This plugin adds functionality to the Twilio CLI which supports developing and deploying real-time communication apps.

Getting Started

Install the Twilio CLI

Via npm or yarn :

$ npm install -g twilio-cli $ yarn global add twilio-cli

Via homebrew :

$ brew tap twilio/brew && brew install twilio

See the Twilio CLI documentation for more information.

Install the plugin for general use

The following step will install the plugin from NPM and is recommended if you are interested in trying out the commands in the latest release.

$ twilio plugins:install @twilio-labs/plugin-rtc

Install the plugin for local development

The following step will install the plugin from a local directory. Use this option if you are interested in modifying the plugin and testing it out from the Twilio CLI.

$ twilio plugins:link /path/to/plugin-rtc

Supported Apps

This plugin currently supports the following applications:

Twilio Video App

A mobile and web collaboration application built with Twilio Programmable Video. Visit the projects below for instructions on how to use this plugin to build and deploy the Twilio Video app.

Token Server API Documentation

The following section documents the application token server used to provide Programable Video access tokens to supported Twilio Video applications. The token server is deployed as a Twilio Function.

Method URL POST /token

Authentication

The application token server requires an authentication mechanism to be specified when deploying. The following section documents each supported authentication mechanism.

Passcode

Each request is verified using a passcode generated at deploy time. Passcodes remain valid for one week. After the passcode expires, users can redeploy an application and a new passcode will be generated. The snippet below provides an example request body used by a supported application.

{ "passcode" : "12345612341234" , "user_identity" : "User" , "room_name" : "Demo" , }

Token

This endpoint returns a Programmable Video Access token. When create_room is true, it will create a room, and when create_conversation is true, it will create a Twilio Conversation associated with the room. This token is used by the above mentioned Video Apps to connect to a video room and a conversation.

POST /token

Parameters

Name Type Description passcode string Required. The application passcode. user_identity string Required. The user's identity. room_name string Required when create_room is true A room name that will be used to create a token scoped to connecting to only one room. create_room boolean (default: true ) When false, a room will not be created when a token is requested. create_conversation boolean (default: false ) When true, a Twilio Conversation will be created (if it doesn't already exist) and a participant will be added to it when a token is requested. create_room must also be true .

Success Responses

Status Response 200 { "token" : "0000000000000000.0000000000000000000000.00000000000000000" , "room_type" : "group" | "group-small" | "peer-to-peer" }

Error Responses

Status Response 400 { "error" : { "message" : "missing user_identity" , "explanation" : "The user_identity parameter is missing." } } 401 { "error" : { "message" : "passcode expired" , "explanation" : "The passcode used to validate application users has expired. Re-deploy the application to refresh the passcode." } } 401 { "error" : { "message" : "passcode incorrect" , "explanation" : "The passcode used to validate application users is incorrect." } } 400 { "error" : { "message" : "invalid parameter" , "explanation" : "A boolean value must be provided for the create_room parameter" } }

Recording Rules

Changes the Recording Rules for a given room SID.

POST /recordingrules

Parameters

Name Type Description passcode string Required. The application passcode. room_sid string Required. The SID of the room to change the recording rules of. rules array Required. An array of recording rules to apply to the room.

Success Responses

Status Response 200 { "roomSid" : "RM00000000000000000000000000000000" , "rules" : [ { "all" : true , "type" : "exclude" } ], "dateCreated" : "2020-11-18T02:58:20.000Z" , "dateUpdated" : "2020-11-18T03:21:18.000Z" }

Error Responses

Status Response 400 { "error" : { "message" : "missing room_sid" , "explanation" : "The room_sid parameter is missing." } } 400 { "error" : { "message" : "missing rules" , "explanation" : "The rules parameter is missing." } } 401 { "error" : { "message" : "passcode incorrect" , "explanation" : "The passcode used to validate application users is incorrect." } }

Commands

twilio rtc:apps:video:delete

Delete a Programmable Video app

USAGE $ twilio rtc:apps:video: delete OPTIONS -l=( debug | info |warn|error| none ) [ default : info ] Level of logging messages. -p, EXAMPLE $ twilio rtc:apps:video: delete Successfully deleted app.

twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication <auth>

Deploy a Programmable Video app

USAGE $ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication <auth> OPTIONS -l=(debug|info|warn|error|none) [default: info] Level of logging messages. -p, --profile=profile Shorthand identifier for your profile. --app-directory=app-directory Name of app directory to use --authentication=(passcode) (required) Type of authentication to use --override Override an existing App deployment --room-type=(group|group-small|peer-to-peer|go) [default: group] Set room type --[no-]ui-editable Specifies whether the app's files and variables can be edited in the Twilio console. DESCRIPTION This command publishes two components as a Twilio Function: an application token server and an optional React application. Token Server The token server provides Programmable Video access tokens and authorizes requests with the specified authentication mechanism. React Application The commands includes support for publishing a Programmable Video React Application. For more details using this plugin with the Programmable Video React application, please visit the project's home page. https://github.com/twilio/twilio-video-app-react EXAMPLES $ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode deploying app... done Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16 :36:23 GMT-0600 Room Type: group Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/... $ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode --app-directory /path/to/app deploying app... done Web App URL: https://video-app-xxxx-xxxx-dev.twil.io?passcode=xxxxxxxxxxxxxx Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16 :36:23 GMT-0600 Room Type: group Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/... $ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode --override Removed app with Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx deploying app... done Passcode: yyy yyy yyyy yyyy Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16 :36:23 GMT-0600 Room Type: group Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/... $ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode --room-type peer-to-peer deploying app... done Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16 :36:23 GMT-0600 Room Type: peer-to-peer Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/...

twilio rtc:apps:video:view

View a Programmable Video app