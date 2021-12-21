This repository is now outdated and obsolete. Please use Tuya's official wrapper instead.

A TypeScript wrapper for Tuya's OpenAPI

There is another package called @tuyapi/cloud . Why does this one exist?

The other package deals with Tuya's 'mobile' API, which has limited usefulness as Tuya seems to be phasing it out.

This package instead uses their 'OpenAPI', the solution that they recommend third-party applications use.

Installation

npm i @tuyapi/openapi

Example Usage

(The schema value is your unique app ID from the Tuya console.)