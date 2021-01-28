Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap4 (Compatible to boostrap 4.0.0+)
👉 https://ttskch.github.io/select2-bootstrap4-theme/
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme@x.x.x/dist/select2-bootstrap4.min.css">
# npm
$ npm install @ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme
# yarn
$ yarn add @ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme
# composer
$ composer require ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2-bootstrap4.min.css">
$('select').select2({
theme: 'bootstrap4',
});
npm run build:both
You can use docs dir for your development.
npm run prepare (this creates symlink to
dist/select2-bootstrap4.css onto
docs)
docs with your local web server (e.g.
php -S localhost:8888 -t docs)
npm run watch