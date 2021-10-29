A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/

Features

This package allows the creation of pure Lambda AWS without mounting an Express.js/Koa.js server.

It supports:

Creating multiple lambda in one file,

Support routing,

DI injection with @tsed/di ,

, Models mapping using @tsed/schema and @tsed/json-mapper ,

and , Params decorators can be used from @tsed/platform-params to get Query, Body, etc...

to get Query, Body, etc... Response can be modified by using @tsed/platform-response-filter ,

, All error can be handled by using @tsed/platform-exceptions ,

, Operation descriptions like @Returns ,

, @tsed/async-hook-context to inject Context anywhere in your class!

to inject Context anywhere in your class! All ORM already available for other Ts.ED platform.

Unsupported features

Some features that you can use with the Express.js or Koa.js platforms are not available with the Serverless platform.

(See also our table feature capabilities).

Middlewares

This mechanism is specific to Koa.js / Express.js and doesn't exist with the Serverless approach.

Serverless provides a number of features such as Cors management via the configuration of serverless.yml and doesn't need to use middleware. In addition, serverless plugins are also available and allow you to manage advanced scenarios without having to develop anything!

If you can't find what you are looking for on the Serverless side, you can use @tsed/di ' s Interceptors to decorate the methods and add shareable features.

Because middlewares aren't supported Passport.js, OIDC, GraphQL won't be usable in this platform either.

Upload files

File upload isn't covered at this time. Any help is welcome to improve this platform :).

Statics files

The goal of lambda isn't to expose static files. We do not plan to support this use in the near future.

Rule

::: warning By convention, try to not import something from @tsed/common . @tsed/common embed a lot of codes designed for the Full server platform which are not necessary in the Serverless context and aren't optimized for it.

The recent version of Ts.ED expose all necessary decorators from @tsed/schema , @tsed/platform-params or @tsed/di . For example, @@Get@@ or @@Post@@ are commonly imported like this:

import {Get} from "@tsed/common" ;

Now, you have to import the decorator from @tsed/schema .

import {Get} from "@tsed/schema" ;

:::

Installation

Generate a new project with the CLI (you can also start from an existing project):

tsed init . ? Choose the target platform: Express.js ? Choose the architecture for your project: Ts.ED ? Choose the convention file styling: Ts.ED ? Check the features needed for your project Swagger, Testing, Linter ? Choose unit framework Jest ? Choose linter tools framework EsLint ? Choose extra linter tools Prettier, Lint on commit ? Choose the package manager: Yarn

This tutorial works also with NPM package manager!

Yarn:

yarn add @tsed/platform-serverless serverless serverless-offline yarn add -D @types/aws-lambda

Npm:

npm install --save @tsed/platform-serverless serverless serverless-offline npm install --save-dev @types/aws-lambda

Configuration

In the src/lambda create a new Lambda class:

import {Controller, Inject} from "@tsed/di" ; import {Get, Returns, Summary} from "@tsed/schema" ; import {QueryParams} from "@tsed/platform-params" ; import {TimeslotsService} from "../services/TimeslotsService" ; import {TimeslotModel} from "../models/TimeslotModel" ; ( "/timeslots" ) export class TimeslotsLambda { () protected timeslotsService: TimeslotsService; ( "/" ) ( "Return a list of timeslots" ) ( 200 , Array ).Of(TimeslotModel) get ( ( "date_start" ) dateStart: Date , ( "date_end" ) dateEnd: Date ) { return this .timeslotsService.find({ dateStart, dateEnd }); } }

Create new handler.ts to expose your lambda:

import {PlatformServerless} from "@tsed/platform-serverless" ; import {TimeslotsLambda} from "./lambda/TimeslotsLambda" ; const platform = PlatformServerless.bootstrap({ lambda: [TimeslotsLambda] }); export = platform.callbacks();

Finally, create the serverless.yml :

service: timeslots frameworkVersion: "2" provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs14.x lambdaHashingVersion: "20201221" plugins: - serverless-offline functions: timeslots: handler: dist/handler.getTimeslots events: - http: path: /timeslots method: get

Invoke a lambda with serverless

Serverless provide a plugin named serverless-offline . This Serverless plugin emulates AWS λ and API Gateway on your local machine to speed up your development cycles. To do so, it starts an HTTP server that handles the request's lifecycle like API does and invokes your handlers.

So, by using the serverless offline command, we'll be able to invoke our function. For that, we need also to build our code before invoke the lambda.

