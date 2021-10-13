Use a chaining API to generate and simplify the modification of webpack 4 configurations.

This documentation corresponds to v7 of webpack-chain. For previous versions, see:

Note: while webpack-chain is utilized extensively in Neutrino, this package is completely standalone and can be used by any project.

Chinese docs(中文文档)

Introduction

webpack's core configuration is based on creating and modifying a potentially unwieldy JavaScript object. While this is OK for configurations on individual projects, trying to share these objects across projects and make subsequent modifications gets messy, as you need to have a deep understanding of the underlying object structure to make those changes.

webpack-chain attempts to improve this process by providing a chainable or fluent API for creating and modifying webpack configurations. Key portions of the API can be referenced by user-specified names, which helps to standardize how to modify a configuration across projects.

This is easier explained through the examples following.

Installation

webpack-chain requires Node.js 12 or higher. webpack-chain also only creates configuration objects designed for use with webpack 4.

You may install this package using either Yarn or npm (choose one):

Yarn

yarn add --dev webpack-chain

npm

npm install --save-dev webpack-chain

Getting Started

Once you have webpack-chain installed, you can start creating a webpack configuration. For this guide, our example base configuration will be webpack.config.js in the root of our project directory.

const Config = require ( 'webpack-chain' ); const config = new Config(); config .entry( 'index' ) .add( 'src/index.js' ) .end() .output .path( 'dist' ) .filename( '[name].bundle.js' ); config.module .rule( 'lint' ) .test( /\.js$/ ) .pre() .include .add( 'src' ) .end() .use( 'eslint' ) .loader( 'eslint-loader' ) .options({ rules : { semi : 'off' } }); config.module .rule( 'compile' ) .test( /\.js$/ ) .include .add( 'src' ) .add( 'test' ) .end() .use( 'babel' ) .loader( 'babel-loader' ) .options({ presets : [ [ '@babel/preset-env' , { modules : false }] ] }); config .plugin( 'clean' ) .use(CleanPlugin, [[ 'dist' ], { root : '/dir' }]); module .exports = config.toConfig();

Having shared configurations is also simple. Just export the configuration and call .toConfig() prior to passing to webpack.

const Config = require ( 'webpack-chain' ); const config = new Config(); module .exports = config; const config = require ( './webpack.core' ); module .exports = config.toConfig(); const config = require ( './webpack.core' ); module .exports = config.toConfig();

ChainedMap

One of the core API interfaces in webpack-chain is a ChainedMap . A ChainedMap operates similar to a JavaScript Map, with some conveniences for chaining and generating configuration. If a property is marked as being a ChainedMap , it will have an API and methods as described below:

Unless stated otherwise, these methods will return the ChainedMap , allowing you to chain these methods.

clear()

delete (key)

get (key)

getOrCompute(key, fn)

set (key, value)

has(key)

values()

entries()

merge(obj, omit)

batch(handler)

when(condition, whenTruthy, whenFalsy)

ChainedSet

Another of the core API interfaces in webpack-chain is a ChainedSet . A ChainedSet operates similar to a JavaScript Set, with some conveniences for chaining and generating configuration. If a property is marked as being a ChainedSet , it will have an API and methods as described below:

Unless stated otherwise, these methods will return the ChainedSet , allowing you to chain these methods.

add(value)

prepend(value)

clear()

delete (value)

has(value)

values()

merge(arr)

batch(handler)

when(condition, whenTruthy, whenFalsy)

Shorthand methods

A number of shorthand methods exist for setting a value on a ChainedMap with the same key as the shorthand method name. For example, devServer.hot is a shorthand method, so it can be used as:

devServer.hot( true ); devServer.set( 'hot' , true );

A shorthand method is chainable, so calling it will return the original instance, allowing you to continue to chain.

Config

Create a new configuration object.

const Config = require ( 'webpack-chain' ); const config = new Config();

Moving to deeper points in the API will change the context of what you are modifying. You can move back to the higher context by either referencing the top-level config again, or by calling .end() to move up one level. If you are familiar with jQuery, .end() works similarly. All API calls will return the API instance at the current context unless otherwise specified. This is so you may chain API calls continuously if desired.

For details on the specific values that are valid for all shorthand and low-level methods, please refer to their corresponding name in the webpack docs hierarchy.

