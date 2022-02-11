TypeORM

A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/tutorials/typeorm

Feature

Currently, @tsed/typeorm allows you:

Configure one or more TypeORM connections via the @ServerSettings configuration. All databases will be initialized when the server starts during the server's OnInit phase.

configuration. All databases will be initialized when the server starts during the server's phase. Use the Entity TypeORM as Model for Controllers, AJV Validation and Swagger.

Installation

To begin, install the TypeORM module for TS.ED:

npm install --save @tsed/typeorm npm install --save typeorm

Then import @tsed/typeorm in your Server:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/typeorm" ; ({ typeorm: [ { name: 'default' , type : 'postgres' , ..., entities: [ ` ${__dirname} /entity/*{.ts,.js}` ], migrations: [ ` ${__dirname} /migrations/*{.ts,.js}` ], subscribers: [ ` ${__dirname} /subscriber/*{.ts,.js}` ] }, { name: 'mongo' , type : 'mongodb' , ... } ] }) export class Server { }

TypeORMService

TypeORMService let you to retrieve an instance of TypeORM Connection.

import {Service, AfterRoutesInit} from "@tsed/common" ; import {TypeORMService} from "@tsed/typeorm" ; import {Connection} from "typeorm" ; () export class UsersService implements AfterRoutesInit { private connection: Connection; constructor ( private typeORMService: TypeORMService ) { } $afterRoutesInit() { this .connection = this .typeORMService.get( "db1" ); } async create(user: User): Promise <User> { ... await this .connection.manager.save(user); console .log( "Saved a new user with id: " + user.id); return user; } async find(): Promise <User[]> { const users = await this .connection.manager.find(User); console .log( "Loaded users: " , users); return users; } }

For more information about TypeORM look his documentation here;

Use Entity TypeORM with Controller

To begin, we need to define an Entity TypeORM like this and use Ts.ED Decorator to define the JSON Schema.

import {Property, MaxLength, Required} from "@tsed/common" ; import {Entity, PrimaryGeneratedColumn, Column} from "typeorm" ; () export class User { () () id: number ; () ( 100 ) () firstName: string ; () ( 100 ) () lastName: string ; () ( 0 ) ( 100 ) age: number ; }

Now, the model is correctly defined and can be used with a Controller, AJV validation, Swagger and TypeORM.

We can use this model with a Controller like that:

import {Controller, Post, BodyParams} from "@tsed/common" ; ( "/users" ) export class UsersCtrl { constructor ( private usersService: UsersService ) { } ( "/" ) create( () user: User): Promise <User> { return this .usersService.create(user); } ( "/" ) getList(): Promise <User[]> { return this .usersService.find(); } }

