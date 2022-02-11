openbase logo
@tsed/swagger

by TypedProject
6.95.5 (see all)

📐 Ts.ED is a Node.js and TypeScript framework on top of Express to write your application with TypeScript (or ES6). It provides a lot of decorators and guideline to make your code more readable and less error-prone.

Overview

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

2K

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

121

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Ts.ED logo

Swagger

Build & Release PR Welcome Coverage Status npm version semantic-release code style: prettier backers

Website   •   Getting started   •   Slack   •   Twitter

A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/#/tutorials/swagger

Installation

Before using the Swagger, we have to install the swagger-ui-express module.

npm install --save @tsed/swagger

Then add the following configuration in your Server:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/swagger"; // import swagger Ts.ED module
import {resolve} from "path";
const rootDir = resolve(__dirname)

@Configuration({
  rootDir,
  swagger: [
    {
     path: "/v2/docs",
     specVersion: "2.0"
    },
    {
     path: "/v3/docs",
     specVersion: "3.0.1"
    }
  ]
})
export class Server {

}

The path option for swagger will be used to expose the documentation (ex: http://localhost:8000/api-docs).

Normally, Swagger-ui is ready. You can start your server and check if it work fine.

Note: Ts.ED will print the swagger url in the console.

Swagger options

Some options is available to configure Swagger-ui, Ts.ED and the default spec information.

KeyExampleDescription
path/api-docThe url subpath to access to the documentation.
specVersion2.0, 3.0.1The spec version.
dochidden-docThe documentation key used by @Docs decorator to create several swagger documentations.
cssPath${rootDir}/spec/style.cssThe path to the CSS file.
jsPath${rootDir}/spec/main.jsThe path to the JS file.
showExplorertrueDisplay the search field in the navbar.
spec{swagger: "2.0"}The default information spec.
specPath${rootDir}/spec/swagger.base.jsonLoad the base spec documentation from the specified path.
outFile${rootDir}/spec/swagger.jsonWrite the swagger.json spec documentation on the specified path.
hiddentrueHide the documentation in the dropdown explorer list.
optionsSwagger-UI optionsSwaggerUI options. See (https://github.com/swagger-api/swagger-ui/blob/HEAD/docs/usage/configuration.md)
operationIdFormatter(name: string, propertyKey: string, path: string) => stringA function to generate the operationId.
operationIdPattern%c_%mA pattern to generate the operationId. Format of operationId field (%c: class name, %m: method name).

Multi documentations

It also possible to create several swagger documentations with doc option:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/swagger"; // import swagger Ts.ED module

@Configuration({
  rootDir: __dirname,
  swagger: [
    {
      path: "/api-docs-v1",
      doc: 'api-v1'
    },
    {
      path: "/api-docs-v2",
      doc: 'api-v2'
    }
  ]
})
export class Server {

}

Then use @Docs decorators on your controllers to specify where the controllers should be displayed.

import {Controller} from "@tsed/common";
import {Docs} from "@tsed/swagger";

@Controller('/calendars')
@Docs('api-v2') // display this controllers only for api-docs-v2
export class CalendarCtrlV2 {
}
// OR 
@Controller('/calendars')
@Docs('api-v2', 'api-v1')  // display this controllers for api-docs-v2 and api-docs-v1
export class CalendarCtrl {

}

Examples

Model documentation

One of the feature of Ts.ED is the model definition to serialize or deserialize a JSON Object (see converters section).

This model can used on a method controller along with @BodyParams or other decorators.

import {JsonProperty, Title, Description, Example} from "@tsed/common";

export class CalendarModel {
  @Title("iD")
  @Description("Description of calendar model id")
  @Example("Example value")
  @JsonProperty()
  public id: string;

  @JsonProperty()
  public name: string;
}

Endpoint documentation

import {BodyParams, Controller, Get, Post, QueryParams, Returns, ReturnsArray, Description} from "@tsed/common";
import {Summary, Deprecated, Security} from "@tsed/swagger";
import {CalendarModel} from "../models/CalendarModel";

@Controller('/calendars')
export class Calendar {
    @Get('/:id')
    @Summary("Summary of this route")
    @Description("Description of this route")
    @Returns(CalendarModel)
    @Returns(404, {description: "Not found"})
    async getCalendar(@QueryParams('id') id: string): Promise<CalendarModel> {
      //...
    }
    
    @Get('/v0/:id')
    @Deprecated()
    @Description("Deprecated route, use /rest/calendars/:id instead of.")
    @Returns(CalendarModel)
    @Returns(404, {description: "Not found"})
    getCalendarDeprecated(@QueryParams('id') id: string): Promise<CalendarModel> {
      //...
    }

    @Get('/')
    @Description("Description of this route")
    @ReturnsArray(CalendarModel)
    getCalendars(): Promise<CalendarModel[]> {
      // ...
    }

    @Post('/')
    @Security("calendar_auth", "write:calendar", "read:calendar")
    @Returns(CalendarModel)
    async createCalendar(@BodyParams() body: any): Promise<CalendarModel> {
        //...
    }
}

::: warninig To update the swagger.json you need to reload the server before. :::

Import Javascript

It possible to import a Javascript in the Swagger-ui documentation. This script let you customize the swagger-ui instance. 

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/swagger"; // import swagger Ts.ED module

@Configuration({
  rootDir: __dirname,
  swagger: [
    {
      path: "/api-docs",
      jsPath: "/spec/main.js"
    }
  ]
})
export class Server {

}

In your JavaScript file, you can handle Swagger-ui configuration and the instance:

console.log(SwaggerUIBuilder.config); //Swagger-ui config

document.addEventListener('swagger.init', (evt) => {
    console.log(SwaggerUIBuilder.ui); //Swagger-ui instance
});

Documentation

See our documentation https://tsed.io/#/api/index

Contributors

Please read contributing guidelines here.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 - 2018 Romain Lenzotti

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

