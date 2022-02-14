The default branch name for this repository has been changed to
main as of 07/27/2020.
This module contains core functionality for the twilio-cli.
The base command class for all twilio-cli commands. Includes support for configuration management, logging, and output formatting.
A base command class for commands that need a Twilio client to make API requests. Handles loading credentials from the profile configuration.
Formatters to take a JSON array and write to the stdout. Current formatters include:
A custom http client for the Twilio helper library to allow us to log API requests as well as modify the User-Agent header.
HTTP_PROXY: If using Twilio CLI behind a proxy, set the URL of the proxy in an environment variable called
HTTP_PROXY.
Manages the CLI configuration options, such as Twilio profiles and credentials.
Standardizes logging output of debug, info, warning, and error messages to stderr (all go to stderr to allow differentiation between command output and logging messages).
An abstraction around the keytar npm package which further abstracts platform-level data encryption services for storing Twilio credentials securely.