Swagger

A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/#/tutorials/swagger

Installation

Before using the Swagger, we have to install the swagger-ui-express module.

npm install --save @tsed/swagger

Then add the following configuration in your Server:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/swagger" ; import {resolve} from "path" ; const rootDir = resolve(__dirname) ({ rootDir, swagger: [ { path: "/v2/docs" , specVersion: "2.0" }, { path: "/v3/docs" , specVersion: "3.0.1" } ] }) export class Server { }

The path option for swagger will be used to expose the documentation (ex: http://localhost:8000/api-docs).

Normally, Swagger-ui is ready. You can start your server and check if it work fine.

Note: Ts.ED will print the swagger url in the console.

Swagger options

Some options is available to configure Swagger-ui, Ts.ED and the default spec information.

Key Example Description path /api-doc The url subpath to access to the documentation. specVersion 2.0 , 3.0.1 The spec version. doc hidden-doc The documentation key used by @Docs decorator to create several swagger documentations. cssPath ${rootDir}/spec/style.css The path to the CSS file. jsPath ${rootDir}/spec/main.js The path to the JS file. showExplorer true Display the search field in the navbar. spec {swagger: "2.0"} The default information spec. specPath ${rootDir}/spec/swagger.base.json Load the base spec documentation from the specified path. outFile ${rootDir}/spec/swagger.json Write the swagger.json spec documentation on the specified path. hidden true Hide the documentation in the dropdown explorer list. options Swagger-UI options SwaggerUI options. See (https://github.com/swagger-api/swagger-ui/blob/HEAD/docs/usage/configuration.md) operationIdFormatter (name: string, propertyKey: string, path: string) => string A function to generate the operationId. operationIdPattern %c_%m A pattern to generate the operationId. Format of operationId field (%c: class name, %m: method name).

Multi documentations

It also possible to create several swagger documentations with doc option:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/swagger" ; ({ rootDir: __dirname, swagger: [ { path: "/api-docs-v1" , doc: 'api-v1' }, { path: "/api-docs-v2" , doc: 'api-v2' } ] }) export class Server { }

Then use @Docs decorators on your controllers to specify where the controllers should be displayed.

import {Controller} from "@tsed/common" ; import {Docs} from "@tsed/swagger" ; ( '/calendars' ) ( 'api-v2' ) export class CalendarCtrlV2 { } ( '/calendars' ) ( 'api-v2' , 'api-v1' ) export class CalendarCtrl { }

Examples

Model documentation

One of the feature of Ts.ED is the model definition to serialize or deserialize a JSON Object (see converters section).

This model can used on a method controller along with @BodyParams or other decorators.

import {JsonProperty, Title, Description, Example} from "@tsed/common" ; export class CalendarModel { ( "iD" ) ( "Description of calendar model id" ) ( "Example value" ) () public id: string ; () public name: string ; }

Endpoint documentation

import {BodyParams, Controller, Get, Post, QueryParams, Returns, ReturnsArray, Description} from "@tsed/common" ; import {Summary, Deprecated, Security} from "@tsed/swagger" ; import {CalendarModel} from "../models/CalendarModel" ; ( '/calendars' ) export class Calendar { ( '/:id' ) ( "Summary of this route" ) ( "Description of this route" ) (CalendarModel) ( 404 , {description: "Not found" }) async getCalendar( ( 'id' ) id: string ): Promise <CalendarModel> { } ( '/v0/:id' ) () ( "Deprecated route, use /rest/calendars/:id instead of." ) (CalendarModel) ( 404 , {description: "Not found" }) getCalendarDeprecated( ( 'id' ) id: string ): Promise <CalendarModel> { } ( '/' ) ( "Description of this route" ) (CalendarModel) getCalendars(): Promise <CalendarModel[]> { } ( '/' ) ( "calendar_auth" , "write:calendar" , "read:calendar" ) (CalendarModel) async createCalendar( () body: any ): Promise <CalendarModel> { } }

::: warninig To update the swagger.json you need to reload the server before. :::

Import Javascript

It possible to import a Javascript in the Swagger-ui documentation. This script let you customize the swagger-ui instance.

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/swagger" ; ({ rootDir: __dirname, swagger: [ { path: "/api-docs" , jsPath: "/spec/main.js" } ] }) export class Server { }

In your JavaScript file, you can handle Swagger-ui configuration and the instance:

console .log(SwaggerUIBuilder.config); document .addEventListener( 'swagger.init' , (evt) => { console .log(SwaggerUIBuilder.ui); });