To simplify our workflow, we can add the following npm script command in our package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "invoke:timeslots" : "yarn build && serverless invoke local -f timeslots" } }

Now, we can run the following command to invoke our lambda:

yarn invoke :timeslots npm run invoke :timeslots

You should see in the terminal the following result:

{ "statusCode" : 200 , "body" : "[{\"id\":\"b6de4fc7-faaa-4cd7-a144-42f6af0dec6b\",\"title\":\"title\",\"description\":\"description\",\"start_date\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"end_date\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"created_at\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\",\"update_at\":\"2021-10-29T10:40:57.019Z\"}]" , "headers" : { "content-type" : "application/json" , "x-request-id" : "ebb52d5e-113b-40da-b34e-c14811df596b" }, "isBase64Encoded" : false }

Manage routes from code

Declaring all routes in the serverless.yml file can be a source of error. @tsed/platform-serverless can handle all routes and call the right lambda based on the decorators like @Get , @Post , etc...

To use the embed router, change the serverless.yml declaration by this example:

service: timeslots frameworkVersion: "2" provider: name: aws runtime: nodejs14.x lambdaHashingVersion: "20201221" plugins: - serverless-offline functions: any: handler: dist/handler.handler events: - http: method: ANY path: / - http: method: ANY path: "{proxy+}"

Then, edit the handler.ts and change the exported functions:

import {PlatformServerless} from "@tsed/platform-serverless" ; import {TimeslotsLambda} from "./TimeslotsLambda" ; const platform = PlatformServerless.bootstrap({ lambda: [TimeslotsLambda] }); export const handler = platform.handler();

Now, Ts.ED will handle request and call the expected lambda in your controllers.

To simplify our workflow, we can add the following npm script command in our package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "invoke:any" : "yarn serverless invoke local -f any --data '{\"path\":\"/timeslots\", \"httpMethod\": \"GET\"}'" } }

Get AwsContext and AwsEvent

import {Injectable} from "@tsed/di" ; import {QueryParams, ServerlessContext} from "@tsed/platform-serverless" ; import {TimeslotsService} from "../services/TimeslotsService" ; import {ServerlessContext} from "./ServerlessContext" ; () export class TimeslotsLambda { get ( () $ctx: ServerlessContext) { console .log($ctx.context); console .log($ctx.event); console .log($ctx.response); console .log($ctx.request); $ctx.response.setHeader( "x-test" , "test" ); return {}; } }

Testing

Ts.ED provide a way to test you lambda with mocked Aws event and context by using the PlatformServerlessTest util.

Here an example to test a Lambda controller:

import {PlatformServerlessTest} from "@tsed/platform-serverless-testing" ; import {PlatformServerless} from "@tsed/platform-serverless" ; ( "/" ) class TimeslotsLambdaController { ( "/" ) getAll() { return []; } ( "/:id" ) getById( ( "id" ) id: string , ( "start_date" ) startDate: Date , ( "end_date" ) endDate: Date ) { return { id, startDate, endDate }; } } describe( "TimeslotsLambdaController" , () => { beforeEach( PlatformServerlessTest.bootstrap(PlatformServerless, { lambda: [TimeslotsLambdaController] }) ); afterEach( () => PlatformServerlessTest.reset()); describe( "Invoke by lambda name" , () => { it( "should call getAll Lambda" , async () => { const response = await PlatformServerlessTest.request.call( "getAll" ); expect(response.statusCode).toEqual( 200 ); expect(response.headers).toEqual({ "x-request-id" : "requestId" , "content-type" : "application/json" }); expect( JSON .parse(response.body)).toEqual([]); }); it( "should call getAll Lambda" , async () => { const response = await PlatformServerlessTest.request .call( "getById" ) .params({ id: "1" }) .query({ start_date: new Date ( "2020-01-01" ), end_date: new Date ( "2020-01-10" ) }); expect(response.statusCode).toEqual( 200 ); expect(response.headers).toEqual({ "x-request-id" : "requestId" , "content-type" : "application/json" }); expect( JSON .parse(response.body)).toEqual({ id: "1" , endDate: "2020-01-10T00:00:00.000Z" , startDate: "2020-01-01T00:00:00.000Z" }); }); }); describe( "invoke using the router" , () => { it( "should call getAll Lambda" , async () => { const response = await PlatformServerlessTest.request.get( "/" ); expect(response.statusCode).toEqual( 200 ); expect(response.headers).toEqual({ "x-request-id" : "requestId" , "content-type" : "application/json" }); expect( JSON .parse(response.body)).toEqual([]); }); }); });

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 - 2018 Romain Lenzotti

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.