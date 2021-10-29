Platform Serverless Http

A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/tutorials/aws.html

Features

This package allows the creation of a Lambda AWS with an Express.js/Koa.js server.

It supports:

Mounting Express.js/Koa.js app with serverless-http module,

module, DI injection with @tsed/di ,

, Models mapping using @tsed/schema and @tsed/json-mapper ,

and , Params decorators can be used from @tsed/platform-params to get Query, Body, etc...

to get Query, Body, etc... Operation descriptions like @Returns ,

, @tsed/async-hook-context to inject Context anywhere in your class!

Installation

npm install --save @tsed/platform-serverless-http serverless-http serverless-offline npm install --save-dev @types/aws-lambda

Configuration

In the src/lambda create a new Lambda class:

import {Controller, Inject} from "@tsed/di" ; import {Get, Returns, Summary} from "@tsed/schema" ; import {QueryParams} from "@tsed/platform-params" ; import {TimeslotsService} from "../services/TimeslotsService" ; import {TimeslotModel} from "../models/TimeslotModel" ; ( "/timeslots" ) export class TimeslotsController { () protected timeslotsService: TimeslotsService; ( "/" ) ( "Return a list of timeslots" ) ( 200 , Array ).Of(TimeslotModel) get ( ( "date_start" ) dateStart: Date , ( "date_end" ) dateEnd: Date ) { return this .timeslotsService.find({ dateStart, dateEnd }); } }

Create new Server.ts to configure your Ts.ED application:

import {Configuration, Inject} from "@tsed/di" ; import {PlatformApplication} from "@tsed/common" ; import bodyParser from "body-parser" ; import compress from "compression" ; import cookieParser from "cookie-parser" ; import methodOverride from "method-override" ; import cors from "cors" ; import "@tsed/ajv" ; import "@tsed/swagger" ; import {TimeslotsController} from "./controllers/TimeslotsController" ; ({ acceptMimes: [ "application/json" ], mount: { "/" : [TimeslotsController] }, swagger: [ { path: "/v3/docs" , specVersion: "3.0.1" } ], views: { root: ` ${rootDir} /views` , extensions: { ejs: "ejs" } }, exclude: [ "**/*.spec.ts" ] }) export class Server { $beforeRoutesInit(): void { this .app .use(cors()) .use(cookieParser()) .use(compress({})) .use(methodOverride()) .use(bodyParser.json()) .use( bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true }) ); } }

Create new handler.ts to expose your lambda:

import {PlatformServerless} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-http" ; import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express" ; import {Server} from "./Server" ; const platform = PlatformServerless.bootstrap(Server, { adapter: PlatformExpress }); export const handler = platform.handler();

Create also index.ts to expose run Ts.ED on you local machine:

import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express" ; import {Server} from "./Server" ; async function bootstrap ( ) { const platform = await PlatformExpress.bootstrap(Server, { httpsPort: false , httpPort: process.env.PORT || 3000 , disableComponentsScan: true }); await platform.listen(); return platform; } bootstrap();

Finally, create the serverless.yml :

service: timeslots frameworkVersion: "2" provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs14.x lambdaHashingVersion: "20201221" plugins: - serverless-offline functions: any: handler: dist/handler.handler events: - http: method: ANY path: / - http: method: ANY path: "{proxy+}"

Invoke a lambda with serverless

Serverless provide a plugin named serverless-offline . This Serverless plugin emulates AWS λ and API Gateway on your local machine to speed up your development cycles. To do so, it starts an HTTP server that handles the request's lifecycle like API does and invokes your handlers.

So, by using the serverless offline command, we'll be able to invoke our function. For that, we need also to build our code before invoke the lambda.

To simplify our workflow, we can add the following npm script command in our package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "invoke" : "yarn serverless invoke local -f any --data '{\"path\":\"/timeslots\", \"httpMethod\": \"GET\"}'" } }

Now, we can run the following command to invoke our lambda:

yarn invoke npm run invoke

You should see in the terminal the following result:

{ "statusCode" : 200 , "body" : "[{\"id\":\"b6de4fc7-faaa-4cd7-a144-42f6af0dec6b\",\"title\":\"title\",\"description\":\"description\",\"start_date\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"end_date\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"created_at\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"update_at\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\"}]" , "headers" : { "content-type" : "application/json" , "x-request-id" : "ebb52d5e-113b-40da-b34e-c14811df596b" }, "isBase64Encoded" : false }

Get Aws Context and Aws Event

This package includes decorators to easily get the event object Lambda received from API Gateway:

import {Controller, Get} from "@tsed/common" ; import {ServerlessEvent, ServerlessContext} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-http" ; ( "/" ) class MyCtrl { ( "/" ) get ( () event: any , () context: ServerlessContext) { console .log( "Event" , event); console .log( "Context" , context); return {event, context}; } }

Testing

Ts.ED provide a way to test you lambda with mocked Aws event and context by using the @@PlatformServerlessTest@@ util.

Here an example to test a Lambda controller:

import {PlatformServerless} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-http" ; import {PlatformServerlessTest} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-testing" ; import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express" ; import {Server} from "./Server" ; ( "/timeslots" ) class TimeslotsController { ( "/" ) getAll() { return []; } } describe( "TimeslotsController" , () => { beforeEach( PlatformServerlessTest.bootstrap(PlatformServerlessHttp, { server: Server, mount: { "/" : [TimeslotsLambdaController] } }) ); afterEach( () => PlatformServerlessTest.reset()); it( "should call getAll Lambda" , async () => { const response = await PlatformServerlessTest.request.get( "/timeslots" ); expect(response.statusCode).toEqual( 200 ); expect( JSON .parse(response.body)).toEqual([]); }); });

