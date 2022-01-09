openbase logo
@tuyapi/cli

by TuyaAPI
1.18.0 (see all)

🔧 A CLI for Tuya devices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

tuyapi/cli Build Status XO code style

A CLI for Tuya devices.

Installation

npm i @tuyapi/cli -g

Usage

> tuya-cli help

  Usage: tuya-cli [options] [command]

  Options:
    -V, --version       output the version number
    -h, --help          display help for command

  Commands:
    cloud [options]
    link [options]      link a new device
    get [options]       get a property on a device
    set [options]       set a property on a device
    list                list all locally saved devices
    list-app [options]  list devices from Tuya Smart app (deprecated)
    mock [options]      mock a Tuya device for local testing
    wizard [options]    list devices from an offical app
    help                output usage information

Development

  1. After cloning, run npm i.
  2. To run tests, run npm test.

