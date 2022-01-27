A modular geospatial engine written in JavaScript
Turf is a JavaScript library for spatial analysis. It includes traditional spatial operations, helper functions for creating GeoJSON data, and data classification and statistics tools. Turf can be added to your website as a client-side plugin, or you can run Turf server-side with Node.js (see below).
# get all of turf
npm install @turf/turf
# or get individual packages
npm install @turf/helpers
npm install @turf/buffer
Download the minified file, and include it in a script tag. This will expose a global variable named
turf.
<script src="turf.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
You can also include it directly from a CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@turf/turf@6/turf.min.js"></script>
TypeScript definitions are packaged with each module. No DefinitelyTyped packages required.
Ports of Turf.js are available in:
Turf for Swift is experimental and its public API is subject to change. Please use with care.
Turf uses GeoJSON for all geographic data. Turf expects the data to be standard WGS84 longitude, latitude coordinates. Check out geojson.io for a tool to easily create this data.
NOTE: Turf expects data in (longitude, latitude) order per the GeoJSON standard.
Most Turf functions work with GeoJSON features. These are pieces of data that represent a collection of properties (ie: population, elevation, zipcode, etc.) along with a geometry. GeoJSON has several geometry types such as:
Turf provides a few geometry functions of its own. These are nothing more than simple (and optional) wrappers that output plain old GeoJSON. For example, these two methods of creating a point are functionally equivalent:
// Note order: longitude, latitude.
var point1 = turf.point([-73.988214, 40.749128]);
var point2 = {
type: 'Feature',
geometry: {
type: 'Point',
// Note order: longitude, latitude.
coordinates: [-73.988214, 40.749128]
},
properties: {}
};
Turf packages are compiled to target ES2017. However, the browser version of @turf/turf is transpiled to also include support for IE11. If you are using these packages and need to target IE11, please transpile the following packages as part of your build:
@turf/*
robust-predicates
rbush
tinyqueue
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. If you are interested in helping, check out the Contributing Guide.