Config : ChainedMap

Config shorthand methods

config .amd(amd) .bail(bail) .cache(cache) .devtool(devtool) .context(context) .externals(externals) .loader(loader) .name(name) .mode(mode) .parallelism(parallelism) .profile(profile) .recordsPath(recordsPath) .recordsInputPath(recordsInputPath) .recordsOutputPath(recordsOutputPath) .stats(stats) .target(target) .watch(watch) .watchOptions(watchOptions)

Config entryPoints

config.entry(name) : ChainedSet config .entry(name) .add(value) .add(value) config .entry(name) .clear() config.entryPoints .get(name) .add(value) .add(value) config.entryPoints .get(name) .clear()

Config output: shorthand methods

config.output : ChainedMap config.output .auxiliaryComment(auxiliaryComment) .chunkFilename(chunkFilename) .chunkLoadTimeout(chunkLoadTimeout) .crossOriginLoading(crossOriginLoading) .devtoolFallbackModuleFilenameTemplate(devtoolFallbackModuleFilenameTemplate) .devtoolLineToLine(devtoolLineToLine) .devtoolModuleFilenameTemplate(devtoolModuleFilenameTemplate) .devtoolNamespace(devtoolNamespace) .filename(filename) .hashFunction(hashFunction) .hashDigest(hashDigest) .hashDigestLength(hashDigestLength) .hashSalt(hashSalt) .hotUpdateChunkFilename(hotUpdateChunkFilename) .hotUpdateFunction(hotUpdateFunction) .hotUpdateMainFilename(hotUpdateMainFilename) .jsonpFunction(jsonpFunction) .library(library) .libraryExport(libraryExport) .libraryTarget(libraryTarget) .path(path) .pathinfo(pathinfo) .publicPath(publicPath) .sourceMapFilename(sourceMapFilename) .sourcePrefix(sourcePrefix) .strictModuleExceptionHandling(strictModuleExceptionHandling) .umdNamedDefine(umdNamedDefine)

Config resolve: shorthand methods

config.resolve : ChainedMap config.resolve .cachePredicate(cachePredicate) .cacheWithContext(cacheWithContext) .enforceExtension(enforceExtension) .enforceModuleExtension(enforceModuleExtension) .unsafeCache(unsafeCache) .symlinks(symlinks)

Config resolve alias

config.resolve.alias : ChainedMap config.resolve.alias .set(key, value) .set(key, value) .delete(key) .clear()

Config resolve modules

config.resolve.modules : ChainedSet config.resolve.modules .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config resolve aliasFields

config.resolve.aliasFields : ChainedSet config.resolve.aliasFields .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config resolve descriptionFields

config.resolve.descriptionFields : ChainedSet config.resolve.descriptionFields .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config resolve extensions

config.resolve.extensions : ChainedSet config.resolve.extensions .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config resolve mainFields

config.resolve.mainFields : ChainedSet config.resolve.mainFields .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config resolve mainFiles

config.resolve.mainFiles : ChainedSet config.resolve.mainFiles .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config resolveLoader

The API for config.resolveLoader is identical to config.resolve with the following additions:

Config resolveLoader moduleExtensions

config.resolveLoader.moduleExtensions : ChainedSet config.resolveLoader.moduleExtensions .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config resolveLoader packageMains

config.resolveLoader.packageMains : ChainedSet config.resolveLoader.packageMains .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config performance: shorthand methods

config.performance : ChainedMap config.performance .hints(hints) .maxEntrypointSize(maxEntrypointSize) .maxAssetSize(maxAssetSize) .assetFilter(assetFilter)

Configuring optimizations: shorthand methods

config.optimization : ChainedMap config.optimization .concatenateModules(concatenateModules) .flagIncludedChunks(flagIncludedChunks) .mergeDuplicateChunks(mergeDuplicateChunks) .minimize(minimize) .namedChunks(namedChunks) .namedModules(namedModules) .nodeEnv(nodeEnv) .noEmitOnErrors(noEmitOnErrors) .occurrenceOrder(occurrenceOrder) .portableRecords(portableRecords) .providedExports(providedExports) .removeAvailableModules(removeAvailableModules) .removeEmptyChunks(removeEmptyChunks) .runtimeChunk(runtimeChunk) .sideEffects(sideEffects) .splitChunks(splitChunks) .usedExports(usedExports)

Config optimization minimizers

config.optimization .minimizer(name) : ChainedMap

Config optimization minimizers: adding

NOTE: Do not use new to create the minimizer plugin, as this will be done for you.

config.optimization .minimizer(name) .use(WebpackPlugin, args) config.optimization .minimizer( 'css' ) .use(OptimizeCSSAssetsPlugin, [{ cssProcessorOptions : { safe : true } }]) config.optimization .minimizer( 'css' ) .use( require .resolve( 'optimize-css-assets-webpack-plugin' ), [{ cssProcessorOptions : { safe : true } }])

