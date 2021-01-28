openbase logo
sbt

@ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme

by Takashi Kanemoto
1.5.2 (see all)

Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap4

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.8K

GitHub Stars

377

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

select2-bootstrap4-theme

Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap4 (Compatible to boostrap 4.0.0+)

Live demo

👉 https://ttskch.github.io/select2-bootstrap4-theme/

Installation

CDN

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme@x.x.x/dist/select2-bootstrap4.min.css">

Manually

# npm
$ npm install @ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme

# yarn
$ yarn add @ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme

# composer
$ composer require ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2-bootstrap4.min.css">

Usage

$('select').select2({
    theme: 'bootstrap4',
});

Getting involved

  1. Fix src/_layout.scss, src/_single.scss or src/_multiple.scss
  2. Do npm run build:both
  3. Send me a Pull Request

You can use docs dir for your development.

  1. Do npm run prepare (this creates symlink to dist/select2-bootstrap4.css onto docs)
  2. Serve docs with your local web server (e.g. php -S localhost:8888 -t docs)
  3. Do npm run watch
  4. Tweak scss and browse demo page on your browser

Alternatives

Tutorials

