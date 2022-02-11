A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/#/tutorials/swagger
Before using the Swagger, we have to install the swagger-ui-express module.
npm install --save @tsed/swagger
Then add the following configuration in your Server:
import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/swagger"; // import swagger Ts.ED module
import {resolve} from "path";
const rootDir = resolve(__dirname)
@Configuration({
rootDir,
swagger: [
{
path: "/v2/docs",
specVersion: "2.0"
},
{
path: "/v3/docs",
specVersion: "3.0.1"
}
]
})
export class Server {
}
The path option for swagger will be used to expose the documentation (ex: http://localhost:8000/api-docs).
Normally, Swagger-ui is ready. You can start your server and check if it work fine.
Note: Ts.ED will print the swagger url in the console.
Some options is available to configure Swagger-ui, Ts.ED and the default spec information.
|Key
|Example
|Description
|path
/api-doc
|The url subpath to access to the documentation.
|specVersion
2.0,
3.0.1
|The spec version.
|doc
hidden-doc
|The documentation key used by
@Docs decorator to create several swagger documentations.
|cssPath
${rootDir}/spec/style.css
|The path to the CSS file.
|jsPath
${rootDir}/spec/main.js
|The path to the JS file.
|showExplorer
true
|Display the search field in the navbar.
|spec
{swagger: "2.0"}
|The default information spec.
|specPath
${rootDir}/spec/swagger.base.json
|Load the base spec documentation from the specified path.
|outFile
${rootDir}/spec/swagger.json
|Write the
swagger.json spec documentation on the specified path.
|hidden
true
|Hide the documentation in the dropdown explorer list.
|options
|Swagger-UI options
|SwaggerUI options. See (https://github.com/swagger-api/swagger-ui/blob/HEAD/docs/usage/configuration.md)
|operationIdFormatter
(name: string, propertyKey: string, path: string) => string
|A function to generate the operationId.
|operationIdPattern
%c_%m
|A pattern to generate the operationId. Format of operationId field (%c: class name, %m: method name).
It also possible to create several swagger documentations with
doc option:
import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/swagger"; // import swagger Ts.ED module
@Configuration({
rootDir: __dirname,
swagger: [
{
path: "/api-docs-v1",
doc: 'api-v1'
},
{
path: "/api-docs-v2",
doc: 'api-v2'
}
]
})
export class Server {
}
Then use
@Docs decorators on your controllers to specify where the controllers should be displayed.
import {Controller} from "@tsed/common";
import {Docs} from "@tsed/swagger";
@Controller('/calendars')
@Docs('api-v2') // display this controllers only for api-docs-v2
export class CalendarCtrlV2 {
}
// OR
@Controller('/calendars')
@Docs('api-v2', 'api-v1') // display this controllers for api-docs-v2 and api-docs-v1
export class CalendarCtrl {
}
One of the feature of Ts.ED is the model definition to serialize or deserialize a JSON Object (see converters section).
This model can used on a method controller along with @BodyParams or other decorators.
import {JsonProperty, Title, Description, Example} from "@tsed/common";
export class CalendarModel {
@Title("iD")
@Description("Description of calendar model id")
@Example("Example value")
@JsonProperty()
public id: string;
@JsonProperty()
public name: string;
}
import {BodyParams, Controller, Get, Post, QueryParams, Returns, ReturnsArray, Description} from "@tsed/common";
import {Summary, Deprecated, Security} from "@tsed/swagger";
import {CalendarModel} from "../models/CalendarModel";
@Controller('/calendars')
export class Calendar {
@Get('/:id')
@Summary("Summary of this route")
@Description("Description of this route")
@Returns(CalendarModel)
@Returns(404, {description: "Not found"})
async getCalendar(@QueryParams('id') id: string): Promise<CalendarModel> {
//...
}
@Get('/v0/:id')
@Deprecated()
@Description("Deprecated route, use /rest/calendars/:id instead of.")
@Returns(CalendarModel)
@Returns(404, {description: "Not found"})
getCalendarDeprecated(@QueryParams('id') id: string): Promise<CalendarModel> {
//...
}
@Get('/')
@Description("Description of this route")
@ReturnsArray(CalendarModel)
getCalendars(): Promise<CalendarModel[]> {
// ...
}
@Post('/')
@Security("calendar_auth", "write:calendar", "read:calendar")
@Returns(CalendarModel)
async createCalendar(@BodyParams() body: any): Promise<CalendarModel> {
//...
}
}
::: warninig To update the swagger.json you need to reload the server before. :::
It possible to import a Javascript in the Swagger-ui documentation. This script let you customize the swagger-ui instance.
import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/swagger"; // import swagger Ts.ED module
@Configuration({
rootDir: __dirname,
swagger: [
{
path: "/api-docs",
jsPath: "/spec/main.js"
}
]
})
export class Server {
}
In your JavaScript file, you can handle Swagger-ui configuration and the instance:
console.log(SwaggerUIBuilder.config); //Swagger-ui config
document.addEventListener('swagger.init', (evt) => {
console.log(SwaggerUIBuilder.ui); //Swagger-ui instance
});
