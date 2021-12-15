openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
com

@twittwer/compodoc

by Tobias Wittwer
1.6.5 (see all)

Workspace for Nx Plugins.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NxTools

commitizen friendly styled with prettier

Workspace for Nx Plugins.

ProjectDescription
CompodocCompodoc executor for Nx workspaces

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial