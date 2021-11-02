openbase logo
cwj

@tsndr/cloudflare-worker-jwt

by Toby Schneider
1.1.5 (see all)

A lightweight JWT implementation with ZERO dependencies for Cloudflare Workers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

1.1KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cloudflare Worker JWT

A lightweight JWT implementation with ZERO dependencies for Cloudflare Workers.

Contents

Install

npm i -D @tsndr/cloudflare-worker-jwt

Examples

Basic Example

async () => {
    const jwt = require('@tsndr/cloudflare-worker-jwt')

    // Creating a token
    const token = await jwt.sign({ name: 'John Doe', email: 'john.doe@gmail.com' }, 'secret')

    // Verifing token
    const isValid = await jwt.verify(token, 'secret')

    // Check for validity
    if (!isValid)
        return

    // Decoding token
    const payload = jwt.decode(token)
}

Restrict Timeframe

async () => {
    const jwt = require('@tsndr/cloudflare-worker-jwt')

    // Creating a token
    const token = await jwt.sign({
        name: 'John Doe',
        email: 'john.doe@gmail.com',
        nbf: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + (60 * 60),      // Not before: Now + 1h
        exp: Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) + (2 * (60 * 60)) // Expires: Now + 2h
    }, 'secret')

    // Verifing token
    const isValid = await jwt.verify(token, 'secret') // false

    // Check for validity
    if (!isValid)
        return

    // Decoding token
    const payload = jwt.decode(token) // { name: 'John Doe', email: 'john.doe@gmail.com', ... }
}

Usage

jwt.sign(payload, secret, [options])

Signs a payload and returns the token.

Arguments

ArgumentTypeSatusDefaultDescription
payloadobjectrequired-The payload object. To use nbf (Not Before) and/or exp (Expiration Time) add nbf and/or exp to the payload.
secretstringrequired-A string which is used to sign the payload.
optionsobject, stringoptional{ algorithm: 'HS256' }The options object supporting algorithm and keyid or just the algorithm string. (See Available Algorithms)

return

Returns token as a string.

jwt.verify(token, secret, [options])

Verifies the integrity of the token and returns a boolean value.

ArgumentTypeSatusDefaultDescription
tokenstringrequired-The token string generated by jwt.sign().
secretstringrequired-The string which was used to sign the payload.
algorithmobject, stringoptional{ algorithm: 'HS256' }The options object supporting algorithm or just the algorithm string. (See Available Algorithms)

return

Returns true if signature, nbf (if set) and exp (if set) are valid, otherwise returns false.

jwt.decode(token)

Returns the payload without verifying the integrity of the token. Please use jwt.verify() first to keep your application secure!

ArgumentTypeSatusDefaultDescription
tokenstringrequired-The token string generated by jwt.sign().

return

Returns payload object.

Available Algorithms

  • ES256
  • ES384
  • ES512
  • HS256
  • HS384
  • HS512

