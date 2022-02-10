TypeScript-based caching decorators to assist with caching (and clearing cache for) async methods. Currently supports Redis ( redis , ioredis ), lru-cache , and node-cache . If you would like to see more adapters added, please open an issue or, better yet, a pull request with a working implementation.

Usage

Installation

npm install --save @ type -cacheable/core

or

yarn add @ type -cacheable/core

Setup Adapter

You will need to set up the appropriate adapter for your cache of choice.

Redis:

LRU-Cache

Node-Cache:

Change Global Options

Some options can be configured globally for all decorated methods. Here is an example of how you can change these options:

import cacheManager, { CacheManagerOptions } from '@type-cacheable/core' ; cacheManager.setOptions(<CacheManagerOptions>{ excludeContext: false , ttlSeconds: 0 , });

Currently, there are three decorators available in this library: @Cacheable , @CacheClear , and @CacheUpdate . Here is a sample of how they can be used:

import * as Redis from 'redis' ; import { Cacheable, CacheClear } from '@type-cacheable/core' ; const userClient = Redis.createClient(); const clientAdapter = useAdapter(userClient); class TestClass { private values: any [] = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; private userRepository: Repository<User>; static setCacheKey = ( args: any [] ) => args[ 0 ]; ({ cacheKey: 'values' }) public getValues(): Promise < number []> { return Promise .resolve( this .values); } ({ cacheKey: TestClass.setCacheKey }) public getValue(id: number ): Promise < number | undefined > { return Promise .resolve( this .values.find( ( num ) => num === id)); } ({ cacheKey: ( args, context, returnValue ) => args[ 0 ], cacheKeysToClear: ( args ) => [ 'values' ], }) public async incrementValue(id: number ): Promise < number > { let newValue = 0 ; this .values = this .values.map( ( value ) => { if (value === id) { newValue = value + 1 ; return newValue; } return value; }); return newValue; } ({ cacheKey: 'users' , client: clientAdapter, ttlSeconds: 86400 , }) public async getUsers(): Promise < any > { return this .userRepository.findAll(); } ({ cacheKey: TestClass.setCacheKey, hashKey: 'user' , client: clientAdapter, ttlSeconds: 86400 , }) public async getUserById(id: string ): Promise < any > { return this .userRepository.findOne(id); } ({ cacheKey: TestClass.setCacheKey, ttlSeconds: ( args ) => args[ 1 ] }) public async getProp(id: string , cacheForSeconds: number ): Promise < any > { return this .aProp; } ({ cacheKey: TestClass.setCacheKey }) public async setProp(id: string , value: string ): Promise < void > { this .aProp = value; } }

The @Cacheable decorator first checks for the given key(s) in cache. If a value is available (and not expired), it will be returned. If no value is available, the decorated method will run, and the cache will be set with the return value of that method. It takes CacheOptions for an argument. The available options are:

interface CacheOptions { cacheKey?: string | CacheKeyBuilder; hashKey?: string | CacheKeyBuilder; client?: CacheClient; fallbackClient?: CacheClient; noop?: boolean ; ttlSeconds?: number | TTLBuilder; strategy?: CacheStrategy | CacheStrategyBuilder; }

The @CacheClear decorator first runs the decorated method. If that method does not throw, @CacheClear will delete the given key(s) in the cache. It takes CacheClearOptions for an argument. The available options are:

interface CacheClearOptions { cacheKey?: string | string [] | CacheKeyDeleteBuilder; hashKey?: string | CacheKeyBuilder; client?: CacheClient; fallbackClient?: CacheClient; noop?: boolean ; isPattern?: boolean ; strategy?: CacheClearStrategy | CacheClearStrategyBuilder; }

The @CacheUpdate decorator first runs the decorated method. If that method does not throw, @CacheUpdate will set the given key(s) in the cache, then clear any keys listed under cacheKeysToClear . It takes CacheUpdateOptions for an argument. The available options are:

interface CacheUpdateOptions { cacheKey?: string | CacheKeyBuilder | PostRunKeyBuilder; hashKey?: string | CacheKeyBuilder | PostRunKeyBuilder; cacheKeysToClear?: string | string [] | CacheKeyDeleteBuilder; client?: CacheClient; fallbackClient?: CacheClient; noop?: boolean ; isPattern?: boolean ; strategy?: CacheUpdateStrategy | CacheUpdateStrategyBuilder; clearStrategy?: CacheClearStrategy | CacheClearStrategyBuilder; clearAndUpdateInParallel?: boolean ; }

CacheKeyBuilder

CacheKeyBuilder can be passed in as the value for cacheKey or hashKey on @Cacheable , @CacheUpdate , or @CacheClear . This is a function that is passed two arguments, args and context , where args is the arguments the decorated method was called with, and context is the object ( this value) the method was called on. This function must return a string.

For example, if you would like to cache a user, you might want to cache them by id. Refer to the sample above to see how this could be done.

Note

If no cacheKey is passed in, one will be generated by serializing and hashing the method name, arguments, and context in which the method was called. This will not allow you to reliably clear caches, but is available as a convenience.

CacheStrategy

A custom implementation of CacheStrategy can be passed in to replace the default strategy. The default strategy will always return the cached value, or call the method and cache the result otherwise. If you want to update the cache before its time to live ends, you can implement your own CacheStrategy like this:

import { CacheStrategy, CacheStrategyContext } from '@type-cacheable/core' ; export class MyCustomStrategy implements CacheStrategy { async handle(context: CacheStrategyContext): Promise < any > { } }

If you need more details you can check the implementation of the default stratergy here.

Using the CacheManager Directly

It could be the case that you need to read/write data from the cache directly, without decorators. To achieve this you can use cacheManager . For example:

import cacheManager from '@type-cacheable/core' ; import keyGenerator from './utils/cacheKeyGenerator' ; class UserService { private userRepository: Repository<User>; private rolesRepository: Repository<Role>; public async blockUser(id: string ): Promise < void > { await this .userRepository.update({ id }, { isBlocked: true }); const key = keyGenerator([id], CacheKey.UserRoles); await cacheManager.client?.del(key); } public async getUserDetails(id: string ): Promise <UserWithRoles> { const key = keyGenerator([id], CacheKey.UserRoles); let userRoles = await cacheManager.client?.get(key); if (!userRoles) { userRoles = await this .rolesRepository.find({ userId: id }); await cacheManager.client?.set(key, userRoles, 3600 ); } const user = await this .userRepository.findOne(id); return { ...user, userRoles }; } }

TypeScript Configuration

{ "target" : "es2015" , "experimentalDecorators" : true }

Contribution

Feel free to contribute by forking this repository, making, testing, and building your changes, then opening a pull request. Please try to maintain a uniform code style.