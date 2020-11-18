This plugin adds functionality to the Twilio CLI which supports developing and deploying real-time communication apps.
Via
npm or
yarn:
$ npm install -g twilio-cli
$ yarn global add twilio-cli
Via
homebrew:
$ brew tap twilio/brew && brew install twilio
See the Twilio CLI documentation for more information.
The following step will install the plugin from NPM and is recommended if you are interested in trying out the commands in the latest release.
$ twilio plugins:install @twilio-labs/plugin-rtc
The following step will install the plugin from a local directory. Use this option if you are interested in modifying the plugin and testing it out from the Twilio CLI.
$ twilio plugins:link /path/to/plugin-rtc
This plugin currently supports the following applications:
A mobile and web collaboration application built with Twilio Programmable Video. Visit the projects below for instructions on how to use this plugin to build and deploy the Twilio Video app.
The following section documents the application token server used to provide Programable Video access tokens to supported Twilio Video applications. The token server is deployed as a Twilio Function.
|Method
|URL
|POST
/token
The application token server requires an authentication mechanism to be specified when deploying. The following section documents each supported authentication mechanism.
Each request is verified using a passcode generated at deploy time. Passcodes remain valid for one week. After the passcode expires, users can redeploy an application and a new passcode will be generated. The snippet below provides an example request body used by a supported application.
{
"passcode": "12345612341234",
"user_identity": "User",
"room_name": "Demo",
}
This endpoint returns a Programmable Video Access token. When
create_room is true, it will create a room, and when
create_conversation is true, it will create a Twilio Conversation associated with the room. This token is used by the above mentioned Video Apps to connect to a video room and a conversation.
POST /token
|Name
|Type
|Description
passcode
string
|Required. The application passcode.
user_identity
string
|Required. The user's identity.
room_name
string
|Required when
create_room is
true A room name that will be used to create a token scoped to connecting to only one room.
create_room
boolean
|(default:
true) When false, a room will not be created when a token is requested.
create_conversation
boolean
|(default:
false) When true, a Twilio Conversation will be created (if it doesn't already exist) and a participant will be added to it when a token is requested.
create_room must also be
true.
|Status
|Response
|200
|
|Status
|Response
|400
|
|401
|
|401
|
|400
|
Changes the Recording Rules for a given room SID.
POST /recordingrules
|Name
|Type
|Description
passcode
string
|Required. The application passcode.
room_sid
string
|Required. The SID of the room to change the recording rules of.
rules
array
|Required. An array of recording rules to apply to the room.
|Status
|Response
|200
|
|Status
|Response
|400
|
|400
|
|401
|
twilio rtc:apps:video:delete
twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication <auth>
twilio rtc:apps:video:view
twilio rtc:apps:video:delete
Delete a Programmable Video app
USAGE
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:delete
OPTIONS
-l=(debug|info|warn|error|none) [default: info] Level of logging messages.
-p, --profile=profile Shorthand identifier for your profile.
EXAMPLE
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:delete
Successfully deleted app.
twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication <auth>
Deploy a Programmable Video app
USAGE
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication <auth>
OPTIONS
-l=(debug|info|warn|error|none) [default: info] Level of logging messages.
-p, --profile=profile Shorthand identifier for your profile.
--app-directory=app-directory Name of app directory to use
--authentication=(passcode) (required) Type of authentication to use
--override Override an existing App deployment
--room-type=(group|group-small|peer-to-peer|go) [default: group] Set room type
--[no-]ui-editable Specifies whether the app's files and variables can be edited in the Twilio console.
DESCRIPTION
This command publishes two components as a Twilio Function: an application token
server and an optional React application.
Token Server
The token server provides Programmable Video access tokens and authorizes
requests with the specified authentication mechanism.
React Application
The commands includes support for publishing a Programmable Video React
Application. For more details using this plugin with the Programmable Video
React application, please visit the project's home page.
https://github.com/twilio/twilio-video-app-react
EXAMPLES
# Deploy an application token server with passcode authentication
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode
deploying app... done
Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx
Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16:36:23 GMT-0600
Room Type: group
Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/...
# Deploy an application token server with the React app
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode --app-directory /path/to/app
deploying app... done
Web App URL: https://video-app-xxxx-xxxx-dev.twil.io?passcode=xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx
Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16:36:23 GMT-0600
Room Type: group
Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/...
# Override an existing app with a fresh deployment
# Please note that this will remove a previously deployed web application if no
# app directory is provided
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode --override
Removed app with Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx
deploying app... done
Passcode: yyy yyy yyyy yyyy
Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16:36:23 GMT-0600
Room Type: group
Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/...
# Deploy an application token server with a specific room type
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:deploy --authentication passcode --room-type peer-to-peer
deploying app... done
Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx
Expires: Mon Mar 09 2020 16:36:23 GMT-0600
Room Type: peer-to-peer
Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/...
twilio rtc:apps:video:view
View a Programmable Video app
USAGE
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:view
OPTIONS
-l=(debug|info|warn|error|none) [default: info] Level of logging messages.
-p, --profile=profile Shorthand identifier for your profile.
EXAMPLE
$ twilio rtc:apps:video:view
Web App URL: https://video-app-1111-dev.twil.io?passcode=xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Passcode: xxx xxx xxxx xxxx
Room Type: group
Edit your token server at: https://www.twilio.com/console/functions/editor/...