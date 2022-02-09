Format and parse HTTP Cache-Control header

CI

Getting started

$ npm install @tusbar/cache-control

API

This library exposes a CacheControl class and two shortcut methods: parse() and format() .

const {parse} = require ( '@tusbar/cache-control' )

parse() takes a Cache-Control HTTP header value and returns a CacheControl instance.

For example, parse('max-age=31536000, public') will return

CacheControl { maxAge : 31536000 , sharedMaxAge : null , maxStale : false , maxStaleDuration : null , minFresh : null , immutable : false , mustRevalidate : false , noCache : false , noStore : false , noTransform : false , onlyIfCached : false , private : false , proxyRevalidate : false , public : true , staleIfError : null , staleWhileRevalidate : null }

const {format} = require ( '@tusbar/cache-control' )

format() takes a CacheControl instance (or similar object) and returns a Cache-Control HTTP header value.

For example, format({maxAge: 31536000, public: true}) will return

max-age= 31536000 , public

Example usage

res.setHeader( 'Cache-Control' , format({ public : true , immutable : true }))

FAQ

Why another cache-control library?

None of the existing libraries focus on just parsing the Cache-Control headers. There are some that expose Express (or connect-like) middlewares, and some unmaintained other ones that do rudimentary parsing of the header. The idea of this module is to parse the header according to the RFC with no further analysis or integration.

See also

cachecontrol : Golang HTTP Cache-Control Parser and Interpretation

License

MIT

Miscellaneous