Config optimization minimizers: modify arguments

config.optimization .minimizer(name) .tap( args => newArgs) config.optimization .minimizer( 'css' ) .tap( args => [...args, { cssProcessorOptions : { safe : false } }])

Config optimization minimizers: modify instantiation

config.optimization .minimizer(name) .init( ( Plugin, args ) => new Plugin(...args));

Config optimization minimizers: removing

config.optimization.minimizers.delete(name)

Config plugins

config.plugin(name) : ChainedMap

Config plugins: adding

NOTE: Do not use new to create the plugin, as this will be done for you.

config .plugin(name) .use(WebpackPlugin, args) config .plugin( 'hot' ) .use(webpack.HotModuleReplacementPlugin); config .plugin( 'env' ) .use( require .resolve( 'webpack/lib/EnvironmentPlugin' ), [{ 'VAR' : false }]);

Config plugins: modify arguments

config .plugin(name) .tap( args => newArgs) config .plugin( 'env' ) .tap( args => [...args, 'SECRET_KEY' ]);

Config plugins: modify instantiation

config .plugin(name) .init( ( Plugin, args ) => new Plugin(...args));

Config plugins: removing

config.plugins.delete(name)

Config plugins: ordering before

Specify that the current plugin context should operate before another named plugin . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same plugin.

config .plugin(name) .before(otherName) config .plugin( 'html-template' ) .use(HtmlWebpackTemplate) .end() .plugin( 'script-ext' ) .use(ScriptExtWebpackPlugin) .before( 'html-template' );

Config plugins: ordering after

Specify that the current plugin context should operate after another named plugin . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same plugin.

config .plugin(name) .after(otherName) config .plugin( 'html-template' ) .after( 'script-ext' ) .use(HtmlWebpackTemplate) .end() .plugin( 'script-ext' ) .use(ScriptExtWebpackPlugin);

Config resolve plugins

config.resolve.plugin(name) : ChainedMap

Config resolve plugins: adding

NOTE: Do not use new to create the plugin, as this will be done for you.

config.resolve .plugin(name) .use(WebpackPlugin, args)

Config resolve plugins: modify arguments

config.resolve .plugin(name) .tap( args => newArgs)

Config resolve plugins: modify instantiation

config.resolve .plugin(name) .init( ( Plugin, args ) => new Plugin(...args))

Config resolve plugins: removing

config.resolve.plugins.delete(name)

Config resolve plugins: ordering before

Specify that the current plugin context should operate before another named plugin . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same resolve plugin.

config.resolve .plugin(name) .before(otherName) config.resolve .plugin( 'beta' ) .use(BetaWebpackPlugin) .end() .plugin( 'alpha' ) .use(AlphaWebpackPlugin) .before( 'beta' );

Config resolve plugins: ordering after

Specify that the current plugin context should operate after another named plugin . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same resolve plugin.

config.resolve .plugin(name) .after(otherName) config.resolve .plugin( 'beta' ) .after( 'alpha' ) .use(BetaWebpackTemplate) .end() .plugin( 'alpha' ) .use(AlphaWebpackPlugin);

Config node

config.node : ChainedMap config.node .set( '__dirname' , 'mock' ) .set( '__filename' , 'mock' );

Config devServer

config.devServer : ChainedMap

Config devServer allowedHosts

config.devServer.allowedHosts : ChainedSet config.devServer.allowedHosts .add(value) .prepend(value) .clear()

Config devServer: shorthand methods

config.devServer .after(after) .before(before) .bonjour(bonjour) .clientLogLevel(clientLogLevel) .color(color) .compress(compress) .contentBase(contentBase) .disableHostCheck(disableHostCheck) .filename(filename) .headers(headers) .historyApiFallback(historyApiFallback) .host(host) .hot(hot) .hotOnly(hotOnly) .http2(http2) .https(https) .index(index) .info(info) .inline(inline) .lazy(lazy) .mimeTypes(mimeTypes) .noInfo(noInfo) .open(open) .openPage(openPage) .overlay(overlay) .pfx(pfx) .pfxPassphrase(pfxPassphrase) .port(port) .progress(progress) .proxy(proxy) .public(public) .publicPath(publicPath) .quiet(quiet) .setup(setup) .socket(socket) .sockHost(sockHost) .sockPath(sockPath) .sockPort(sockPort) .staticOptions(staticOptions) .stats(stats) .stdin(stdin) .useLocalIp(useLocalIp) .watchContentBase(watchContentBase) .watchOptions(watchOptions) .writeToDisk(writeToDisk)

