

The TypeScript Standard Library

Documentation
112

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Be the first to rate

Readme

Typed

The TypeScript standard library

Moved Typed-Prelude

I've begun to rewrite Typed into a much larger project that addresses problem spaces not covered here. It's still quite early, and has little to no documentation, but the intention is to build the project up and hopefully even a community around it! If you're interested in helping please let me know!

Packages

There are many single purpose packages that make up Typed.

