Package to transform a Schema declared with @tsed/schema to a valid Formio schema.

Installation

You can get the latest release and the type definitions using npm:

npm install --save @tsed/schema-formio

Basic example

Given the following model

import {getFormioSchema, Form} from "@tsed/schema-formio" ; () export class Model { () id: string ; } console .log( await getFormioSchema(Model));

Generates the following formio schema:

{ "components" : [ { "disabled" : false , "input" : true , "key" : "test" , "label" : "Test" , "type" : "textfield" , "validate" : { "required" : false } } ], "display" : "form" , "machineName" : "model" , "name" : "model" , "title" : "Model" , "type" : "form" }

Decorators

This package support a large part of the JsonSchema decorators provided by @tsed/schema . So you can use Property , Required , CollectionOf , etc... decorator to generate a valid Formio schema.

Some extra decorators have been added to customize the component generated for a class property. Here the list:

Component: Create a custom component,

Currency: Change the property to a Currency component,

DataSourceJson: Add custom data source for a Select component,

DataSourceUrl: Fetch data source from an endpoint,

Hidden: Change the property to a Hidden component,

InputTags: Change the property to an InputTags component,

Multiple: Set the multiple flag on a property,

Password: Change the property to an input Password component,

Select: Change the property to a Select component,

TableView: Display or not the property in a Table,

Tabs: Group property using the Formio tab component,

Textarea: Change a component to a Textarea component.

Component

Component decorator let you to define any extra formio metadata on a decorated property:

import {Form, Component} from "@tsed/schema-formio" ; () export class Model { ({ tooltip: "MyTooltip" }) tags: string ; }

So with this decorator, you can define any metadata and define your own decorator to wrap a complete component schema.

import {getFormioSchema} from "@tsed/schema-formio" ; export class Model { () ( "Tags for my model" ) ( String ) tags: string []; } console .log( await getFormioSchema(Model));

Generates the following formio schema:

{ "components" : [ { "key" : "test" , "type" : "tags" , "input" : true , "label" : "Test" , "storeas" : "array" , "tableView" : false , "disabled" : false , "validate" : { "required" : false } } ], "display" : "form" , "machineName" : "model" , "name" : "model" , "title" : "Model" , "type" : "form" }

