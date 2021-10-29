A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/tutorials/aws.html
This package allows the creation of a Lambda AWS with an Express.js/Koa.js server.
It supports:
serverless-http module,
@tsed/di,
@tsed/schema and
@tsed/json-mapper,
@tsed/platform-params to get Query, Body, etc...
@Returns,
@tsed/async-hook-context to inject Context anywhere in your class!
npm install --save @tsed/platform-serverless-http serverless-http serverless-offline
npm install --save-dev @types/aws-lambda
In the
src/lambda create a new Lambda class:
import {Controller, Inject} from "@tsed/di";
import {Get, Returns, Summary} from "@tsed/schema";
import {QueryParams} from "@tsed/platform-params";
import {TimeslotsService} from "../services/TimeslotsService";
import {TimeslotModel} from "../models/TimeslotModel";
@Controller("/timeslots")
export class TimeslotsController {
@Inject()
protected timeslotsService: TimeslotsService;
@Get("/")
@Summary("Return a list of timeslots")
@Returns(200, Array).Of(TimeslotModel)
get(@QueryParams("date_start") dateStart: Date, @QueryParams("date_end") dateEnd: Date) {
return this.timeslotsService.find({
dateStart,
dateEnd
});
}
}
Create new
Server.ts to configure your Ts.ED application:
import {Configuration, Inject} from "@tsed/di";
import {PlatformApplication} from "@tsed/common";
import bodyParser from "body-parser";
import compress from "compression";
import cookieParser from "cookie-parser";
import methodOverride from "method-override";
import cors from "cors";
import "@tsed/ajv";
import "@tsed/swagger";
import {TimeslotsController} from "./controllers/TimeslotsController";
@Configuration({
acceptMimes: ["application/json"],
mount: {
"/": [TimeslotsController]
},
swagger: [
{
path: "/v3/docs",
specVersion: "3.0.1"
}
],
views: {
root: `${rootDir}/views`,
extensions: {
ejs: "ejs"
}
},
exclude: ["**/*.spec.ts"]
})
export class Server {
$beforeRoutesInit(): void {
this.app
.use(cors())
.use(cookieParser())
.use(compress({}))
.use(methodOverride())
.use(bodyParser.json())
.use(
bodyParser.urlencoded({
extended: true
})
);
}
}
Create new
handler.ts to expose your lambda:
import {PlatformServerless} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-http";
import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express";
import {Server} from "./Server";
const platform = PlatformServerless.bootstrap(Server, {
adapter: PlatformExpress
});
export const handler = platform.handler();
Create also
index.ts to expose run Ts.ED on you local machine:
import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express";
import {Server} from "./Server";
async function bootstrap() {
const platform = await PlatformExpress.bootstrap(Server, {
httpsPort: false,
httpPort: process.env.PORT || 3000,
disableComponentsScan: true
});
await platform.listen();
return platform;
}
bootstrap();
Finally, create the
serverless.yml:
service: timeslots
frameworkVersion: "2"
provider:
name: aws
runtime: nodejs14.x
lambdaHashingVersion: "20201221"
plugins:
- serverless-offline
functions:
any:
handler: dist/handler.handler
events:
- http:
method: ANY
path: /
- http:
method: ANY
path: "{proxy+}"
Serverless provide a plugin named
serverless-offline. This Serverless plugin emulates AWS λ and API Gateway on your
local machine to speed up your development cycles. To do so, it starts an HTTP server that handles the request's
lifecycle like API does and invokes your handlers.
So, by using the
serverless offline command, we'll be able to invoke our function. For that, we need also to build our
code before invoke the lambda.
To simplify our workflow, we can add the following npm script command in our
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"invoke": "yarn serverless invoke local -f any --data '{\"path\":\"/timeslots\", \"httpMethod\": \"GET\"}'"
}
}
Now, we can run the following command to invoke our lambda:
yarn invoke
// OR
npm run invoke
You should see in the terminal the following result:
{
"statusCode": 200,
"body": "[{\"id\":\"b6de4fc7-faaa-4cd7-a144-42f6af0dec6b\",\"title\":\"title\",\"description\":\"description\",\"start_date\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"end_date\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"created_at\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"update_at\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\"}]",
"headers": {
"content-type": "application/json",
"x-request-id": "ebb52d5e-113b-40da-b34e-c14811df596b"
},
"isBase64Encoded": false
}
This package includes decorators to easily get the event object Lambda received from API Gateway:
import {Controller, Get} from "@tsed/common";
import {ServerlessEvent, ServerlessContext} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-http";
@Controller("/")
class MyCtrl {
@Get("/")
get(@ServerlessEvent() event: any, @ServerlessContext() context: ServerlessContext) {
console.log("Event", event);
console.log("Context", context);
return {event, context};
}
}
Ts.ED provide a way to test you lambda with mocked Aws event and context by using the @@PlatformServerlessTest@@ util.
Here an example to test a Lambda controller:
import {PlatformServerless} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-http";
import {PlatformServerlessTest} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-testing";
import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express";
import {Server} from "./Server";
@Controller("/timeslots")
class TimeslotsController {
@Get("/")
getAll() {
return [];
}
}
describe("TimeslotsController", () => {
beforeEach(
PlatformServerlessTest.bootstrap(PlatformServerlessHttp, {
server: Server,
mount: {
"/": [TimeslotsLambdaController]
}
})
);
afterEach(() => PlatformServerlessTest.reset());
it("should call getAll Lambda", async () => {
const response = await PlatformServerlessTest.request.get("/timeslots");
expect(response.statusCode).toEqual(200);
expect(JSON.parse(response.body)).toEqual([]);
});
});
