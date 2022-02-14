The default branch name for this repository has been changed to main as of 07/27/2020.

This module contains core functionality for the twilio-cli.

Base commands

BaseCommand

The base command class for all twilio-cli commands. Includes support for configuration management, logging, and output formatting.

TwilioClientCommand

A base command class for commands that need a Twilio client to make API requests. Handles loading credentials from the profile configuration.

Services

Output formats

Formatters to take a JSON array and write to the stdout. Current formatters include:

Columns (default, human readable)

JSON (raw API output)

TSV

CliRequestClient

A custom http client for the Twilio helper library to allow us to log API requests as well as modify the User-Agent header.

Usage with proxy

HTTP_PROXY : If using Twilio CLI behind a proxy, set the URL of the proxy in an environment variable called HTTP_PROXY .

Config

Manages the CLI configuration options, such as Twilio profiles and credentials.

Logger

Standardizes logging output of debug, info, warning, and error messages to stderr (all go to stderr to allow differentiation between command output and logging messages).

SecureStorage

An abstraction around the keytar npm package which further abstracts platform-level data encryption services for storing Twilio credentials securely.