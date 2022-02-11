Mongoose testing

A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/

This package is an helper to create unit test base on @tsed/mongoose package.

Installation

npm install --save @tsed/testing-mongoose

Example usage

Testing server

Here an example to your server with a mocked database:

import {PlatformTest} from "@tsed/common" ; import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express" ; import {TestMongooseContext} from "@tsed/testing-mongoose" ; import {expect} from "chai" ; import * as SuperTest from "supertest" ; import {Server} from "../Server" ; describe( "Rest" , () => { let request: SuperTest.SuperTest<SuperTest.Test>; before(TestMongooseContext.bootstrap(Server, {platform: PlatformExpress})); before( ( done ) => { request = SuperTest(PlatformTest.callback()); done(); }); after(TestMongooseContext.reset); describe( "GET /rest/calendars" , () => { it( "should do something" , async () => { const response = await request.get( "/rest/calendars" ).expect( 200 ); expect(response.body).to.be.an( "array" ); }); }); });

::: tip To increase mocha timeout from 2000ms to 10000ms use option --timeout 10000 . :::

Jest additional setup

Add a script to close connection after all unit test. In your jest configuration file add the following line:

{ "globalTeardown" : "./scripts/jest/teardown.js" }

And create the script with the following content:

module .exports = async () => { await global.__MONGOD__.stop(); };

