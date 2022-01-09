A CLI for Tuya devices.

Installation

npm i @tuyapi/cli -g

Usage

tuya-cli help Usage: tuya-cli [options] [command] Options: -V, --version output the version number -h, --help display help for command Commands: cloud [options] link [options] link a new device get [options] get a property on a device set [options] set a property on a device list list all locally saved devices list-app [options] list devices from Tuya Smart app (deprecated) mock [options] mock a Tuya device for local testing wizard [options] list devices from an offical app help output usage information

Development