Migration from twilio-client.js 1.x

This product, Twilio's JavaScript Voice SDK, is the next version of Twilio's Javascript Client SDK. It is now in GA and we recommend all customers migrate in order to continue receiving future feature additions. For help on migrating from 1.x, see our migration guide.

Twilio's Voice SDK allows you to add real-time voice and PSTN calling to your web apps.

Technical Support

If you need technical support, contact help@twilio.com.

Installation

NPM

We recommend using npm to add the Voice SDK as a dependency.

npm install @ twilio / voice - sdk --save

Using this method, you can import the Voice SDK using ES Module or TypeScript syntax:

import { Device } from '@twilio/voice-sdk' ;

Or using CommonJS:

const Device = require ( '@twilio/voice-sdk' ).Device;

CDN

As of 2.0, the Twilio Voice SDK is no longer hosted via CDN.

GitHub

Although we recommend using npm to add the Voice SDK as a dependency, you can also get the Twilio Voice SDK code from GitHub and include it in your project directly. To do so, navigate to "Releases" and find the most recent release, or the particular release version you'd like to use.

Note: releases tagged with "-rc" are "Release Candidate" versions and are still being tested. Unless you specifically know that you want to use a release candidate version, you should not use a release with "-rc" in the name.

Download either the zip or the tar.gz and then extract the files. For example, if you downloaded the tarball for the 2.0.0 release, you could then extract the files with the tar command:

tar -xvzf twilio-voice .js-2 .0 .0 .tar .gz cd twilio-voice .js-2 .0 .0

Once you've extracted the folder, the twilio.js and twilio.min.js files that you can include in your project will be in the /dist directory. twilio.min.js is the minified version of the code.

You can copy either the twilio.js or the twilio.min.js file into your project and then provide a link to it in your html. For example:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "twilio.min.js" > </ script >

Using this method, you can access the SDK through the browser global:

const Device = Twilio.Device;

Testing

Running unit tests requires no setup aside from installation (above). You can run unit tests via:

npm run test :unit

Integration tests require some set up:

If the account you want to use doesn't already have a TwiML app set up, create one using the TwiML code below. Copy config.example.yaml to config.yaml, replacing the placeholder information with valid credentials.

< Response > < Dial > < Client > < Identity > {{To}} </ Identity > < Parameter name = "duplicate" value = "12345" /> < Parameter name = "duplicate" value = "123456" /> < Parameter name = "custom + param" value = "我不吃蛋" /> < Parameter name = "foobar" value = "some + value" /> < Parameter name = "custom1" value = "{{Custom1}}" /> < Parameter name = "custom2" value = "{{Custom2}}" /> < Parameter name = "custom3" value = "{{Custom3}}" /> </ Client > </ Dial > </ Response >

Integration tests can be run via:

npm run test :integration

These tests will run via karma, one at a time, in your system's default Chrome and then Firefox.

Network tests have been split out into their own docker processes, and can be run via

npm run test :docker

Content Security Policy (CSP)

Use the following policy directives to enable CSP that is compatible with twilio-voice.js.

script-src https: media-src mediastream https: connect-src https:

If you are providing a non-default value for Device.ConnectOptions.edge parameter, you need to add the Signaling URI wss://chunderw-vpc-gll-{regionId}.twilio.com in your connect-src directive where regionId is the Region ID as defined in this page. See examples below.

If Device.ConnectOptions.edge is ashburn

connect-src https:

If Device.ConnectOptions.edge is ['ashburn', 'sydney', 'roaming']

connect-src https:

If you are providing a home region grant into your Twilio access token, you need to add the insights endpoint in your connect-src directive using eventgw.{homeRegion}.twilio.com format. Below is an example if your home region grant is sg1 .

connect-src https:

License

See LICENSE.md