Config module

config.module : ChainedMap

Config module: shorthand methods

config.module : ChainedMap config.module .noParse(noParse)

Config module rules: shorthand methods

config.module.rules : ChainedMap config.module .rule(name) .test(test) .pre() .post() .enforce(preOrPost)

Config module rules uses (loaders): creating

config.module.rules{}.uses : ChainedMap config.module .rule(name) .use(name) .loader(loader) .options(options) config.module .rule( 'compile' ) .use( 'babel' ) .loader( 'babel-loader' ) .options({ presets : [ '@babel/preset-env' ] });

Config module rules uses (loaders): modifying options

config.module .rule(name) .use(name) .tap( options => newOptions) config.module .rule( 'compile' ) .use( 'babel' ) .tap( options => merge(options, { plugins : [ '@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties' ] }));

Config module rules nested rules:

config.module.rules{}.rules : ChainedMap<Rule> config.module .rule(name) .rule(name) config.module .rule( 'css' ) .test( /\.css$/ ) .use( 'style' ) .loader( 'style-loader' ) .end() .rule( 'postcss' ) .resourceQuery( /postcss/ ) .use( 'postcss' ) .loader( 'postcss-loader' )

Config module rules nested rules: ordering before

Specify that the current rule context should operate before another named rule . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same rule .

config.module.rules{}.rules : ChainedMap<Rule> config.module .rule(name) .rule(name) .before(otherName) config.module .rule( 'css' ) .use( 'style' ) .loader( 'style-loader' ) .end() .rule( 'postcss' ) .resourceQuery( /postcss/ ) .use( 'postcss' ) .loader( 'postcss-loader' ) .end() .end() .rule( 'css-loader' ) .resourceQuery( /css-loader/ ) .before( 'postcss' ) .use( 'css-loader' ) .loader( 'css-loader' )

Config module rules nested rules: ordering after

Specify that the current rule context should operate after another named rule . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same rule .

config.module.rules{}.rules : ChainedMap<Rule> config.module .rule(name) .rule(name) .after(otherName) config.module .rule( 'css' ) .use( 'style' ) .loader( 'style-loader' ) .end() .rule( 'postcss' ) .resourceQuery( /postcss/ ) .after( 'css-loader' ) .use( 'postcss' ) .loader( 'postcss-loader' ) .end() .end() .rule( 'css-loader' ) .resourceQuery( /css-loader/ ) .use( 'css-loader' ) .loader( 'css-loader' )

Config module rules oneOfs (conditional rules):

config.module.rules{}.oneOfs : ChainedMap<Rule> config.module .rule(name) .oneOf(name) config.module .rule( 'css' ) .oneOf( 'inline' ) .resourceQuery( /inline/ ) .use( 'url' ) .loader( 'url-loader' ) .end() .end() .oneOf( 'external' ) .resourceQuery( /external/ ) .use( 'file' ) .loader( 'file-loader' )

Config module rules oneOfs (conditional rules): ordering before

Specify that the current oneOf context should operate before another named oneOf . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same oneOf .

config.module .rule(name) .oneOf(name) .before() config.module .rule( 'scss' ) .test( /\.scss$/ ) .oneOf( 'normal' ) .use( 'sass' ) .loader( 'sass-loader' ) .end() .end() .oneOf( 'sass-vars' ) .before( 'normal' ) .resourceQuery( /\?sassvars/ ) .use( 'sass-vars' ) .loader( 'sass-vars-to-js-loader' )

Config module rules oneOfs (conditional rules): ordering after

Specify that the current oneOf context should operate after another named oneOf . You cannot use both .before() and .after() on the same oneOf .

config.module .rule(name) .oneOf(name) .after() config.module .rule( 'scss' ) .test( /\.scss$/ ) .oneOf( 'vue' ) .resourceQuery( /\?vue/ ) .use( 'vue-style' ) .loader( 'vue-style-loader' ) .end() .end() .oneOf( 'normal' ) .use( 'sass' ) .loader( 'sass-loader' ) .end() .end() .oneOf( 'sass-vars' ) .after( 'vue' ) .resourceQuery( /\?sassvars/ ) .use( 'sass-vars' ) .loader( 'sass-vars-to-js-loader' )

Config module rules resolve

Specify a resolve configuration to be merged over the default config.resolve for modules that match the rule.

See "Config resolve" sections above for full syntax.

