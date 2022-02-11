A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/tutorials/typeorm
Currently,
@tsed/typeorm allows you:
@ServerSettings configuration. All databases will be initialized when the server starts during the server's
OnInit phase.
To begin, install the TypeORM module for TS.ED:
npm install --save @tsed/typeorm
npm install --save typeorm
Then import
@tsed/typeorm in your Server:
import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/typeorm"; // import typeorm ts.ed module
@Configuration({
typeorm: [
{
name: 'default',
type: 'postgres',
...,
entities: [
`${__dirname}/entity/*{.ts,.js}`
],
migrations: [
`${__dirname}/migrations/*{.ts,.js}`
],
subscribers: [
`${__dirname}/subscriber/*{.ts,.js}`
]
},
{
name: 'mongo',
type: 'mongodb',
...
}
]
})
export class Server {
}
TypeORMService let you to retrieve an instance of TypeORM Connection.
import {Service, AfterRoutesInit} from "@tsed/common";
import {TypeORMService} from "@tsed/typeorm";
import {Connection} from "typeorm";
@Service()
export class UsersService implements AfterRoutesInit {
private connection: Connection;
constructor(private typeORMService: TypeORMService) {
}
$afterRoutesInit() {
this.connection = this.typeORMService.get("db1");
}
async create(user: User): Promise<User> {
// do something
...
// Then save
await this.connection.manager.save(user);
console.log("Saved a new user with id: " + user.id);
return user;
}
async find(): Promise<User[]> {
const users = await this.connection.manager.find(User);
console.log("Loaded users: ", users);
return users;
}
}
For more information about TypeORM look his documentation here;
To begin, we need to define an Entity TypeORM like this and use Ts.ED Decorator to define the JSON Schema.
import {Property, MaxLength, Required} from "@tsed/common";
import {Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column} from "typeorm";
@Entity()
export class User {
@PrimaryGeneratedColumn()
@Property()
id: number;
@Column()
@MaxLength(100)
@Required()
firstName: string;
@Column()
@MaxLength(100)
@Required()
lastName: string;
@Column()
@Mininum(0)
@Maximum(100)
age: number;
}
Now, the model is correctly defined and can be used with a Controller, AJV validation, Swagger and TypeORM.
We can use this model with a Controller like that:
import {Controller, Post, BodyParams} from "@tsed/common";
@Controller("/users")
export class UsersCtrl {
constructor(private usersService: UsersService) {
}
@Post("/")
create(@BodyParams() user: User): Promise<User> {
return this.usersService.create(user);
}
@Get("/")
getList(): Promise<User[]> {
return this.usersService.find();
}
}
Please read contributing guidelines here
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2016 - 2018 Romain Lenzotti
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.