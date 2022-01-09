A CLI for Tuya devices.
npm i @tuyapi/cli -g
> tuya-cli help
Usage: tuya-cli [options] [command]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help display help for command
Commands:
cloud [options]
link [options] link a new device
get [options] get a property on a device
set [options] set a property on a device
list list all locally saved devices
list-app [options] list devices from Tuya Smart app (deprecated)
mock [options] mock a Tuya device for local testing
wizard [options] list devices from an offical app
help output usage information
npm i.
npm test.