Note: This option is supported by webpack since 4.36.1.

config.module .rule(name) .resolve config.module .rule( 'scss' ) .test( /\.scss$/ ) .resolve .symlinks( true )

Merging Config

webpack-chain supports merging in an object to the configuration instance which matches a layout similar to how the webpack-chain schema is laid out.

Note: This object does not match the webpack configuration schema exactly (for example the [name] keys for entry/rules/plugins), so you may need to transform webpack configuration objects (such as those output by webpack-chain's .toConfig() ) to match the layout below prior to passing to .merge() .

config.merge({ devtool : 'source-map' }); config.get( 'devtool' )

config.merge({ [key]: value, amd, bail, cache, context, devtool, externals, loader, mode, parallelism, profile, recordsPath, recordsInputPath, recordsOutputPath, stats, target, watch, watchOptions, entry : { [name]: [...values] }, plugin : { [name]: { plugin : WebpackPlugin, args : [...args], before, after } }, devServer : { [key]: value, clientLogLevel, compress, contentBase, filename, headers, historyApiFallback, host, hot, hotOnly, https, inline, lazy, noInfo, overlay, port, proxy, quiet, setup, stats, watchContentBase }, node : { [key]: value }, optimization : { concatenateModules, flagIncludedChunks, mergeDuplicateChunks, minimize, minimizer : { [name]: { plugin : WebpackPlugin, args : [...args], before, after } }, namedChunks, namedModules, nodeEnv, noEmitOnErrors, occurrenceOrder, portableRecords, providedExports, removeAvailableModules, removeEmptyChunks, runtimeChunk, sideEffects, splitChunks, usedExports, }, performance : { [key]: value, hints, maxEntrypointSize, maxAssetSize, assetFilter }, resolve : { [key]: value, alias : { [key]: value }, aliasFields : [...values], descriptionFields : [...values], extensions : [...values], mainFields : [...values], mainFiles : [...values], modules : [...values], plugin : { [name]: { plugin : WebpackPlugin, args : [...args], before, after } } }, resolveLoader : { [key]: value, alias : { [key]: value }, aliasFields : [...values], descriptionFields : [...values], extensions : [...values], mainFields : [...values], mainFiles : [...values], modules : [...values], moduleExtensions : [...values], packageMains : [...values], plugin : { [name]: { plugin : WebpackPlugin, args : [...args], before, after } } }, module : { [key]: value, rule : { [name]: { [key]: value, enforce, issuer, parser, resource, resourceQuery, test, include : [...paths], exclude : [...paths], rules : { [name]: Rule }, oneOf : { [name]: Rule }, use : { [name]: { loader : LoaderString, options : LoaderOptions, before, after } } } } } })

Conditional configuration

When working with instances of ChainedMap and ChainedSet , you can perform conditional configuration using when . You must specify an expression to when() which will be evaluated for truthiness or falsiness. If the expression is truthy, the first function argument will be invoked with an instance of the current chained instance. You can optionally provide a second function to be invoked when the condition is falsy, which is also given the current chained instance.

config .when(process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' , config => { config .plugin( 'minify' ) .use(BabiliWebpackPlugin); });

config .when(process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' , config => config.plugin( 'minify' ).use(BabiliWebpackPlugin), config => config.devtool( 'source-map' ) );

Inspecting generated configuration

You can inspect the generated webpack config using config.toString() . This will generate a stringified version of the config with comment hints for named rules, uses and plugins:

config .module .rule( 'compile' ) .test( /\.js$/ ) .use( 'babel' ) .loader( 'babel-loader' ); config.toString(); { test : /\.js$/ , use : [ { loader : 'babel-loader' } ] } ] } } * /

By default the generated string cannot be used directly as real webpack config if it contains objects and plugins that need to be required. In order to generate usable config, you can customize how objects and plugins are stringified by setting a special __expression property on them:

const sass = require ( 'sass' ); sass.__expression = `require('sass')` ; class MyPlugin {} MyPlugin.__expression = `require('my-plugin')` ; function myFunction ( ) {} myFunction.__expression = `require('my-function')` ; config .plugin( 'example' ) .use(MyPlugin, [{ fn : myFunction, implementation : sass, }]); config.toString();

Plugins specified via their path will have their require() statement generated automatically:

config .plugin( 'env' ) .use( require .resolve( 'webpack/lib/ProvidePlugin' ), [{ jQuery : 'jquery' }]) config.toString();

You can also call toString as a static method on Config in order to modify the configuration object prior to stringifying.

Config.toString({ ...config.toConfig(), module : { defaultRules : [ { use : [ { loader : 'banner-loader' , options : { prefix : 'banner-prefix.txt' }, }, ], }, ], }, })