@twurple/pubsub

by twurple
5.0.18 (see all)

Interact with Twitch's API, chat and subscribe to events via PubSub, WebHooks and EventSub.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

587

GitHub Stars

368

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Twurple

GitHub license npm version PRs welcome

A set of libraries that aims to cover all of the existing Twitch APIs.

  • Query the Helix API
  • Build a chat bot
  • React to custom redemptions, subscriptions, follows and much more using PubSub and EventSub
  • Do all this without caring about the expiry of your access tokens - we can refresh them automatically

Installation

To add Twurple to your project, just execute:

yarn add @twurple/auth

or using npm:

npm install @twurple/auth

Documentation

A good place to start with this library is the documentation which also includes a complete reference of all classes and interfaces, as well as changes and deprecations between major versions.

Additional packages

The mentioned @twurple/auth package only provides authentication functionality. All the other things are located in separate packages:

If you're getting stuck...

You can join the Twitch API Libraries Discord Server and ask in #twurple for support.

Special thanks

