This product, Twilio's JavaScript Voice SDK, is the next version of Twilio's Javascript Client SDK. It is now in GA and we recommend all customers migrate in order to continue receiving future feature additions. For help on migrating from 1.x, see our migration guide.
Twilio's Voice SDK allows you to add real-time voice and PSTN calling to your web apps.
If you need technical support, contact help@twilio.com.
We recommend using
npm to add the Voice SDK as a dependency.
npm install @twilio/voice-sdk --save
Using this method, you can
import the Voice SDK using ES Module or TypeScript syntax:
import { Device } from '@twilio/voice-sdk';
Or using CommonJS:
const Device = require('@twilio/voice-sdk').Device;
As of 2.0, the Twilio Voice SDK is no longer hosted via CDN.
Although we recommend using
npm to add the Voice SDK as a dependency, you can also get the Twilio Voice SDK code
from GitHub and include it in your project directly. To do so, navigate to
"Releases" and find the most recent release, or
the particular release version you'd like to use.
Note: releases tagged with "-rc" are "Release Candidate" versions and are still being tested. Unless you specifically know that you want to use a release candidate version, you should not use a release with "-rc" in the name.
Download either the
zip or the
tar.gz and then extract the files. For example, if you downloaded the
tarball for the
2.0.0 release, you could then extract the files with the
tar command:
tar -xvzf twilio-voice.js-2.0.0.tar.gz
cd twilio-voice.js-2.0.0
Once you've extracted the folder, the
twilio.js and
twilio.min.js files that
you can include in your project will be in the
/dist directory.
twilio.min.js is the
minified version of the code.
You can copy either the
twilio.js or the
twilio.min.js file into your project and
then provide a link to it in your html. For example:
<script type="text/javascript" src="twilio.min.js"></script>
Using this method, you can access the SDK through the browser global:
const Device = Twilio.Device;
Running unit tests requires no setup aside from installation (above). You can run unit tests via:
npm run test:unit
Integration tests require some set up:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Response>
<Dial>
<Client>
<Identity>{{To}}</Identity>
<Parameter name="duplicate" value="12345" />
<Parameter name="duplicate" value="123456" />
<Parameter name="custom + param" value="我不吃蛋" />
<Parameter name="foobar" value="some + value" />
<Parameter name="custom1" value="{{Custom1}}" />
<Parameter name="custom2" value="{{Custom2}}" />
<Parameter name="custom3" value="{{Custom3}}" />
</Client>
</Dial>
</Response>
Integration tests can be run via:
npm run test:integration
These tests will run via karma, one at a time, in your system's default Chrome and then Firefox.
Network tests have been split out into their own docker processes, and can be run via
npm run test:docker
Use the following policy directives to enable CSP that is compatible with twilio-voice.js.
script-src https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
media-src mediastream https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
connect-src https://eventgw.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
If you are providing a non-default value for
Device.ConnectOptions.edge parameter, you need to add the Signaling URI
wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-{regionId}.twilio.com in your
connect-src directive where
regionId is the
Region ID as defined in this page. See examples below.
If
Device.ConnectOptions.edge is
ashburn
connect-src https://eventgw.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-us1.twilio.com
If
Device.ConnectOptions.edge is
['ashburn', 'sydney', 'roaming']
connect-src https://eventgw.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-us1.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-au1.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll.twilio.com
If you are providing a home region grant into your Twilio access token, you need to add the insights endpoint in your
connect-src directive using
eventgw.{homeRegion}.twilio.com format. Below is an example if your home region grant is
sg1.
connect-src https://eventgw.sg1.twilio.com wss://chunderw-vpc-gll.twilio.com https://media.twiliocdn.com https://sdk.twilio.com
See LICENSE.md