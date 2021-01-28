Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap4 (Compatible to boostrap 4.0.0+)

Live demo

👉 https://ttskch.github.io/select2-bootstrap4-theme/

Installation

CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/select2.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme@x.x.x/dist/select2-bootstrap4.min.css" >

Manually

$ npm install @ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme $ yarn add @ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme $ composer require ttskch/select2-bootstrap4-theme

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/select2.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/select2-bootstrap4.min.css" >

Usage

$( 'select' ).select2({ theme : 'bootstrap4' , });

Getting involved

Fix src/_layout.scss, src/_single.scss or src/_multiple.scss Do npm run build:both Send me a Pull Request

You can use docs dir for your development.