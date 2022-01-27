A modular geospatial engine written in JavaScript

Turf is a JavaScript library for spatial analysis. It includes traditional spatial operations, helper functions for creating GeoJSON data, and data classification and statistics tools. Turf can be added to your website as a client-side plugin, or you can run Turf server-side with Node.js (see below).

Installation

In Node.js

npm install @turf/turf npm install @turf/helpers npm install @turf/buffer

In browser

Download the minified file, and include it in a script tag. This will expose a global variable named turf .

< script src = "turf.min.js" charset = "utf-8" > </ script >

You can also include it directly from a CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@turf/turf@6/turf.min.js" > </ script >

TypeScript

TypeScript definitions are packaged with each module. No DefinitelyTyped packages required.

Other languages

Ports of Turf.js are available in:

Java (Android, Java SE) The current to-do list for porting to Java

Swift (iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, Linux) Turf for Swift is experimental and its public API is subject to change. Please use with care.

Data in Turf

Turf uses GeoJSON for all geographic data. Turf expects the data to be standard WGS84 longitude, latitude coordinates. Check out geojson.io for a tool to easily create this data.

NOTE: Turf expects data in (longitude, latitude) order per the GeoJSON standard.

Most Turf functions work with GeoJSON features. These are pieces of data that represent a collection of properties (ie: population, elevation, zipcode, etc.) along with a geometry. GeoJSON has several geometry types such as:

Point

LineString

Polygon

Turf provides a few geometry functions of its own. These are nothing more than simple (and optional) wrappers that output plain old GeoJSON. For example, these two methods of creating a point are functionally equivalent:

var point1 = turf.point([ -73.988214 , 40.749128 ]); var point2 = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -73.988214 , 40.749128 ] }, properties : {} };

Browser support

Turf packages are compiled to target ES2017. However, the browser version of @turf/turf is transpiled to also include support for IE11. If you are using these packages and need to target IE11, please transpile the following packages as part of your build:

@ turf /* robust-predicates rbush tinyqueue

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. If you are interested in helping, check out the Contributing Guide.

