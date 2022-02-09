Format and parse HTTP Cache-Control header
$ npm install @tusbar/cache-control
This library exposes a
CacheControl class and two shortcut methods:
parse() and
format().
parse(header)
const {parse} = require('@tusbar/cache-control')
parse() takes a
Cache-Control HTTP header value and returns a
CacheControl instance.
For example,
parse('max-age=31536000, public') will return
CacheControl {
maxAge: 31536000,
sharedMaxAge: null,
maxStale: false,
maxStaleDuration: null,
minFresh: null,
immutable: false,
mustRevalidate: false,
noCache: false,
noStore: false,
noTransform: false,
onlyIfCached: false,
private: false,
proxyRevalidate: false,
public: true,
staleIfError: null,
staleWhileRevalidate: null }
format(cacheControl)
const {format} = require('@tusbar/cache-control')
format() takes a
CacheControl instance (or similar object) and returns a
Cache-Control HTTP header value.
For example,
format({maxAge: 31536000, public: true}) will return
max-age=31536000, public
res.setHeader('Cache-Control', format({
public: true,
immutable: true
}))
Why another cache-control library?
None of the existing libraries focus on just parsing the
Cache-Control headers. There are some that expose Express (or connect-like) middlewares, and some unmaintained other ones that do rudimentary parsing of the header. The idea of this module is to parse the header according to the RFC with no further analysis or integration.
cachecontrol: Golang HTTP Cache-Control Parser and Interpretation
MIT