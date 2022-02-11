Adds graceful shutdown and Kubernetes readiness / liveness checks for any HTTP applications.

Installation

Before using terminus, we need to install the terminus module.

npm install --save @godaddy/terminus @tsed/terminus

Then import @tsed/terminus and add the following configuration in your Server.ts :

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/terminus" ; import {resolve} from "path" ; const rootDir = resolve(__dirname); ({ rootDir, terminus: { } }) export class Server {}

Options

terminus configuration options waiting the same option description in the official Terminus documentation here. The following the options are managed by the @tsed/terminus package:

healthChecks

onSignal

onSendFailureDuringShutdown

onShutdown

beforeShutdown

onSigterm

export type TerminusSettings = Omit< TerminusOptions, "healthChecks" | "onSignal" | "onSendFailureDuringShutdown" | "onShutdown" | "beforeShutdown" | "onSigterm" >;

Usage

Readiness / liveness checks

To create a readiness / liveness checks use the @Health decorator.

import {Health} from "@tsed/terminus" ; ( "/mongo" ) class MongoCtrl { ( "/health" ) health() { return Promise .resolve(); } }

You can also create an HealthCheckError when an error appear during your check.

import {Health} from "@tsed/terminus" ; import {HealthCheckError} from "@godaddy/terminus" ; ( "/redis" ) class Redis { ( "/health" ) health() { return Promise .reject( new HealthCheckError( "failed" , { redis: "down" }) ); } }

Graceful shutdown

@tsed/terminus package give some decorators to handle Terminus hooks. These hooks allow you to adds graceful shutdown. Here is the list of decorators:

BeforeShutdown : Use this hook if you deploy your application with Kubernetes (see more details here),

: Use this hook if you deploy your application with Kubernetes (see more details here), OnSignal : cleanup hook, returning a promise (used to be onSigterm),

: cleanup hook, returning a promise (used to be onSigterm), OnShutdown : called right before exiting,

: called right before exiting, OnSendFailureDuringShutdown : called before sending each 503 during shutdowns.

Example:

import {BeforeShutdown, OnSendFailureDuringShutdown, OnShutdown, OnSignal} from "@tsed/terminus" ; ( "/redis" ) class RedisCtrl { () beforeShutdow() { console .log( "called before shutdown" ); } () OnSignal() { console .log( "called on signal" ); } () OnShutdown() { console .log( "called on shutdown" ); } () OnSendFailureDuringShutdown() { console .log( "on send failure during shutdown" ); } }

