Tutanota makes encryption easy



Tutanota is the secure email service with built-in end-to-end encryption that enables you to communicate securely with anyone on all your devices.

Forum for bug reports/feature requests: https://www.reddit.com/r/tutanota

Roadmap: https://tutanota.com/roadmap/

Issue and feature tracker: https://github.com/tutao/tutanota/issues. Please submit your feature requests via Reddit or via support mail.

Web client • iOS App Store • Desktop Client

Building

See BUILDING.md.

Developing Tutanota

See HACKING.md.