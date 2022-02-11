A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/#/tutorials/socket-io
Socket.io enable real-time bidirectional event-based communication. It works on every platform, browser or device, focusing equally on reliability and speed.
Before using the Socket.io, we need to install the Socket.io module.
npm install --save socket.io @types/socket.io @tsed/socketio
Then add the following configuration in your Server:
import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common";
import "@tsed/socketio"; // import socketio Ts.ED module
import {resolve} from "path";
const rootDir = resolve(__dirname);
@Configuration({
rootDir,
socketIO: {
// ... see configuration
}
})
export class Server {}
Socket.IO allows you to “namespace” your sockets, which essentially means assigning different endpoints or paths. This is a useful feature to minimize the number of resources (TCP connections) and at the same time separate concerns within your application by introducing separation between communication channels. See namespace documentation.
All Socket service work under a namespace and you can create one Socket service per namespace.
Example:
import * as SocketIO from "socket.io";
import {SocketService, IO, Nsp, Socket, SocketSession} from "@tsed/socketio";
@SocketService("/my-namespace")
export class MySocketService {
@Nsp nsp: SocketIO.Namespace;
@Nsp("/my-other-namespace")
nspOther: SocketIO.Namespace; // communication between two namespace
constructor(@IO private io: SocketIO.Server) {}
/**
* Triggered the namespace is created
*/
$onNamespaceInit(nsp: SocketIO.Namespace) {}
/**
* Triggered when a new client connects to the Namespace.
*/
$onConnection(@Socket socket: SocketIO.Socket, @SocketSession session: SocketSession) {}
/**
* Triggered when a client disconnects from the Namespace.
*/
$onDisconnect(@Socket socket: SocketIO.Socket) {}
}
@SocketService inherit from @Service decorator. That means, a SocketService can be injected to another Service, Controller or Middleware.
Example:
import * as SocketIO from "socket.io";
import {SocketService, Nsp} from "@tsed/socketio";
@SocketService()
export class MySocketService {
@Nsp nsp: SocketIO.Namespace;
helloAll() {
this.nsp.emit("hi", "everyone!");
}
}
Then, you can inject your socket service into another Service, Controller, etc... as following:
import {Controller, Get} from "@tsed/common";
import {MySocketService} from "../services/MySocketService";
@Controller("/")
export class MyCtrl {
constructor(private mySocketService: MySocketService) {}
@Get("/allo")
allo() {
this.mySocketService.helloAll();
return "is sent";
}
}
@Input decorator declare a method as a new handler for a specific
event.
import {SocketService, Input, Emit, Args, Socket, Nsp} from "@tsed/socketio";
@SocketService("/my-namespace")
export class MySocketService {
@Input("eventName")
myMethod(@Args(0) userName: string, @Socket socket: SocketIO.Socket, @Nsp nsp: SocketIO.Namespace) {
console.log(userName);
}
}
You have a many choice to send a response to your client. Ts.ED offer some decorators to send a response:
Example:
import {SocketService, Input, Emit, Args, Socket, Nsp} from "@tsed/socketio";
@SocketService("/my-namespace")
export class MySocketService {
@Input("eventName")
@Emit("responseEventName") // or Broadcast or BroadcastOthers
async myMethod(@Args(0) userName: string, @Socket socket: SocketIO.Socket) {
return "Message " + userName;
}
}
The method accept a promise as returned value.
::: warning Return value is only possible when the method is decorated by @Emit, @Broadcast and @BroadcastOthers. :::
Ts.ED create a new session for each socket.
import {SocketService, Input, Emit, Args, SocketSession} from "@tsed/socketio";
@SocketService("/my-namespace")
export class MySocketService {
@Input("eventName")
@Emit("responseEventName") // or Broadcast or BroadcastOthers
async myMethod(@Args(0) userName: string, @SocketSession session: SocketSession) {
const user = session.get("user") || {};
user.name = userName;
session.set("user", user);
return user;
}
}
A middleware can be also used on a
SocketService either on a class or on a method.
Here an example of a middleware:
import {deserialize} from "@tsed/json-mapper";
import {SocketMiddleware, Args} from "@tsed/socketio";
import {User} from "../models/User";
@SocketMiddleware()
export class UserConverterSocketMiddleware {
async use(@Args() args: any[]) {
let [user] = args;
// update Arguments
user = deserialize(user, {type: User});
return [user];
}
}
The user instance will be forwarded to the next middleware and to your decorated method.
You can also declare a middleware to handle an error with
@SocketMiddlewareError.
Here an example:
import {SocketMiddlewareError, SocketErr, Socket} from "@tsed/socketio";
@SocketMiddlewareError()
export class ErrorHandlerSocketMiddleware {
async use(@SocketErr err: any, @Socket socket: SocketIO.Socket) {
console.error(err);
socket.emit("error", {message: "An error has occured"});
}
}
Then, two decorators are provided to attach your middleware on the right place:
@SocketUseBefore will call your middleware before the class method,
@SocketUseAfter will call your middleware after the class method.
Both decorators can be used as a class decorator or as a method decorator. The call sequences is the following for each event request:
@SocketUseBefore on class,
@SocketUseBefore on method,
@Emit,
@Broadcast or
@BroadcastOther,
@SocketUseAfter on method,
@SocketUseAfter on class.
Middlewares chain use the
Promise to run it. If one of this middlewares/method emit an error, the first middleware error will be called.
import {SocketService, SocketUseAfter, SocketUseBefore, Emit, Input, Args, SocketSession} from "@tsed/socketio";
import {UserConverterSocketMiddleware, ErrorHandlerSocketMiddleware} from "../middlewares";
import {User} from "../models/User";
@SocketService("/my-namespace")
@SocketUseBefore(UserConverterSocketMiddleware) // global version
@SocketUseAfter(ErrorHandlerSocketMiddleware)
export class MySocketService {
@Input("eventName")
@Emit("responseEventName") // or Broadcast or BroadcastOthers
@SocketUseBefore(UserConverterSocketMiddleware)
@SocketUseAfter(ErrorHandlerSocketMiddleware)
async myMethod(@Args(0) userName: User) {
const user = session.get("user") || {};
user.name = userName;
session.set("user", user);
return user;
}
}
